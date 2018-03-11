Winter Storm Watch: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in RI Starting Monday Night

More snow is on the way for Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Rhode Island beginning at 11 p.m. on Monday, March 12 and extending through Tuesday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

The service projects that Providence could get as much as eight inches of snow.

“A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. Keep in mind there is some uncertainty as to how much snow will fall. Stay informed by monitoring the latest forecasts,” said the service.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

351 AM EDT Sun Mar 11 2018

CTZ004-MAZ004>007-012>019-026-RIZ001>004-112100-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.A.0007.180313T0300Z-180313T2200Z/

Windham CT-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-

Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Southern Worcester MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA-

Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-

Eastern Plymouth MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Including the cities of Putnam, Willimantic, Barre, Fitchburg,

Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Milford, Worcester,

Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton,

Brockton, Plymouth, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence,

Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick,

and West Warwick

351 AM EDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches possible.

* WHERE...Northeast Connecticut, Northern Rhode Island, and much

of Central and Eastern Massachusetts.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Difficult travel conditions are possible on

Tuesday, including both the morning and afternoon commutes.

Although heavy snow is possible, it is not expected to be as wet

and heavy as it was with the past winter storm, which should

limit the potential for damage to trees and power lines.

