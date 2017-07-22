United Way of RI’s Women’s Leadership Council Donates Over $116k for Children’s Education
Saturday, July 22, 2017
“Everyone needs to understand how real summer learning loss is and how effective programs like the Hasbro Summer Learning Initiative are in reversing that trend,” said Petra Jenkins, Account Manager for General Mills, and the incoming Chair of UWRI’s Women’s Leadership Council.
The Women’s Leadership Council announced they would match all donations made in support of the HSLI.
Following an overwhelming response from the community, members decided to give an additional $60,000 gift to help Rhode Island’s children.
Summer Learning
According to the Afterschool Alliance, students lose up to two months of math and reading skills over the summer.
Students who took part in last year’s program averaged gains of 22 percent in literacy skills and 30 percent in math skills.
In 2016, the six-week program helped 1,600 Rhode Island youth statewide avoid summer learning loss.
