Warwick School Committee and The Teachers’ Union Reach Tentative Agreement, Says Mediator
Thursday, October 19, 2017
Over the next few days, the necessary documentation will be processed to execute the tentative agreement.
Recently, Avedisian appeared on GoLocal LIVE to discuss the dispute. WATCH HERE
The ongoing contract dispute has been elevated during the past few weeks as teachers have repeatedly called in sick at different Warwick Schools causing schools to be closed. Recently, Judge Susan E. McGuirl ordered the teachers to stop any further sickouts.
Due to the late night agreement, the School Committee meeting scheduled for 7:15 a.m. Thursday is canceled.
The terms of the agreement have yet to be announced.
DEVELOPING
Related Articles
- Mayor Avedisian Update on the Warwick Teachers Contract Fight on LIVE
- RI Federation of Teachers Urges Raimondo to Oppose Charter School Expansion in New Campaign
- East Providence Mayor Allegedly Caught Calling Teachers Cry Babies, Negotiating Like “Poor People”
- Organize + Energize: Teachers! 8 Tips to Organize Your Classroom
- RI Ranked 10th Worst State for Teachers
- Magaziner Should Return $10K to Retired Teachers for Withholding Key Documents, Says Siedle
- RI Ranked 8th Worst State For Teachers
- RI Retired Teachers Hire Forbes’ Siedle
- RI Retired Teachers Willing to Pay $10K Demand from Magaziner for Pension Investigation
- Providence Teachers Union Leadership Fight Escalates Over Audits, Seniority
- Russell Moore: Enact a Statewide Teachers Contract
- Anna Kuperman: SLOs are Unfair to Teachers and Students
- Skywatching: Sunspot Count Project Challenge for RI Teachers
- John Perilli: Teachers Win Big in Session’s Final Days
- RIDE Releases 2nd Annual Teacher Evaluations: West Warwick Tops for Highly Effective Teachers
- Absentee Teachers: See Which RI Districts Have the Most
- The RI School Districts with the Most Absentee Teachers
- Rep. Morgan: Teachers Should Be Able to Say Merry Christmas in RI
- Providence Firefighters’ Raise Could Trigger Millions in Raises for Teachers
- Organize + Energize: Teachers - It’s time to Organize Your Classroom
- It’s All About Education: How Can We Ensure that Kids Have Great Teachers?