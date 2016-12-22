Weather Records Today in Providence
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Weather records today in Providence-- highs, lows and everything else you need to know.
Related Slideshow: 25 Things to do Before it Snows
Providence Waterfire - Nov. 7th
This is the last waterfire of 2015 so if you have yet to get to one this year, plan to go to this one.
Waterfire will pay tribute to veterans who have served the country with a number of special ceremonies, fairs and other activities. You don't want to miss this Waterfire.
For more information, click here.
Rock Climbing at Purgatory Chasm
Go for a end of season adventure to Purgatory Chasm just off of Rte. 146 and do some rock climbing. Purgatory Chasm has 10 different climbing options, if you get bored on one, just go to the other one.
Just be careful while your doing it.
Have a cocktail on the patio at Ceres Bistro at the Beechwood Hotel in Worcester
Outdoor dining is getting tougher and tougher but right now seems to be a perfect stretch of weather to sit out side and have a cocktail or even dinner if you choose.
Savor this because in just a short time, dinning will only be indoors.
For more information, click here.
Bike at the East Bay Bike Path
If walking and running doesn't do it for you, grab your bike out the garage and ride down the East Bay bike path for some solid excerise.
Treasure riding a bike and actually going somewhere because once the snow hits, it's going to be stationary bikes inside a gym.
Veterans Memorial 5K Road Race in Worcester
Do you think you have one more race in you this season? Make it the Veterans Memorial 5K Road Race in Worcester taking place Saturday, November 7th.
The race begins at 9 a.m.
Click here for more information.
If you can't make it to this race, be sure to get out to another one before this nice weather fades
Grafton Flea Market
With the winter months coming, you might want to stock up on extra clothes or some other cool things to keep you entertained. Get to the Grafton Flea Market for some awesome bargains, and cool merchandise.
The Flea Market is located at 296 Upton Street in Grafton
Roger Williams Park Zoo
While the Zoo never closes for the winter, it's a bit tougher to get there in the snow and certainly less enjoyable in the frigid weather.
So take advantage of this nice weather and go visit the zoo.
The animals will appreciate if you do.
Click here for more information.
Hike at Becket Land Trust Historic Quarry and Forest in The Berkshires
The quarry and forest offers extensive hiking trails, providing great workouts for those hiking them as well as spectauclar views and just a relaxing hike for all.
The trails are open from dawn to dusk.
Visit Newport Vineyards
The prime grape season is winding down and so is the amount of time left to take a stroll through Newport Vineyards.
You don't want to miss out and have to wait till next season, do you?
Walk/Jog/Hike Through the Bird Sanctuary
There are some great walking and hiking paths behind the Audubon Society on Massasoit Road in Worcester to visit this fall.
Want to be at peace and escape the city without really leaving the city? Take a brisk walk through the Bird Sanctuary. If you don't feel better by the time you leave there...then turn around and go back in.
The bird sanctuary is located on 414 Massasoit Road in Worcester
