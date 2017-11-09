Welcome! Login | Register

VIDEO: Shooting Outside of Providence Place Mall

Thursday, November 09, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

GoLocalProv has obtained video of the shooting response that took place on I-95 outside of the Providence Place Mall where at least one person is dead, according to Providence Police sources. 

The activity is related to someone who stole a Rhode Island State Police cruiser and then abandoned it in Providence.

Four schools in the Bucklin street area were also effected and locked down, but have since opened. 

"What I can tell you is that there were four schools with restricted access this morning in the Bucklin Street area and those restrictions have been lifted -- we've been working with the police," said Laura Hart, with the Providence Public Schools Department, late Thursday morning.  

DEVELOPING

A representative at the Providence Place Mall cinema box office, when reached at 11:30, said she was unaware of any plans to close the theater.

Video's courtesy of Lisa Newby and Kinze Chhoy on Youtube.

 

