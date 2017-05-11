What is Next for Providence — Leadership Void in City Hall
Thursday, May 11, 2017
With both branches of municipal government under scrutiny, questions are emerging how Providence is being managed.
The city of Providence is now faced with a crisis of leadership. Just two hours after Aponte’s court appearance two fellow leaders of the Council issued sobering statements relating to the
City Council President Pro Tempore Sabina Matos today issued the following statement regarding Council President Aponte’s indictment,
“I am concerned and saddened by today’s indictment against Council President Aponte. Luis has been a colleague and friend for many years. This is a difficult time for the City and our constituents…While the judicial process unfolds, I will remain focused on our work and committed to moving the City of Providence forward.”
According to those close to Aponte, he plans to continue to serve as Council President. The legal process could take years.
Muksian Pay-off
While Aponte made the headlines, former City Chief Operating Officer Robin Muksian who resigned in controversy has been finally received a payment of more than $34,000 for severance. The payment was not approved by the City’s Board of Contract and Supply.
Ultimately, the City made the payment to the departed Muksian.
Questions remain about who will emerge to manage the city and begin to take on the Providence's tremendous financial issues.
Providence Finances - Benchmark Report - 2016
