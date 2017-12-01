VIDEO: Fire Hits Downtown Construction Site

A black smoke fire hit a downtown construction site on Friday morning sending flames as high as 20 feet into the air.

The construction between the Case-Mead buildingand the Greater Providence Trust Building on Dorrance. One worker said Occupational Safety and Health Administration would need to be called to the site. The fire which was in a dumpster and the fire did not seem to do damage to either the Case-Mead building or the Greater Providence Trust building. The dumpster is being used by the developer of the Greater Providence Trust Building.

The Case-Mead building is being development by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino.

The historical revitalization project is receiving both historic tax credits and subsidies from RI Commerce Corporation. The building is being transformed into lofts.

Providence Fire Department arrived on the scene within about five minutes of a 911 call was placed.

Story updated at 12:43 AM.

