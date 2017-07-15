URI Names Riley Dean of College of Arts & Sciences

The University of Rhode Island (URI) named Dr. Jennette Riley as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“I am excited to be joining URI’s College of Arts and Sciences and building upon the strong foundation of existing academic programs, Centers, and Institutes to continue the college’s trajectory of excellence and innovation. I am particularly looking forward to developing new programs that cut across traditional lines to create innovative student learning experiences that prepare students to lead in our global economy,” said Riley.

Riley will succeed Winifred “Winnie” Brownell of North Kingstown, who was named dean of the College in 1999.

“I would especially like to thank our retiring Dean, Winnie Brownell, for her decades of leadership and extraordinary commitment and support for the College and the entire University. In fact, this thank you is really on behalf of the thousands of students, now alumni and the entire University community whose lives have been improved by the College and Winnie’s deep understanding, passion and lifelong commitment to the arts and sciences," said Provost Donald DeHayes.

She is expected to start her tenure at URI this month.

Dr. Jeannette Riley

Riley has been with the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, College of Arts and Sciences since 2002. She became dean of that college in 2014 after serving as interim dean for two years.

She began her UMass Dartmouth career as an assistant professor of English and Women’s Studies and since that time she has led or chaired a number of programs, among them the Department of English, the Women’s Studies Program, and the Liberal Arts Program, as well as led UMass Dartmouth initiatives in faculty development and online learning.

Earlier in her career, she was a faculty member with Kent State University and served as a teaching assistant at the University of New Mexico.

She earned her Ph.D. in Contemporary American & British literature and literary theory from the University of New Mexico and her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in English from University of New Hampshire, and Colby College, respectively.

