Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

VIDEO: Terror Attack Hits New York—Developing

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Eight have been killed and more than a dozen injured according to a 5:20 PM press conference hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"The truck driver who plowed into several people along the West Side bike path shouted “Allahu Akbar” after getting out of his vehicle, according to sources. He also displayed “imitation firearms” that panicked witnesses thought were real. Six people were killed on the bike path before the driver was shot by police. He is expected to survive," according to the New York Post.

The attack took place in lower Manhattan at about 3:00 PM today.

DEVELOPING

Video: NEW YORK SHOOTING/TRUCK RAMMING FOOTAGE 10.31.2017, courtesy of You Tube on Youtube.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!