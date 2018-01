VIDEO: Active Shooter at Providence Place Mall

GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle is live at Providence Place Mall. See her video report.

Here is what is know so far. At about 4:45 PM, a 19-year-old-man was shot in the leg in the parking garage at Providence Place Mall. Two men are being sought in the Mall and the facility is in lockdown.

According to police sources, the shooting victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

DEVELOPING

