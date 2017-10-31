VIDEO: Terror Attack Hits New York—Developing

Eight have been killed and more than a dozen injured according to a 5:20 PM press conference hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"The truck driver who plowed into several people along the West Side bike path shouted “Allahu Akbar” after getting out of his vehicle, according to sources. He also displayed “imitation firearms” that panicked witnesses thought were real. Six people were killed on the bike path before the driver was shot by police. He is expected to survive," according to the New York Post.

The attack took place in lower Manhattan at about 3:00 PM today.

DEVELOPING

Video: NEW YORK SHOOTING/TRUCK RAMMING FOOTAGE 10.31.2017, courtesy of You Tube on Youtube.

