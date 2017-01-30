Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possible on Tuesday
Monday, January 30, 2017
Snow is expected to start after noon time.
The service projects that there is an 80% chance of snow during the day bringing a possible accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Read the Advisory Below
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA
341 PM EST MON JAN 30 2017
CTZ002>004-MAZ002>005-008>013-017-026-RIZ001>004-310600-
/O.NEW.KBOX.WW.Y.0006.170131T1600Z-170201T0900Z/
HARTFORD CT-TOLLAND CT-WINDHAM CT-WESTERN FRANKLIN MA-
EASTERN FRANKLIN MA-NORTHERN WORCESTER MA-CENTRAL MIDDLESEX MA-
WESTERN HAMPSHIRE MA-WESTERN HAMPDEN MA-EASTERN HAMPSHIRE MA-
EASTERN HAMPDEN MA-SOUTHERN WORCESTER MA-WESTERN NORFOLK MA-
NORTHERN BRISTOL MA-NORTHERN MIDDLESEX MA-NORTHWEST PROVIDENCE RI-
SOUTHEAST PROVIDENCE RI-WESTERN KENT RI-EASTERN KENT RI-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...HARTFORD...WINDSOR LOCKS...UNION...
VERNON...PUTNAM...WILLIMANTIC...CHARLEMONT...GREENFIELD...
ORANGE...BARRE...FITCHBURG...FRAMINGHAM...LOWELL...CHESTERFIELD...
BLANDFORD...AMHERST...NORTHAMPTON...SPRINGFIELD...MILFORD...
WORCESTER...FOXBOROUGH...NORWOOD...TAUNTON...AYER...FOSTER...
SMITHFIELD...PROVIDENCE...COVENTRY...WEST GREENWICH...
EAST GREENWICH...WARWICK...WEST WARWICK
341 PM EST MON JAN 30 2017
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAUNTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY
TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY.
* LOCATIONS...MOST OF SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND AWAY FROM THE IMMEDIATE SOUTH
COAST.
* HAZARD TYPES...SNOW.
* ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 2 TO 4 INCHES.
* TIMING...BEGINNING TUESDAY AFTERNOON WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL
OCCURRING AROUND THE EVENING COMMUTE. SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO
THE OVERNIGHT HOURS BEFORE TAPERING OFF WEDNESDAY MORNING.
* IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS WILL BECOME SLIPPERY
TUESDAY EVENING. THIS MAY IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING RUSH HOUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW
WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
Related Slideshow: 25 Things to do Before it Snows
Providence Waterfire - Nov. 7th
This is the last waterfire of 2015 so if you have yet to get to one this year, plan to go to this one.
Waterfire will pay tribute to veterans who have served the country with a number of special ceremonies, fairs and other activities. You don't want to miss this Waterfire.
For more information, click here.
Rock Climbing at Purgatory Chasm
Go for a end of season adventure to Purgatory Chasm just off of Rte. 146 and do some rock climbing. Purgatory Chasm has 10 different climbing options, if you get bored on one, just go to the other one.
Just be careful while your doing it.
Have a cocktail on the patio at Ceres Bistro at the Beechwood Hotel in Worcester
Outdoor dining is getting tougher and tougher but right now seems to be a perfect stretch of weather to sit out side and have a cocktail or even dinner if you choose.
Savor this because in just a short time, dinning will only be indoors.
For more information, click here.
Bike at the East Bay Bike Path
If walking and running doesn't do it for you, grab your bike out the garage and ride down the East Bay bike path for some solid excerise.
Treasure riding a bike and actually going somewhere because once the snow hits, it's going to be stationary bikes inside a gym.
Veterans Memorial 5K Road Race in Worcester
Do you think you have one more race in you this season? Make it the Veterans Memorial 5K Road Race in Worcester taking place Saturday, November 7th.
The race begins at 9 a.m.
Click here for more information.
If you can't make it to this race, be sure to get out to another one before this nice weather fades
Grafton Flea Market
With the winter months coming, you might want to stock up on extra clothes or some other cool things to keep you entertained. Get to the Grafton Flea Market for some awesome bargains, and cool merchandise.
The Flea Market is located at 296 Upton Street in Grafton
Roger Williams Park Zoo
While the Zoo never closes for the winter, it's a bit tougher to get there in the snow and certainly less enjoyable in the frigid weather.
So take advantage of this nice weather and go visit the zoo.
The animals will appreciate if you do.
Click here for more information.
Hike at Becket Land Trust Historic Quarry and Forest in The Berkshires
The quarry and forest offers extensive hiking trails, providing great workouts for those hiking them as well as spectauclar views and just a relaxing hike for all.
The trails are open from dawn to dusk.
Visit Newport Vineyards
The prime grape season is winding down and so is the amount of time left to take a stroll through Newport Vineyards.
You don't want to miss out and have to wait till next season, do you?
Walk/Jog/Hike Through the Bird Sanctuary
There are some great walking and hiking paths behind the Audubon Society on Massasoit Road in Worcester to visit this fall.
Want to be at peace and escape the city without really leaving the city? Take a brisk walk through the Bird Sanctuary. If you don't feel better by the time you leave there...then turn around and go back in.
The bird sanctuary is located on 414 Massasoit Road in Worcester
Related Articles
- Jencunas: Elorza’s First 100 Days - Potholes and Snow
- Finneran: Those Snow Drifts Hold Stories
- It’s Freaking 60° Out, Here Are 25 Things to do Before it Snows
- RI Beauty Expert: Snow Day Chic
- EDITORIAL: In 2016 Rematch, Elorza Beat Snow in the First Round
- Repeat Storms Maxing Out City Snow Budgets
- City Snow Budgets - See the Numbers
- Leonard Moorehead, The Urban Gardener: Seeds in the Snowbed
- Snow Resumes Sunday Night, Continues Through Monday - 12+ Inches Possible
- Dr. Downtown, David Brussat: Dr. Downtown’s Snowy Providence
- NEW: Mayor Elorza’s Office Accused of Deleting Facebook Posts About Snow Removal
- John Ghiorse: Monday Storm Could Bring Up to a Foot of Snow
- NEW: Providence Public Schools Issue Snow Cancellation for Monday February 8
- Weather Update: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Expected to Hit Providence Sunday Night
- Weather Update: Snow Expected to Hit Providence’s Monday Morning Commute
- Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Providence on Saturday
- Smart Benefits: Is Your Handbook Snow-Day Ready?
- College Admissions: Best Ski + Snowboard Colleges in the East
- Contaminated Snow Can Be an Environmental Hazard, Warns DEM
- College Admissions: Best Ski + Snowboard Colleges in the West
- Above Normal Snowfall Projected for Upcoming Winter in Northeast
- Edward Snowden Talks About a Return to the United States
- Weather Service Reports 26% Chance Prov Gets 12-18” of Snow Sunday into Monday
- Weather Service Reports 46% Chance of Prov Getting 4-6” of Snow on Monday
- Providence Issues Parking Ban, After City Gets Hit with Half Foot of Snow
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It