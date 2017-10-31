VIDEO: Terror Attack Hits New York—Developing
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
"The truck driver who plowed into several people along the West Side bike path shouted “Allahu Akbar” after getting out of his vehicle, according to sources. He also displayed “imitation firearms” that panicked witnesses thought were real. Six people were killed on the bike path before the driver was shot by police. He is expected to survive," according to the New York Post.
The attack took place in lower Manhattan at about 3:00 PM today.
DEVELOPING
Video: NEW YORK SHOOTING/TRUCK RAMMING FOOTAGE 10.31.2017, courtesy of You Tube on Youtube.
