Winter Storm Watch: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in RI Starting Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Rhode Island beginning Saturday night, February 17 at 7 p.m. and extending through 7 a.m. on Sunday, February 18.

According to the service, up to eight inches of snow is possible in Rhode Island with a 100% chance of snow on Saturday night.

“A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecast,” says the service.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

330 AM EST Fri Feb 16 2018

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Suffolk MA-

Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-

Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough,

Norwood, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River,

New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence,

Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick,

Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are possible. Snow

amounts are still uncertain and will be dependent on track and

if any rain mixes in near the south coast.

* WHERE...Near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike but not

including Cape Cod or the Islands.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

Heaviest snow expected from 10 pm Saturday evening through 5 am

Sunday morning. Rapidly improving conditions later Sunday

morning as temperatures quickly rise above freezing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are

possible at times. Significant reductions in visibility are

possible along with snow covered roadways. In addition...if the

higher snowfall amounts are realized there will be a low risk

for isolated power outages given this will be a wet snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

