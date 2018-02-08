What is the Ugliest Building in RI?
Thursday, February 08, 2018
The online business publication says that in Rhode Island, the Apex building is the ugliest building.
In Massachusetts, the ugliest building in Boston City Hall and in Connecticut the worst building in the Pirelli building in New Haven -- just off I-95.
SEE BELOW: GOLOCAL's SELECTION OF SOME BUILDINGS THE SHOULD BE TORN DOWN
Business Insider writes about its state-by-state selection. Architecture is a form of art. When a city constructs a new building, it should add beauty to its streetscape.
But that doesn't always happen. Every town across the United States likely has a tower, a government complex, or an office building that residents wish never went up.
The most unpopular buildings — two that were named by nearly a dozen readers — were Boston's City Hall, a concrete structure that one person described as "depressing," and Manhattan's 432 Park Avenue, a skyscraper that another reader said resembles "a very tall trashcan."
