VIDEO: Councilwoman Cicilline-Buonanno Pulled Over On National TV
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Cicilline-Buonanno is the sister of United States Congressman David Cicilline.
A&E LIVE PD
A&E Live PD started shooting with Warwick Police earlier this year.
On Friday night, host Dan Abrams says that Cicilline-Buonanno has “already admitted to drinking.”
SEE VIDEO BELOW — Cicilline segment starts at the 1:08:05 mark.
During the segment, she appears to be unable to follow the police officer -- Matt Moretti's -- direction.
She denies that she takes medication (she shakes her head "no" to the question). Later in the incident, Moretti tells the audience via a car cam that she was released because he believes she was "under medication." It did not appear she took a breathalyzer.
On Saturday, Warwick Police refused to comment on the incident.
When reached by phone Saturday, Buonanno-Cicilline refused comment.
When reached at home in Narragansett, Cicilline-Buonanno's husband told GoLocal's Rachel Nunes the situation had been "blown out of proportion" and refused to let Nunes speak with Cicilline-Buonanno.
In-studio host, ABC’s Dan Abrams, alongside analyst Tom Morris Jr., guide viewers through the night, giving insight to what audiences see in real time (via a mix of dash cams, fixed rig and handheld cameras), bouncing minute-by-minute between the featured police departments and offering an inside look at each live incident.