Up to 8 Inches of Snow Expected to Hit Providence Starting Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Providence by the National Weather Service in effect from 7 a.m. on Sunday, February 12 to Monday night February 13.

The service projects that Providence will get hit with 4-8 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

“A Winter Storm Warning is issued when an average snowfall of 6 inches or more is expected within a 12 hour period...or for 8 inches or more in a 24 hour period. Travel will be slow at best on well treated surfaces...and quite difficult on untreated surfaces. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” said the service.

There is a 100% chance of snow on Sunday and a 60% chance of snow on Monday.

Read the Warning Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

518 PM EST Sat Feb 11 2017

CTZ002>004-MAZ017-018-020-021-RIZ001>005-120630-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.W.0003.170212T1200Z-170214T0000Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Taunton, Brockton, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, EAST GREENWICH, WARWICK, WEST WARWICK,

and Bristol

518 PM EST Sat Feb 11 2017

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO

7 PM EST MONDAY...

* LOCATIONS...include Northern Connecticut, Northern Rhode

Island, and Southeast Massachusetts.

* ACCUMULATIONS...4 to 8 inches of snow.

* HAZARD TYPES...include moderate to heavy snow, as well as

blowing snow.

* TIMING...A wintry mix will begin tomorrow morning. The snow and

sleet may mix with some rain during the afternoon and evening

hours, before turning back to snow tomorrow night.

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* VISIBILITIES...One quarter mile or less at times.

* IMPACTS...The combination of sleet and snow will lead to hazardous driving conditions at times. There is also the low risk for isolated power outages.

