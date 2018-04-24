Welcome! Login | Register

Warwick Mayor Avedisian to be Named Head of RIPTA on Weds, Will Resign City Post

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

GoLocal has learned that on Wednesday the Board of the RI Public Transit Authority is scheduled to vote on the appointment of Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian as the  Chief Executive Officer of the transit authority.

He has served as Mayor of Warwick since 2000. The Republican is 53 years old.

The appointment which is scheduled for an approval vote with the backing of Governor Gina Raimondo has political implication across Rhode Island. The agenda for the meeting includes:

Chairman’s Report:

Board Discussion / Potential Vote(s): Discussion: • Status of CEO search • Discussion of process • Discussion of alternatives to current process • Identification and discussion regarding potential candidates • Discussion and potential votes concerning selection of CEO

Multiple sources tell GoLocal that the vote will take place at the 1:30 meeting, first in closed session and then approved by vote publicly.

Avedisian has deep experience with RIPTA having served as the Chair of the Board for years. He resigned in May of 2016. At the time he told GoLocal in an interview, "My term was up and I didn't want to make another four-year commitment and I thought it was a good time," Avedisian told GoLocal. "I've spoken with the Governor about it."

Avedisian added he had stayed on longer than he had expected.

"I'd gone with the purpose of staying one year, and it ended up being five," said Avedisian.  "As for who might be the next Chair, that's up to the board, generally with input from the Governor.  There are four seats currently up on the board."

Political Implications

The departure of Avedisian will be a blow to fellow Republican and close ally Cranston Mayor Fung. If Fung becomes the GOP nominee in 2018, it is critical he deliver big numbers in both Cranston and Warwick to win the General Election.

The move by Avedisian may clear the way for Lincoln Chafee, former Warwick Mayor, U.S. Senator and Governor, to run for Mayor of Warwick. On Monday, he told GoLocal’s News Editor Kate Nagle that he is unlikely to run for Governor.

 

Related Slideshow: $100,000 RIPTA Overtime Earners

The following information was for Rhode Island's fiscal year 2016, as provided by RIPTA.



#21

XIOMARA PACHECO

Salary: $68,383.37

Overtime: $31,819.18

Total of Salary and Overtime: $100,202.55

Does not include benefits



#20

JEFFREY ROY

Salary: $60,785.53

Overtime: $40,374.83

Total of Salary and Overtime: $101,160.36

Does not include benefits



#19

JEAN ALTERA

Salary: $64,439.65

Overtime: $36,722.77

Total of Salary and Overtime: $101,162.42

Does not include benefits



#18

JOHN TANCREDI

Salary: $69,805.26

Overtime: $31,362.49

Total of Salary and Overtime: $101,167.75

Does not include benefits



#17

PAUL PRICE

Salary: $60,574.83

Overtime: $40,782.05

Total of Salary and Overtime: $101,356.88

Does not include benefits



#16

JASON FERREIRA

Salary: $74,351.36

Overtime: $27,555.32

Total of Salary and Overtime: $101,906.68

Does not include benefits



#15

HENRY WILLIAMS

Salary: $75,864.00

Overtime: $26,901.18

Total of Salary and Overtime: $102,765.18

Does not include benefits



#14

PAPA NDIAYE

Salary: $57,226.65

Overtime: $46,898.01

Total of Salary and Overtime: $104,124.66

Does not include benefits



#13

PASCO MACARI

Salary: $59,191.64

Overtime: $45,837.34

Total of Salary and Overtime: $105,028.98

Does not include benefits



#12

JULIEN RAVENEAU

Salary: $62,387.59

Overtime: $43,244.80

Total of Salary and Overtime: $105,632.39

Does not include benefits



#11

JULIO ROCA

Salary: $66,959.54

Overtime: $39,256.56

Total of Salary and Overtime: $106,216.10

Does not include benefits



#10

JOSEPH LIMA

Salary: $65,717.90

Overtime: $42,067.18

Total of Salary and Overtime: $107,785.08

Does not include benefits



#9

STEPHEN MIELE

Salary: $62,797.76

Overtime: $45,612.73

Total of Salary and Overtime: $108,410.49

Does not include benefits



#8

WILLIAM BLAIR

Salary: $61,665.97

Overtime: $48,069.52

Total of Salary and Overtime: $109,735.49

Does not include benefits



#7

STEPHEN FARRELL

Salary: $63,534.81

Overtime: $46,880.08

Total of Salary and Overtime: $110,414.89

Does not include benefits



#6

MARIAN LONCZAK

Salary: $74,721.30

Overtime: $38,320.12

Total of Salary and Overtime: $113,041.42

Does not include benefits



#5

LYNN HENDERSON

Salary: $61,909.12

Overtime: $51,238.23

Total of Salary and Overtime: $113,147.35

Does not include benefits



#4

DENNIS CONNOLLY

Salary: $60,932.98

Overtime: $53,056.52

Total of Salary and Overtime: $113,989.50

Does not include benefits



#3

JOHN REALL

Salary: $61,145.00

Overtime: $53,766.95

Total of Salary and Overtime: $114,911.95

Does not include benefits



#2

RAYMOND HOLT 

Salary: $74,738.88

Overtime: $52,280.20

Total of Salary and Overtime: $127,018.08

Does not include benefits



#1

JOSEPH MONTI  

Salary: $84,823.35

Overtime: $58,359.06

Total of Salary and overtime: $143,182.41

Does not include benefits

 
 

