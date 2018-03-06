Winter Storm Watch: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in RI Starting Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Rhode Island in effect from 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 7, through 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 8.

The service expects that as much as eight inches of snow is possible in Rhode Island with the heaviest snow coming Wednesday afternoon.

"The Wednesday evening rush hour is expected to be significantly impacted where precipitation is falling as heavy snow," the service advises.

GoLocal’s John Ghiorse tweeted on Tuesday, “heavy, wet snow and rain across the area Wednesday PM into Thursday. Tricky accumulation forecast due to snow/rain line.”

“Potent coastal storm will impact Southern New England beginning Wednesday lasting into Thursday morning. Heavy snow, damaging winds, flooding and marine issues are likely,” said National Weather Service on Twitter.

Read the Warning Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

348 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018

MAZ015-016-RIZ002-004-006-061700-

/O.EXT.KBOX.WS.A.0006.180307T1200Z-180308T1500Z/

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Southeast Providence RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-

Including the cities of Boston, Quincy, Providence,

East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Narragansett, and Westerly

348 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Suffolk MA and Eastern Norfolk MA

Counties. In Rhode Island, Southeast Providence RI, Eastern

Kent RI and Washington RI Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Heaviest

snow expected Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

The Wednesday evening rush hour is expected to be significantly

impacted where precipitation is falling as heavy snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult where

precipitation remains heavy snow with the potential for 2 to 3

inch per hour snowfall rates. Significant reductions in

visibility are possible. This will be a wet snow...especially

just northwest of the rain/snow line which may result in downed

trees and scattered power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

