Winter Storm Watch: Up to 12 Inches of Snow Possible in RI Starting Monday Night

More snow is on the way for Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Rhode Island beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 12 and extending through Tuesday, March 13 at 8 p.m.

The service projects that Providence could get as much as 12 inches of snow. In some area, snow could hit 18 inches and maybe blizzard conditions.

“A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. Keep in mind there is some uncertainty as to how much snow will fall. Stay informed by monitoring the latest forecasts,” said the service.

Read the Warning Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

1132 PM EDT Sun Mar 11 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ002>023-026-RIZ001>008-121145-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.A.0007.180313T0000Z-180314T0000Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-

Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-

Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA-

Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Northern Middlesex MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Barre,

Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester,

Chesterfield, Blandford, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston,

Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven,

Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich,

East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett,

Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

1132 PM EDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches, are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts

east of Berkshire county, and all of Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to

impossible, including during the morning commute on Tuesday.

Tree branches could fall. Significant reductions in visibility

are possible.

