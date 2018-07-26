URI Moves Forward With Rape Charges After GoLocal Investigation Reports University Failed to Act

After a University of Rhode Island (URI) student confided in a faculty member that she was sexually assaulted — which triggered a series of disturbing events and raised serious questions about how URI treats victims of sexual assault -- a URI official informed the victim this week that after an outside investigation, that URI has notified the defendant that the University is moving forward with charges.

The rape victim Kate Conroy told GoLocal Wednesday that she was pleased that URI was finally moving forward with charges approximately one year after the incident and six months after it was reported. Conroy said she was disappointed with the University's process and the underlying tone of blaming the victim.

"Honestly, I didn't think [the university] would do anything, the report was tough to read because of all the nonsense -- the commentary about my character, my drinking -- there was just a lot that made no sense," said URI student Conroy, who called the third-party report by Clare Hall with the outside investigative firm UECAT a "masterclass in victim blaming, irrelevant information, and bias."

Conroy said she told Professor Tom Boving in December 2017 that a male student sexually assaulted her after a night of going out and drinking -- with the alleged rape occurring in the summer of 2017 -- and a GoLocal look at the process in May 2018 found that URI failed to act after six months after Conroy reported the rape.

Taking Action

Now, URI Associate Dean of Students Jessica Rehling told Conroy this week that following the completion of a third-party investigation, charges will be brought against her accused rapist at the school.

"Today, I sent the respondent the notification of charges and choice of action letter," Rehling wrote on July 25 in a letter to Conroy, who noted the defendant has 3 days to respond.

The charges: Sexual assault, sexual action, and physical actions.

Recommended Sanctions: Suspension (two years). Disciplinary probation return (2 years). No contact order.

"I'm happy that the University chose to do anything," said Conroy. "I'm a little upset that pieces of the report focused on how reachable he was -- or wasn't. This was supposed to be about the assault. Meanwhile, there were four pages about their 'efforts' to try and reach [the alleged rapist] while he was overseas."

Conroy said she questioned in the third-party report why communications between her and other students were included following the alleged rape -- but not between the alleged rapist and his friends and faculty advisor.

Next Steps

"His choice is he can accept the suspension, or it goes to a hearing," said Conroy. "If it [goes to a hearing], I will ask him to his face about what's in that report, what's not in that report. There's not a single text message between him and his friends? Meanwhile, it's clear these people were talking about me the whole time following the incident."

"So he's officially charged, but I think he'll fight it -- he's got three days to respond. I hope he does. I would like every opportunity to ask everything," said Conroy. "There's a panel they can convene. He and I can say if there's a conflict as to who's on it, but his lawyer can't speak for him or interject. I don't how long these things could take -- he could say he doesn't want a full hearing -- he has an option to chose how it wants it heard."

Conroy addressed the potential that following a hearing, that no action could be taken against the alleged rapist.

"I think it would be really strange if nothing happened," said Conroy. "He described the encounter in detail, he contradicts himself multiple times -- at one point he said his friends were drinking with us, and then they said they weren't drinking with us. He said after leaving the bar I 'hiccuped' and 'some of my drink came out.' That's vomit. I was drunk."

"If they find there's not enough proof, I'm not going to let it go," said Conroy. "I'm not sure if I'd move forward with a civil suit -- but I know there was a lot of time spent with his friends talking about the incident. And all of the things that I said when I was in denial, that I'd like him -- none of those things unrape me. I'm going to say my truth."

University officials did not respond to request for comment on Wednesday.

"So I am glad, despite the fact there was some sort of inexplicable delay and lack of effort on the part of URI, that this is moving forward," said Conroy, who had begun the process of filing a police report as well. "People should have every avenue available to them. Universities should be able to hold students accountable."

