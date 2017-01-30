video: Whitehouse Faces Angry Crowd of Hundreds at Nathan Bishop Middle School in Providence
Monday, January 30, 2017
United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) met with an angry crowd of several hundred at a community dinner at Nathan Bishop in Providence on Sunday night.
Attendees expressed their frustrations on a number of issues, from Whitehouse's support of President Donald Trump's pick for CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, to Trump's recent actions in office including his controversial executive order on immigration, and more.
Hundreds were turned away from the initial question-and-answer session hosted by the Senator inside the auditorium, with dozens of people crammed into the foyer shouting, "Let us in," before Whitehouse went outside to address the crowd waiting outside for over thirty minutes.
"Playing around with terms like 'America First' is wading into very dangerous territory," said Whitehouse, who spoke to his opposition to a number of Trump's positions -- and actions.
And while the mostly liberal crowd implored Whitehouse not to support any more Trump nominees, conservatives in the crowd also came to make their voices heard (see video).
Responding to Pompeo
When asked about his vote, Whitehouse - repeatedly - told a story from the confirmation hearing of General James "Mad Dog" Mattis instead.
Whitehouse said that there was a moment during the hearing where a former staffer said that they "needed to confirm Mattis...to protect against the Trump Whitehouse."
"You may be right, I may be wrong," Whitehouse told the audience, obliquely, in responding to the Pompeo question. "But this is about building a [group] of people who can push back and say no [to Trump]."
Whitehouse on Record
Following Sunday's event, Rhode Island Working Families said that they had Whitehouse as being on the record with the following:
"Whitehouse said he would cast “no” votes on Trump nominees to the following Cabinet posts," said RI Working Families.
Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education
Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State
Jeff Sessions for Attorney General
Scott Pruitt for Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
Rick Perry for Secretary of Energy
Tom Price for Secretary of Health and Human Services
Mick Mulvaney for Director of the Office of Management and Budget
Ryan Zinke for Secretary of the Interior
Linda McMahon for Administrator of the Small Business Administration
"Whitehouse did not commit to casting “no” votes on Trump nominees to the remaining Cabinet posts," they added.
Sonny Perdue for Secretary of Agriculture
Wilbur Ross for Secretary of Commerce
Ben Carson for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Elaine Chao for Secretary fo Transportation
David Shulkin for Secretary of Veteran Affairs
Robert Lighthizer for Trade Representative
Dan Coats for Director of National Intelligence
Any nominee to the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors
Related Articles
- Arthur Christopher Schaper: God, The Climate + Sheldon Whitehouse
- Carol Anne Costa: Whitehouse—Country, Carbon, Climate + Mercy
- The Scoop - Whitehouse Talks State and Federal Marijuana Laws
- Travis Rowley: Cruz-ing Past Whitehouse
- Arthur Schaper: Whitehouse’s GOP Forecast: Sunny Skies
- Travis Rowley: Sheldon Whitehouse: A Radical Embarrassment
- Sheldon Whitehouse Sends Out Fundraising Request for Hillary Clinton
- Senator Whitehouse Has Profited from Ownership in Global Warming Companies
- Horowitz: Whitehouse Leads the Way on National Prison Reform
- NEW: Senator Whitehouse Apologizes for Comments
- NEW: Senator Whitehouse Sworn in for Second Term
- NEW: Reed, Whitehouse Seek to Avoid Deportation of Liberians
- Langevin, Whitehouse Warn Against ‘Dangerous’ Fiscal Cliff ‘Game’
- NEW: Whitehouse Backs Plan to Increase Social Security Taxes
- NEW: Whitehouse, Cicilline Condemn Supreme Court Birth Control Decision
- Corrente, Whitehouse, and Almond Oppose Cianci’s Re-Election
- Sen. Whitehouse Was Investor in For-Profit Charter School Company
- Guest MINDSETTER™Taub: Senators Reed & Whitehouse Stab Israel in the Back AGAIN
- Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on Night Before Inauguration
- Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump on Friday
- WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration
- WATCH: Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address
- Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration Day
- Providence Students Planning Walkout to Protest Trump Inauguration Friday
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s Nuclear Arms Race
- Fecteau: Inside Trump’s Grand Russian Strategy
- Weiss: Can Our Nation Survive President-Elect Trump & the GOP’s Control of Capitol Hill?
- Horowitz: Trump & Team’s Grudging Concessions Are Not Enough on Russian Hacking
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Steven F. Forleo: Trump is a Machiavellian Poseur
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” Panel Debates Raimondo’s and Trump’s Big Speeches.
- Gina Raimond(i) Said “I” 38 Times in Her State of the State Speech, 10x More Than Trump
- Fecteau: Trump’s Border Wall is a Red Herring
- AS220 Issues Statement About F**K Trump Sign That Offends Prov School
- Thousands Protest in RI Against Trump’s Executive Order on Immigrants
- Few RI GOP Leaders Speak Out on Trump’s Immigration Order
- RI ACLU to Provide Protective Measures for Immigrants in Response to Trump’s Executive Order
- “F—K Trump” Sign Back at AS220: Providence Charter School Pleads for Removal
- NEW: “F—K Trump” Sign Removed From AS220 After Complaint from Providence Charter School
- Riley: President Trump Helps Magaziner to First Positive Annual Return
- Rhode Island Not Included in Trump’s $137 Billion Infrastructure List
- Elorza Defiant to Trump’s Executive Order Challenging Sanctuary Cities, Could Cost Providence $70M
- EDITORIAL: Do as I Say, Not as I Invest, Says Sheldon Whitehouse
- RI Progressives Call Out Whitehouse’s “Hypocrisy” on Vote for Trump CIA Pick
- Sheldon Whitehouse’s Consistent Inconsistencies - The Politics of Washington
- Sheldon Whitehouse And Other Senators To Hold Talk On Criminal Justice Reform
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It