Whitcomb: Fire and Ice; A City for the ‘Middle Class’? Demeaning the FBI; Bike-Friendly URI
Sunday, January 07, 2018
“I can taste the tin of the sky —- the real tin thing.
Winter dawn is the color of metal,
The trees stiffen into place like burnt nerves.’’
-- From “Waking in Winter,’’ by Sylvia Plath
One of my sisters, an engineer and scientist, lives in Pasadena, Calif., where, like most of Southern California, the weather has been much drier and warmer than usual for months, leading to vast and devastating fires in large suburban areas. We were talking the other day about this so-far exasperating winter in southern New England. Maybe, I thought, putting up with snow and ice in the winter is a lot better than having bad droughts and horrific fires. The runoff from the melting snow and ice, along with several inches a month (in most months) of rain, helps ensure that New England has plenty of water, as does a cool climate, which means less evaporation. Count that big blessing.
Better a snowstorm than a huge brush fire near your house. I think…..
xxx
As I looked at the pictures of flooded roads and buildings along the Massachusetts shoreline during Thursday’s storm I again wondered how long federal taxpayers will have to keep subsidizing (mostly affluent) people to live where Mother Nature doesn’t want them. I refer to the National Flood Insurance Program.
xxx
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh promised at his second inauguration last Monday that he’d rebuild the city’s middle class. “We can be the city that is world class because it works for the middle class,’’ he said. That’s an admirable if vague goal for a city that’s among the most prosperous in America but that also has increasing income inequality, as very highly compensated people at the top of the city’s tech and financial-services sectors get bigger and bigger slices of the economic pie. The new federal income-tax law will further widen the inequality. But Mr. Walsh can’t do much about it and he can sincerely celebrate Boston’s prosperity.
Most interesting to me was the mayor’s promise to rebuild the Long Island Bridge and create on the Boston Harbor island a campus focused on substance-abuse treatment and especially on the opioid crisis. Perhaps it could become a center serving all of southern New England.
xxx
President Trump’s frequent diatribes against an alleged federal government “deep state,’’ especially the Justice Department (particularly its FBI unit), the CIA and the State Department, are doing what I fear will be permanent damage to them and thus to the country. To try to protect himself from charges of corruption and worse, he is desperately trying to undermine their credibility, upon which their sometimes dangerous work depends. But then Trump tries to undermine anyone whom he sees as a potential or real critic, including now Steve Bannon, who helped put him in the Oval Office. The president ends up betraying nearly everyone except his immediate Mafia-like family because what he perceives as his interests, not the country’s, trumps, so to speak, all else. His loyalty is one-way.
That many in the FBI see Trump’s behavior as personally detestable is not surprising. The president, in his personal and public life, has often shown himself to lack the most basic decency. He is a demagogic con man and a pathological liar. (Many FBI agents also intensely disliked the Clintons when they were in power, by the way.)
The First Amendment protects federal employees’ ability to speak in their private capacities, on their own time. After all, we all have opinions. Most federal employees manage to do their jobs fairly, going about their work in a nonpartisan way. In any event, lest they cloud public debates and create public perceptions of bias in the performance of their jobs, they’d best avoid public comments in the media, with the Internet a particularly dangerous minefield.
It is depressing that Trump continues to demean people who so patriotically serve America. It’s also depressing that he has so little respect for (and knowledge of) the American justice system, including, most depressingly, the U.S. Constitution.
More broadly, the president’s attack on government (except his allies and lackeys) and disdain for truth undermine the public’s trust in their institutions, which is necessary if our democratic system is to prosper. He’s suited to be the dictator of a banana republic.
But until the world economy goes south again, he’s probably safe from ouster. My guess is that the crash will come later this year or sometime next year. Financial-asset values are very high. Perhaps a bitcoin collapse will precipitate a stock market implosion and the next recession.
As one entry into Trump’s inner world, read about him and Roy Cohn, who was, along with Donald Trump’s father, Fred, the president’s most important mentor. READ HERE
xxx
Some readers may remember these remarks by Mr. Romney in 2016:
"Here's what I know. Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. He's playing the American public for suckers: He gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat."
Mr. Romney, who was a very competent governor and highly successful businessman (helped by being born on third base), will almost certainly win this seat in November in Deep Red Utah. We can expect that he’ll be a thoughtful, well-informed and calm right-of-center voice and will show occasional flashes of political independence.
It may be particularly interesting to see what role he plays in healthcare reform since he signed into law as governor a near-universal-coverage health-insurance system that provided a template for the Affordable Care Act. But then, much of the ACA had its origins in GOP ideas dating from the early ‘90s and promoted by the Republican think tank and lobbying group the Heritage Foundation. I talked in detail with the Heritage folks about their health-insurance proposals way back then. The proposals included the hated “mandate’’ to buy insurance.
But when the Dems adopted those ideas, the increasingly right-wing Republicans turned against them.
xxx
My wife and I attended a big wedding high in a Hyatt Hotel on the waterfront of Jersey City on New Year’s Eve. That city, once mostly famous for political corruption and the Mob, now has a strip of glitzy steel and glass buildings – banks, hotels, condo towers, apartment houses; a huge mall, etc., with theatrical views of the very close Manhattan skyline. Virtually none of that was there when we lived in New York in the ‘70s. Developers were drawn to the waterfront strip by real-estate prices lower than Manhattan’s (though still very high) and, of course, one of the most spectacular urban views in the world.
But if you go inland a few blocks you find crumbling roads and other infrastructure – a mess. As the late economist, John Kenneth Galbraith said of America in general: “Private affluence, public squalor.”
The wedding was an international group, dominated by Americans and French people. As the rock roared on at the reception, you could hear, if you listened very hard, foreigners asking their American tablemates whether it was always this cold on New Year’s Eve and how long the Trumps would stay in power. The music is so loud at wedding receptions these days that guests are hoarse for days from trying to speak over the din.
xxx
Trump rightly applauds the demonstrators in Iran. But I think that the president misconstrues what’s happening there. It’s actually the old “revolution of rising expectations.’’ The nuclear deal between Iran and world powers led to the removal of economic sanctions. That, in turn, has fueled impatience among the Iranian masses for a vast improvement in living standards. The much-maligned nuclear agreement has led to the demonstrations, whose brave participants have demanded more and cheaper goods and, increasingly, an end to the corrupt and often brutal Islamic “Republic.’’ The regime will kill some more protesters but the regime will still weaken. It’s losing its credibility.
xxx
The Trump administration wants to shrink and/or open up for commercial fishing the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Monument, 130 miles off Cape Cod. Considering the administration’s deep affection for the fossil-fuel industry, some see this as presaging a bid to open up the area for oil and natural-gas drilling. Indeed, the administration would open up all of America’s offshore waters for drilling if it could.
I hope that the administration reconsiders, although it almost certainly will not. The area at issue is only 2 percent of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone off its Atlantic Coast. And saving it from commercialization will pay off commercially in the long run – by shielding an important fish habitat/refuge.
Speaking of fossil fuel, New England needs considerably more natural-gas pipeline capacity to get it through the decades that it will take to get to a 100 percent renewable-energy future. The lack of capacity to bring gas to New England from the Pennsylvania fracking fields only a couple of hundred miles west means big spikes in heating and electricity costs in brutal cold spells such as what we’ve been having. The lack of gas capacity has meant that some New England power plants have had to turn to burning much dirtier (than gas) oil to keep up with demand for electricity during this cold spell.
xxx
Kudos to the University of Rhode Island for working to make the Kingston campus better for bicyclists with, for example, plans to rebuild Flagg Road and Upper College Road into what a URI master plan calls “complete streets’’ that would include bike lanes on both sides. There’s also the idea of connecting URI to the William C. O’Neill Bike Path, reported the Independent newspaper. The program is officially called URI’s Transportation and Parking Master Plan.
The URI campus is mostly lovely, a good reason in itself to lay out more bike paths. And many students can’t afford cars.
The master plan, overseen by Christopher McMahan, the university’s much-admired architect and director of capital planning and design, also envisions further increases in bus service provided by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.
These moves will make the campus more attractive, improve its natural environment, reduce the pressure to add more parking and make it easier for students and others to avoid driving. URI has made much progress in recent years in raising its academic and aesthetic stature. The transportation improvements are an important part of that.
xxx
Thus as individuals and businesses have long done, state governments are now looking for every possible loophole they can find to be better able to deal with the confusing challenges presented by the thrown-together new tax law, which will further enrich K Street lobbyists, tax lawyers and CPAs across America, as well, of course as other rich folks in general. The world’s most complicated tax code just got more so.
Of course, rich Blue States could simply lower their state income taxes. But voters in those states have shown again and again that they want the sort of extensive public services that are unavailable in most Red States. Or to put it perhaps more accurately, voters want lower taxes and more and better services!
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: “They want to target us for certain provisions? Well, let’s see if we can redesign our tax code to get out of the federal trap we set.’’
xxx
Here’s more bad news for newspapers. The Trump administration is expected to impose duties on newsprint from Canada, thus further imperiling the publications that have been so important for democracy, especially in areas away from the big cities. The small local weekly and daily newspapers are still where much local government, political and business news is reported. But the Internet has taken away much of the advertising they depended on to make a profit. The biggest “national newspapers’’ – The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and The Washington Post – will probably survive over the long haul because they have the widest and deepest advertising and readership (mostly affluent) bases and more diversified revenue sources. But many of the smaller papers have died or are close to collapse.
Echo-chamber social media and local TV station news, the latter of which is also shrinking with the old ad-based business model, will not fill the gap. So ignorance and misinformation will continue to swell.
More than 1,000 small and mid-sized U.S. newspapers are pleading with the Feds not to impose duties. If their pleas aren’t answered, expect a wave of closings, which wouldn’t bother the White House one bit.
xxx
This sort of brings me with a pang to a new book called The Gifted Generation: When Government Was {seen as} Good, by David Goldfield, about the decisive, confident and generally successful actions of Presidents Truman, Eisenhower and Johnson to improve life in America. In this era of extreme mistrust and demagoguery, the story seems almost quaint.
Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
Enda Kenny, former Prime Minister - the Taoiseach - of Ireland, joined GoLocal LIVE to discuss the growing trade opportunities sparked by the new direct air travel between Rhode Island's T.F. Green via Norwegian Air.
Kenny has been instrumental with his support for the Ireland West International Trade Center in Rhode Island and the RI Trade Center in Mayo.
At the time of the interview, a Rhode Island trade mission was visiting Ireland led in part by Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, who also appeared on LIVE.
Kenny served as Prime Minister from 2011 until earlier 2017.
Amanda Clayton, Actress
Johnston native Amanda Clayton was almost ready to give up on her acting dreams when she got the call to travel to Atlanta to meet Tyler Perry and test-read with other actors for the then-new show “If Loving You Is Wrong," an opportunity that has been life and career changing for Clayton.
Having moved to New York at 19, five days before 9/11, she studied on-camera acting at New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts and eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue film and TV opportunities in Hollywood.
She appeared in Disney’s “John Carter," multiple TV appearances like NCIS: New Orleans, Major Crimes, and The Mentalist, and as Vinny Pazienza’s sister in “Bleed for This” filmed and based right here in Rhode Island.
Clayton just finished a Lifetime Movie “Mommy’s Little Angel”, coming out next year, and finished a role behind-the-scenes as a producer for “Dirty Dead Con Men.”
“If Loving You Is Wrong” airs Tuesday nights on OWN.
Billy Gilman, Grammy Nominee
When your career begins at age 11 as the youngest artist to reach #1 on the Billboard charts and continues on through adulthood, it’s almost difficult to believe one could still have professional firsts, but RI native and “The Voice” Alum, Billy Gilman, did just that with his first ever arena concert at the Dunkin Donuts Center.
Johanne Killeen, Al Forno
Johanne Killeen of Al Forno shared both the story on GoLocal LIVE's "The Taste," of how grilled pizza began -- as well as the announcement on her new cookbook highlighting pizza.
She told the story of how one of America's greatest restaurants was started and where it is going in the future.
South African Penguins
Mystic Aquarium’s Penguin Trainers Eric Fox and Josh Davis visited GoLocal LIVE with Blue-Purple and Blue-Red penguins, talking about how you can help the Endangered South African species.
They also discussed trips to South Africa, what it’s like working with penguins, and what’s on the penguin’s lunch menu.
Mystic Aquarium’s mission is to inspire people to care for and protect the ocean planet through education, conservation and research. To help accomplish that mission, Mystic Aquarium offers educational opportunities and fundraising events to continue their conservation work and teach the public about the ocean’s creatures.
Jai Rodriguez, Actor
“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum, Jai Rodriguez, joined GoLocal LIVE to talk about his new show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man’’ currently running in Vegas until January of 2018.
Rodriguez co-stars in the audience-participation heavy live show with reality TV personality, Kendra Wilkinson, and says the subject matter of the show is perfect for the crowd in Vegas.
Rodriguez will also be appearing on the new CBS drama “Wisdom of the Crowd” and makes a cameo as Margaret Cho’s Husband in “Sharknato 5.”
Governor Lincoln Chafee
Lincoln Chafee, former Mayor, U.S. Senator and Governor, took Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo’s administration to task for promoting economic growth by funneling tax dollars to some of America’s richest corporations, in one of a number of appearances on GoLocal LIVE.
Appearing on GoLocal LIVE with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle, Chafee said the Raimondo’s transfer of taxpayers dollars to billion dollar companies such as General Electric and Johnson & Johnson was flawed.
“I have never liked corporate welfare. It's unfair to existing businesses…some out of state business comes in and you give them the candy store. I just don’t like it," said Chafee.
Archivist of the United States, David Ferriero
As only the 10th person to serve as the Archivist of the United States, David Ferriero said it’s been amazing to learn responsibilities of the position and get to know the staff at the National Archives. He appeared on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O'Brien at GoLocal's downtown Providence studio.
“The most exciting thing is getting to know the records and getting to know the richness of the documentation that tells our country’s history, starting with the oaths of allegiance signed at Valley Forge by George Washington and the troops, all the way up to the tweets that are being created as I am speaking, in the White House,” Ferriero said.
Governor Gina Raimondo
Governor Gina Raimondo joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE where she discussed the UHIP technology failure, economic development, the status of 38 Studios, and how she works to build a lasting legacy for Rhode Island.
Walt Mossberg, Top Tech Journalist
Who are five of the most influential people to change personal technology? The most important journalist gave his insight on personal tech to date and outlined where we are going.
Super tech journalist and Rhode Island native Walt Mossberg appeared on GoLocal LIVE with GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle.
"Well, it was a combination of really important people - and really important technology," said Mossberg. "It took too long for the computer industry to get the memo that these things had to be usable without reading manuals."
Mossberg, who served as the principal technology columnist for the Wall Street Journal from 1991 to 2013, founded AllThingsD, Recode, and the D and Code Conferences, and from 2015 to 2017, was Executive Editor of The Verge.
Gretchen Morgenson, Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist
Gretchen Morgenson, a top financial writer for the New York Times [now the Wall Street Journal], joined GoLocal LIVE just hours after her newspaper published her investigative piece that unveiled that claims that financial giant TIAA was involved in improper financial practices took on new momentum.
Rhode Island’s Treasurer Seth Magaziner has nearly $700 million invested with TIAA.
Morgenson was first to report that, “New York’s attorney general has subpoenaed TIAA, the giant insurance company, and investment firm, seeking documents and information relating to its sales practices…”
In October, she wrote a sweeping investigative piece that raised questions about TIAA’s selling strategies. “The subpoena to TIAA, which handles retirement accounts for over four million workers at 15,000 nonprofit institutions across the country, followed an article last month in The New York Times that raised questions about the firm’s selling techniques,” wrote Morgenson.
On GoLocal LIVE, Morgenson told News Editor Kate Nagle in a Skype interview, “I think clients in all states should be worried -- Mr. [Seth] Magaziner should do a little more investigation into this to assure himself and the people in Rhode Island in these plans - that what TIAA is [telling them] is correct.”
Ron Powers, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Ron Powers said his recent book, “No One Cares About Crazy People: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America” is one he promised himself he would never write.
The book is based on the true story of his two sons' struggles with mental illness. Both were diagnosed with Schizophrenia as young men.
While deeply personal, Powers gave insight on the battles his sons’ fought and details into their family life. He also looked at the history of mental illness, including incarceration, medication and more.
"I was determined to give the mentally ill, invisible to much of society and often denied the very basic acknowledgment of their own humanity, a voice,” Powers said.
Powers is the author or co-author of 14 previous books, including New York Times bestselling “Flags of our Fathers” and “True Compass."
Lidia Bastianich, Chef and Author
Lidia Bastianich, Emmy award-winning chef, restaurateur, and author joined GoLocal LIVE's The Taste with Rick Simone.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE
Bastianich explained how she was inspired by family traditions and how she first got into the culinary world. She has since carried on her passion and it now has involved to include her whole family in all her endeavors.
Big news -- Bastianich announced that Eataly could be opening in Toronto, Canada in 2018.
Piff the Magic Dragon
Magician and comedian Piff the Magic Dragon appeared on LIVE before he performed five shows at the Comedy Connection in East Providence over Labor Day Weekend.
“New show, all new jokes, all new tricks, same dog,” Piff said. “Mr. Piffles will be doing a lot of mind reading. He’s got his whole new act with The Dog Who Knows and he’ll be attempting to see all and know all. Ask him anything and he’ll tell you.”
Known for his dry sense of humor and rescue K-9 sidekick Mr. Piffles, Piff gained worldwide attention after his success on season 10 of America’s Got Talent.
Although Piff didn’t win that season, he’s made guest appearances on America’s Got Talent, racked up 50 million YouTube views, and recently extended his show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas until the end of 2018.
Jean Lesieur, French Journalist
Leading French journalist Jean Lesieur has appeared twice on GoLocal LIVE.
He is a novelist and a co-founder of France 24, the French version of CNN, warned of the rise of Trump and nationalism.
WATCH ONE OF HIS INTERVIEWS HERE
“He is the symptom and agent of the emerging nationalism. And, nationalism should not be considered patriotism. Patriotism is the love of your own. Nationalism is the hatred of others,” said Lesieur at the Hope Club.
In a sweeping discussion with GoLocal, he spoke about Europe in the Brexit, the Trump relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the wild French election campaign.
Patrick Kennedy, Former Congressman
Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy spoke with GoLocal LIVE about efforts in Rhode Island in 2017 to legalize marijuana - and what he said is the country’s crisis of addiction, and why he is opposed to marijuana legalization.
“We’re going through an epidemic of addiction and depression…and we’re in the midst of the rollback the biggest expansion of healthcare coverage that benefits people with mental illness [and] addiction, and this was the first time the ever got coverage,” Kennedy told GoLocal’s Kate Nagle on Wednesday.
“We ought to think do we want to throw gasoline on the fire,” said Kennedy, of legalizing marijuana in Rhode Island. “We know what’s happened with other addictive substances where’s basically there’s no perception of ‘risk’ — alcohol is ubiquitous; tobacco, until the settlements, there was no appetite for addressing [the impact of that].”
“Going down this road of adding a new intoxicant is not a good thing,” said Kennedy.
Beverly Daniel Tatum, Former Spelman College President
Former president of Spelman College, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Ph.D., is one of the nation’s leading experts on race, and the psychology of race.
Tatum recently released a fully revised and updated edition of her bestselling book “Why Are the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria: And Other Conversations About Race.”
In an interview with LIVE, Tatum said it’s important to have conversations about race and listen for opportunities to have natural discussions.
“We can’t solve a problem if we can’t talk about it,” the Brock International Prize in Education winner said.
To make a change, she said, we all have a role to play and each of us has an opportunity.
“We all have a sphere of influence. Everybody influences someone, and we should not be afraid to use that influence to bring about the changes we hope to see,” she said.
Mark Baillie, Top British Security Expert
Terrorism and international relations expert Mark Baillie of King's College in London's War Studies Department spoke with GoLocal's Kate Nagle regarding the post-Manchester landscape in England - and the world.
"The young guy...did it in his mother's basement. Any lone actor can make a powerful bomb," said Baillie following the terrorism incident. "We're in the midst of a general election where politicians talk about there being no political or cultural backlash."
"And estimated 300 people are 'ready to go' - 400 who have been fighting with Isis in Syria -- and in a group of about 20,000 supporters," noted Baillie of the UK landscape, calling Manchester and acts like it the "terrorism of the mundane" -- and much more frightening than "spectacular" acts of terrorism.
Baillie, who runs seminars on a wide range of security matters at King's and at the UK Joint Staff College, has lived or worked in more than 14 countries in the fields of news, security, finance, economics, business and politics and appears widely in international news media on terrorism and international security.
Mark Geragos, Celebrity Attorney
Geragos is one of Hollywood's biggest celebrity lawyers having represented rapper Chris Brown and Michael Jackson over the years. When asked about his relationship with the often legal troubled Brown, Geragos said that the rapper is "like a son and an annuity" to him.
In reference to a lawsuit that he is representing Alex and Ani over, Geragos said, "For lack of a better word, we've got a couple of knuckleheads, [and] it's not at the forefront of anything we're worried about."
"Unfortunately when you become successful people want to take an elevator to the penthouse and that won't happen here, trust me," said Geragos.
Geragos explained how he met Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian - and spoke to how the "company culture" brought him in.
"I was at a charity event at Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyard -- she was doing a fundraiser for an Armenian orphanage," said Geragos. "They have a unique blend of doing humanitarian work...Carolyn was the hit in New York this week."
Model, entrepreneur and activist Gisele Bündchen, co-anchor of Good Morning America Robin Roberts; and Rafaelian were among the women recognized Tuesday in New York City by the David Lynch Foundation (DLF), a global charitable organization that addresses the epidemic of trauma and toxic stress amongst at-risk populations.
Amazing Regulars
Each week, GoLocal LIVE features an amazing group of experts in Rhode Island and Washington, D.C.
Robert Whitcomb, former Editorial Page Editor of the Providence Journal, now GoLocalProv columnist
Gary Sasse, "The Money Man," an expert on state and federal fiscal policy
Jennifer Lawless, Director of the Women & Politics Institute and Professor of Political Science at American University
Ray Rickman, Former State Representative, Deputy Secretary of State, and Civil Rights Leader
Kristin MacRae, Organizing Expert
Saul Kaplan, Business Innovation Expert
Robin Garceau, Interior Design Expert
Related Articles
- Robert Whitcomb: ‘All-Electric’ Future; Worcester Better Run? Genocidal Columbus? Another Religious
- Whitcomb - Did Magazine Industry Cover Up Weinstein to Protect Adv. Revenue?
- Robert Whitcomb: Memorial’s Inevitable Closing; Wexford Will Work; Poor Pay Taxes
- Whitcomb: Cities Should Seek ‘Organic’ Development; Lethally Drug-Peddling; Pit Bulls
- Whitcomb: Private Commuter Trains; Go, Giovanni, Go! We’ll Take Menhaden; The Next Recession
- Robert Whitcomb: A Failure to Communicate, NRA, Green International Airport, and More
- Media Experts Preston & Whitcomb Weigh In on Raimondo’s Media Battle
- Robert Whitcomb: Amazonian Ocean State? Immigration Ambiguities; Block Island Police Logs
- Robert Whitcomb: Low Rating for Cybersecurity; Low Wages and Benny’s Demise
- Robert Whitcomb: CVS Race Day Paralysis; Vote at the Same Time; Burns’s Vietnam Take
- Robert Whitcomb: Raimondo’s Correct Veto; NFL Kneeling Distraction; Losing NE’s Forrest
- Thursday on LIVE: Actress Moniz, Virtual Reality Business & Whitcomb
- Whitcomb: All Bow to Amazon; Mainers Want More Medicaid; Money Underwater; Perfectly Awful Penthouse
- Whitcomb: Superman Teardown? CT’s Tough Gun Laws Seem to Work; Puppy Parties
- Whitcomb on Superman Potential, Boston Herald Bankruptcy on LIVE
- Whitcomb: Holiday Intensity; Panic in Pawtucket; Stoned While Driving; ‘Riskiest Moment of Our Lives
- Whitcomb: On to Infrastructure; Get Married, Mayor Elorza; Defending Ukraine
- LIVE: Whitcomb on Wolff’s White House Book & Marijuana Laws
- Whitcomb: CVS-Aetna; Pedestrian Bridge; Pour in More Pollution? O Jerusalem
- LIVE: Whitcomb on Al Franken’s Demise, St. Joseph’s Pension Debacle, and More
- Whitcomb: Taxing Your Enemies; Planting Trees Together; Thanks for No Thanksgiving
- Whitcomb: Holiday Horrors; Break Up Facebook, Google, too; New Use for Brayton Point?
- Whitcomb: Providence as Hotel Heaven? Cape Wind Is Dead; ‘Handicapped Parking’ Crackdown
- Friday on LIVE: Musician Taylor, Nutritionist Mulligan & Columnist Whitcomb
- Whitcomb: Fire and Ice; A City for the ‘Middle Class’? Demeaning the FBI; Bike-Friendly URI