Warwick School Committee Votes to Eliminate Mentor Program

The Warwick School Committee voted to eliminate the Warwick Mentor Program, eliminating support for 160 students annually.

The program has been operated by Mentor RI and funded by the Warwick Public Schools for more than three decades.

“While we recognize difficult decisions have to be made to balance the school budget, MENTOR Rhode Island is devastated by the thought of ending 30 years of providing high quality, one-to-one mentoring relationships to Warwick students. Mentoring is not a nice to have program. It is a need to have program,” said MENTOR Rhode Island President & CEO Jo-Ann Schofield.

Schofield added, “We recognize budgets are tight, but we look forward to advocating for Warwick students and their mentors. We will continue to work with the Warwick School Committee, Warwick City Council and Mayor Joe Solomon on ways to restore this critical youth program.”

About the Warwick Mentor Program

The program started in 1990 and costs $102,000 annually to operate.

In 2017-18, the program worked with 160 students and enlisted mentors from 24 Warwick businesses and organizations.

