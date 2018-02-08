What is the Ugliest Building in RI?

Business Insider thinks they know which is the ugliest building in each state and they have the answer for Rhode Island.

The online business publication says that in Rhode Island, the Apex building is the ugliest building.

In Massachusetts, the ugliest building in Boston City Hall and in Connecticut the worst building in the Pirelli building in New Haven -- just off I-95.

SEE BELOW: GOLOCAL's SELECTION OF SOME BUILDINGS THE SHOULD BE TORN DOWN

Business Insider writes about its state-by-state selection. Architecture is a form of art. When a city constructs a new building, it should add beauty to its streetscape.

But that doesn't always happen. Every town across the United States likely has a tower, a government complex, or an office building that residents wish never went up.

The most unpopular buildings — two that were named by nearly a dozen readers — were Boston's City Hall, a concrete structure that one person described as "depressing," and Manhattan's 432 Park Avenue, a skyscraper that another reader said resembles "a very tall trashcan."

Prev Next Brown Science Library Waterman Avenue Brutalist. Out of scale. The top of the building is one of the highest points in Providence and can be seen from miles away. No building in New England outside of Boston City Hall looks more like East Germany the the SciLi. Prev Next Office Building, 1984, Across from the State House One State Street. Generic-style business building across the street from Rhode Island's iconic marble State House. Prev Next Pizzitola Sports Center The building was dedicated in 1989. The front of the building faces the Aldrich-Dexter entrance. The backside of the building is what Providence residents see - rusty, red metal and garage dumpsters. Located on Hope and Olney Streets. Prev Next Citizens Branch Maybe the ugliest building on the East Side of Providence. Completely out of character with the neighborhood. It looks like a bad match for any neighborhood. Brooks and Waterman. Prev Next South Hall RISD The RISD dorm is visible while driving up the Hill on Waterman. The brick building is among the University Club, the Court House and other elegant College Hill icons. 30 Waterman Street. Prev Next Roger Williams University/Formerly 38 Studios Bad Karma. The building is non-descript. It lives somewhere between Post-Modernism and Brutalism. The bad Karma of 38 Studios has soiled the building perpetually. Prev Next Watson Center Another Brown building in which the Brown community enjoys a more attractive perspective and the rest of the city gets to look at garbage (or at least dumpsters). Prev

























