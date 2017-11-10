Video of Providence Police Press Conf Explaining the Use of Deadly Force & the Killing of Santos

Providence Police tell a news conference that the shooting of the now decease Joseph Santos was justified. According to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare, police fired a total of forty times at the pickup.

Santos was shot at least twice. Of the five Providence Police officers involved in the shooting, only one had a functioning body camera and the lens of the camera was blocked most of the time. Another body camera was improperly turned on and never broadcast. Providence Police Chief High Clements claims that Santos used the vehicle as a weapon and was an imminent danger to the public and police officers.

The Rhode Island State Police was absent from the press conference.

Santos had two outstanding warrants according to Pare. The shooting will be referred to a grand jury for review. The RI Attorney General Peter Kilmartin was also absent from the press conference.

