Watchdogs Raise Questions About Elorza Administration’s Improper Payments to Lobbyist
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Watchdog groups, elected officials, and candidates reacted to improper payments, voiced concerns, and called for the Elorza administration to immediately seek approval for the payments.
“It's disappointing that the City of Providence is continuing to make payments to a high-priced lobbyist without a vote by the Board of Contract and Supply. The residents of the City have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, which is why significant expenditures such as this must go before a public board for a vote,” said John Marion of Rhode Island Common Cause.
Previously, Walsh's firm was paid $72,000 — and the approval from the Board of Contract and Supply was only made after Walsh did work for more nearly two years. Checks for the lobbying activity — 2016 and 2017 had been processed, but held by the City Treasurer Jim Lombardi until the Board of Contract and Supply — a Board in which Elorza chairs -- voted.
“This says a lot -- it's obvious that there is no respect for the legislative branch of government [by the Elorza Administration]. They should be working in conjunction with them -- transparency, openness, predictability are especially important in this day and age and I'd be more concerned about that,” said John Lombardi, former Mayor of Providence and now a State Representative.
Elorza and full-time lobbyist and part-time City Council President David Salvatore refused to respond to questions about the payments to Walsh’s firm — which have neither been approved by the Board of Contract and Supply nor is there an executed contract in effect between the City with the Warwick-based lobbying firm.
Pat Ford, the host of Coalition Radio and Chair of the Libertarian Party in Rhode Island, tells GoLocol, “The City of Providence already employs a team of lobbyists: the State Representatives & Senators elected by City residents. That a highly compensated set of individuals ... playing off personal connections, or worse yet, the legion of former representatives monetizing their "alleged public service" is disgusting.”
“Acting without allegiance or accountability, their goals are often completely at odds with the demands of the electorate. That such a relationship can exist outside of clearly delineated approval requirements is a testament to the myth that the Elorza Administration represents anything but a business as usual regime. Tragic,” added Ford, one of the leading opponents of providing taxpayer subsidies to the ownership of the PawSox ownership group.
Walsh and others in the firm have been campaign donors to both Elorza and Salvatore. Elorza has received $2,900 from Walsh and the others at the lobbying firm, according to RI Campaign finance reports. Salvatore has received five donations from Walsh and others in the firm totaling $435.00
Providence Mayor candidate Kobi Dennis said,“…, this is another example of situational ethics and situational transparency. Do as we say, not as we do."
Related Articles
- NEW: Elorza Vetoes Plastic Bag Ban, After Approval by Providence City Council
- R.W. Alley: Mayor Elorza Says “Visit Providence”
- Tuesday on LIVE: Plastic Bag Ban Advocate Schimberg on Elorza’s Veto & REVELFEST’s Davia
- Elorza Spends to Upgrade His Office Security, Draws Criticism
- LIVE: Providence Community Leader Schimberg “Disappointed” in Elorza Plastic Bag Ban Veto
- Small Business Owners Blast Elorza for Parking Ban Decision
- EDITORIAL: Mayor Elorza’s War on Small Businesses
- Providence Mayoral Candidate Dennis Blasts Elorza on Traffic Cameras
- Elorza Flip-Flops, Backs Lt. Gov. Challenger Regunberg After Refusing to Support Ranglin-Vassell
- McKee Criticizes Elorza on Speed Cameras Following Regunberg Endorsement
- Riley: Will Mayor Elorza Stiff The Pension Plan Again?
- Elorza Administration Reverses Position - April Traffic Camera Hearings Are Postponed
- EXCLUSIVE: Poll Shows Elorza Vulnerable in Re-Election Bid for Providence Mayor
- Elorza Administration Fills In Iconic Federal Hill Fountain
- VIDEO: Mayor Elorza Takes a Spill Learning to Skateboard in Providence
- NEW: DeRobbio Blasts Elorza Over Federal Hill Fountain Disrepair
- Elorza Administration Improperly Paid Powerful Lobbyist $33,000 - Total Payments Exceed $100K
- Providence Schools in Chaos — Teachers Union Blisters Elorza for Comments About Teachers and Race
- “Providence Needs a Full-Time Mayor,” Says DeRobbio on LIVE on Elorza’s Out-of-State Travel
- Elorza’s 2019 Budget - No Tax Increase & No Effort to Resolve Billions in Unfunded Pension & OPEB
- Elorza’s Growing Latino Problem — Only 39% Support Him and Performance Under Fire
- Riley: Elorza Purposely Underfunds Disastrous Providence Pension Plans