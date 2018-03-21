Winter Storm Warning: Up to 10 Inches of Snow Possible in RI on Wednesday

The National Weather Service is now projecting that Rhode Island could see as much as ten inches of snow on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the service said that Rhode Island could see as much as 14 inches before lowering their projection.

The service has issued a winter storm warning for Rhode Island that takes effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and extends through 8 a.m. on Thursday. Northern Rhode Island is expected to get hit the hardest.

“A winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” said the service.

Read the Warning Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

923 PM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ012>021-RIZ001>007-210930-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.W.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Southern Worcester MA-

Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA-

Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-

Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood,

Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,

Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield,

Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick,

West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

923 PM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO

8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

10 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, southern Massachusetts

and northern Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions,

mainly during and after the Wednesday evening commute. Tree

branches could fall, resulting in scattered power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

