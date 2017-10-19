Warwick School Committee and The Teachers’ Union Reach Tentative Agreement, Says Mediator

Attorney Vincent Ragosta, the state-appointed mediator, announced on Thursday morning that mediation has produced a tentative agreement between the Warwick Teachers’ Union and the Warwick School Committee. The agreement was reached at about 12:30 a.m. in the office of Mayor Scott Avedisian.

Over the next few days, the necessary documentation will be processed to execute the tentative agreement.

Recently, Avedisian appeared on GoLocal LIVE to discuss the dispute. WATCH HERE

The ongoing contract dispute has been elevated during the past few weeks as teachers have repeatedly called in sick at different Warwick Schools causing schools to be closed. Recently, Judge Susan E. McGuirl ordered the teachers to stop any further sickouts.

Due to the late night agreement, the School Committee meeting scheduled for 7:15 a.m. Thursday is canceled.

The terms of the agreement have yet to be announced.

DEVELOPING

