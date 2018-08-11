VIDEO: Councilwoman Cicilline-Buonanno Pulled Over On National TV

Narragansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline-Buonanno was pulled over on live national television under suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday.

Cicilline-Buonanno is the sister of United States Congressman David Cicilline.

A&E LIVE PD

A&E Live PD started shooting with Warwick Police earlier this year.

On Friday night, host Dan Abrams says that Cicilline-Buonanno has “already admitted to drinking.”

SEE VIDEO BELOW — Cicilline segment starts at the 1:08:05 mark.

During the segment, she appears to be unable to follow the police officer -- Matt Moretti's -- direction.

She denies that she takes medication (she shakes her head "no" to the question). Later in the incident, Moretti tells the audience via a car cam that she was released because he believes she was "under medication." It did not appear she took a breathalyzer.

On Saturday, Warwick Police refused to comment on the incident.

When reached by phone Saturday, Buonanno-Cicilline refused comment.

When reached at home in Narragansett, Cicilline-Buonanno's husband told GoLocal's Rachel Nunes the situation had been "blown out of proportion" and refused to let Nunes speak with Cicilline-Buonanno.

About the A&E Series

From DUI checkpoint stops to high-speed chases, bar fights to gang shootings, domestic disputes to drug busts, A&E’s documentary series Live PD captures it all.

As the debate over the policing of America continues to be a part of the daily conversation across the nation, Live PD viewers get unfettered and unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night. Viewers are encouraged to post their comments about what they witness throughout the night on Facebook and Twitter.

In-studio host, ABC’s Dan Abrams, alongside analyst Tom Morris Jr., guide viewers through the night, giving insight to what audiences see in real time (via a mix of dash cams, fixed rig and handheld cameras), bouncing minute-by-minute between the featured police departments and offering an inside look at each live incident.

