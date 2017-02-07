Winter Storm Watch: 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Providence on Thursday

Up to a foot of snow is possible in Providence starting on Wednesday night with wind gusts as high as 45 MPH.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of Southern New England, effective Wednesday evening February 8 through Thursday night, February 9.

The service says that there is a 60% chance of snow on Wednesday night and a 90% chance of snow on Thursday starting before 1 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

251 PM EST Tue Feb 7 2017

MAZ013-015>023-RIZ002>008-080400-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.A.0002.170209T0300Z-170210T0700Z/

Western Norfolk MA-Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-

Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Foxborough, Norwood, Boston, Quincy,

Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven,

Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, EAST GREENWICH, WARWICK,

WEST WARWICK, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport,

and BLOCK ISLAND

251 PM EST Tue Feb 7 2017

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Winter Storm

Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday evening through late

Thursday night.

* LOCATIONS...Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* HAZARD TYPES...Heavy snow.

* Accumulations...Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.

* TIMING...Snow will begin early Thursday morning and last through

much of the day before ending Thursday evening. Snow could fall

heavy at times and impact both the morning and evening commutes.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel due to snow covered roads and poor

visibilities. Blowing and drifting snow is possible.

* Winds...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Be prepared to modify

travel plans should winter weather develop.

