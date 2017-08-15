VIDEO: Vice Media’s Report. Embedded in White Supremacist Leadership in Charlottesville

Vice Media was embedded with the leadership of the white supremacists.

On Saturday hundreds of white nationalists, alt-righters, and neo-Nazis traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia to participate in the “Unite the Right” rally. By Saturday evening three people were dead – one protester, and two police officers – and many more injured.

Related Slideshow: Tweets of Charlottesville

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.