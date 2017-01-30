Welcome! Login | Register
 

Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possible on Tuesday

Monday, January 30, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Providence in effect from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. 

Snow is expected to start after noon time. 

The service projects that there is an 80% chance of snow during the day bringing a possible accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. 

Read the Advisory Below

 

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA

341 PM EST MON JAN 30 2017

 

CTZ002>004-MAZ002>005-008>013-017-026-RIZ001>004-310600-

/O.NEW.KBOX.WW.Y.0006.170131T1600Z-170201T0900Z/

HARTFORD CT-TOLLAND CT-WINDHAM CT-WESTERN FRANKLIN MA-

EASTERN FRANKLIN MA-NORTHERN WORCESTER MA-CENTRAL MIDDLESEX MA-

WESTERN HAMPSHIRE MA-WESTERN HAMPDEN MA-EASTERN HAMPSHIRE MA-

EASTERN HAMPDEN MA-SOUTHERN WORCESTER MA-WESTERN NORFOLK MA-

NORTHERN BRISTOL MA-NORTHERN MIDDLESEX MA-NORTHWEST PROVIDENCE RI-

SOUTHEAST PROVIDENCE RI-WESTERN KENT RI-EASTERN KENT RI-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...HARTFORD...WINDSOR LOCKS...UNION...

VERNON...PUTNAM...WILLIMANTIC...CHARLEMONT...GREENFIELD...

ORANGE...BARRE...FITCHBURG...FRAMINGHAM...LOWELL...CHESTERFIELD...

BLANDFORD...AMHERST...NORTHAMPTON...SPRINGFIELD...MILFORD...

WORCESTER...FOXBOROUGH...NORWOOD...TAUNTON...AYER...FOSTER...

SMITHFIELD...PROVIDENCE...COVENTRY...WEST GREENWICH...

EAST GREENWICH...WARWICK...WEST WARWICK

341 PM EST MON JAN 30 2017

 

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

 

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAUNTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY

TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY.

 

* LOCATIONS...MOST OF SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND AWAY FROM THE IMMEDIATE SOUTH

  COAST.

 

* HAZARD TYPES...SNOW.

 

* ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 2 TO 4 INCHES.

 

* TIMING...BEGINNING TUESDAY AFTERNOON WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL

  OCCURRING AROUND THE EVENING COMMUTE. SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO

  THE OVERNIGHT HOURS BEFORE TAPERING OFF WEDNESDAY MORNING.

 

* IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS WILL BECOME SLIPPERY

  TUESDAY EVENING. THIS MAY IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING RUSH HOUR.

 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

 

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW

WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

 

