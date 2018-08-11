Welcome! Login | Register

VIDEO: Councilwoman Cicilline-Buonanno Pulled Over On National TV

Saturday, August 11, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team, Kate Nagle and Rachel Nunes

 

A&E LIVE PD

Narragansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline-Buonanno was pulled over on live national television under suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday.

Cicilline-Buonanno is the sister of United States Congressman David Cicilline.

A&E Live PD started shooting with Warwick Police earlier this year.

On Friday night, host Dan Abrams says that Cicilline-Buonanno has “already admitted to drinking.”

SEE VIDEO BELOW — Cicilline segment starts at the 1:08:05 mark.

 

During the segment, she appears to be unable to follow the police officer -- Matt Moretti's -- direction.

She denies that she takes medication (she shakes her head "no" to the question).  Later in the incident, Moretti tells the audience via a car cam that she was released because he believes she was "under medication."  It did not appear she took a breathalyzer. 

On Saturday, Warwick Police refused to comment on the incident. 

When reached by phone Saturday, Buonanno-Cicilline refused comment. 

When reached at home in Narragansett, Cicilline-Buonanno's husband told GoLocal's Rachel Nunes the situation had been "blown out of proportion" and refused to let Nunes speak with Cicilline-Buonanno. 

About the A&E Series

From DUI checkpoint stops to high-speed chases, bar fights to gang shootings, domestic disputes to drug busts, A&E’s documentary series Live PD captures it all.

As the debate over the policing of America continues to be a part of the daily conversation across the nation, Live PD viewers get unfettered and unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night. Viewers are encouraged to post their comments about what they witness throughout the night on Facebook and Twitter.

In-studio host, ABC’s Dan Abrams, alongside analyst Tom Morris Jr., guide viewers through the night, giving insight to what audiences see in real time (via a mix of dash cams, fixed rig and handheld cameras), bouncing minute-by-minute between the featured police departments and offering an inside look at each live incident.

 

