Wheelchair-Bound Providence 6th Grader Stranded on Bus - Parent Outraged

The father of a 6th-grade student at Nathan Bishop in Providence -- who is wheelchair bound and has cerebral palsy -- contacted GoLocalProv on Monday afternoon to blast the bus company and school department, after he said he was called by the bus to pick his son up along the route, after the wheelchair lift broke -- for the second time in one day.

"There's just no contingency plans for these kids. It's not acceptable," said Randy Lutz. "Meanwhile the [bus] door's open, it's 30 degrees out, and you've got these kids stranded on a bus. To be exposed to the cold for you and I is one thing, but for these kids who have underlying issues -- you're putting kids lives in jeopardy."

On the Record

Lutz, who lives in Washington Park, said he was called mid-afternoon to come pick up his son on North Main Street, when the wheelchair lift broke again, after it had malfunctioned on the morning route.

"I had to go find the school bus -- he's on a wheelchair bus -- and I find him and lift him in his wheelchair through the exit, because the lift is stuck down on the bus," said Lutz. "These things happen, but the same thing happened in the afternoon after it just happened this morning?"

"So that big door on the back is open, it's 30 degrees or less out, and kids sitting there -- my son has cerebral palsy, and is susceptible to something like pneumonia, and they're putting these kids on extreme risk on the way home," said Lutz, who said it took him approximately an hour to get to the bus. "And on top of that, they don't seem to have much concern. When I got there at 4:20 to pick him up, there was no mechanic there. I'd gone to Warwick and back and get there before any assistance from levels."

Addressing Special Needs

"Normally, they drop him off in front of the house -- in Washington Park next to Pasha," said Lutz. "They called and said the bus is stuck and pick your kid up. Now I'm physically able to, he's not in a motorized wheelchair -- but if you're a single mom, and smaller, it would be very difficult him off that bus. The lift was stuck down."

"It's amazing there's such little contingency planning. Other kids, the door gets stuck, they can get off," said Lutz. "On my son's bus, there's generally a half dozen students in wheelchairs. I've got a flexible schedule, he knew I was coming, and I was going to be there. I've got that flexibility. I encounter this all the time."

"It's been some time since the last issue, when I went down to the yard and had a blowout. They'd picked up my son late -- hours -- because of a new driver, again, there's just no contingency plans. It's not acceptable," said Lutz. "For those weeks [the bus] was late, you're taking him out of his school, which is not just school but necessary resources such as speech therapy -- and the schools are getting the money from the federal government for all these."

Lutz said as of 6 p.m., he had spoken with the bus yard about the issue on Monday.

"I called the bus yard and spoke with the assistant manager there, named Casey -- the manager's name is Richard. Apparently, today, the bus lift that was stuck down -- it was a wire that slipped loose," said Lutz. "They normally have two mechanics that are mobile that can go to situations. [Casey] said the reason they couldn't arrive [for my son's bus], is that they cover Lincoln, Warwick, and Providence. The two [mechanics] went to Lincoln."

"I said why can't we can't get a mechanic in each city, on back-up? This is a management issue. I'm giving her solutions," said Lutz. "I said my son said he was cold. She said, "I thought the heat was on, and I said why don't you just keep blankets on the bus? What about a ramp situation? I get it they're stretched thin, but there are things that can be done."

