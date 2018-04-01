Winter Weather Advisory for Monday—National Weather Service Says 1-3 Inches

If you loved Sunday's 60-degree weather, then you will hate Monday's snow.

The storm on April 2, 2018, comes 21 years and a day after the 1997 April Fool's Day blizzard that dropped 18 inches at T.F. Green.

Monday's storm will hit the southern portion of Rhode Island the hardest.

Here is what the NSW predicts:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Taunton MA 359 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018 MAZ020-021-RIZ006>008-020400- /O.NEW.KBOX.WW.Y.0019.180402T0600Z-180402T1800Z/ Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI- Block Island RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

359 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. *

WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Expect reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

