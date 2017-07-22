United Way of RI’s Women’s Leadership Council Donates Over $116k for Children’s Education

The United Way of Rhode Island’s Women’s Leadership Council donated $116,503 for local children’s education in the Hasbro Summer Learning Initiative (HSLI).

“Everyone needs to understand how real summer learning loss is and how effective programs like the Hasbro Summer Learning Initiative are in reversing that trend,” said Petra Jenkins, Account Manager for General Mills, and the incoming Chair of UWRI’s Women’s Leadership Council.

The Women’s Leadership Council announced they would match all donations made in support of the HSLI.

Following an overwhelming response from the community, members decided to give an additional $60,000 gift to help Rhode Island’s children.

Summer Learning

According to the Afterschool Alliance, students lose up to two months of math and reading skills over the summer.

Students who took part in last year’s program averaged gains of 22 percent in literacy skills and 30 percent in math skills.

In 2016, the six-week program helped 1,600 Rhode Island youth statewide avoid summer learning loss.

Prev Next 1. Amos House Grant Amount: $50,000 Prev Next 2. Boys Town of New Enlgand Grant Amount: $100,000 Prev Next 3. Capital Good Fund Grnt Amount: $45,000 Prev Next 4. Children's Friends Grant Amount: $50,000 Prev Next 5. College Crusade of Rhode Island Grant Amount: $49,972 Prev Next 6. Community Care Alliance Grant Amount: $98,976 Prev Next 7. Community Care Alliance Grant Amount: $98,976 Prev Next 8. Connecting for Children and Families Grant Amount: $235,370 (3 projects) Prev Next 9. Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Grant Amount: $250,000 (3 projects) Prev Next 10. Federal Hill House Association Grant Amount: $98,580 Prev Next 11. Foster Forward Grant Amount: $100,000 Prev Next Genesis Center Grant Amount: $149,780 (2 projects) Prev Next 13. Housing Network of Rhode Island Grant Amount: $75,000 Prev Next Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence Grant Amount: $75,000 Prev Next 15. Learning Community Charter School Grant Amount: $75,000 Prev Next Man Up, Inc. Grant Amount: $75,000 Prev Next New Urban Arts Grant Amount: $100,000 Prev Next Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation Grant Amount: $50,000 Prev Next 19. Progreso Latino Grant Amount: $75,000 Prev Next 20. Providence Community Library Grant Amount: $89,320 Prev Next 21. Providence Housing Authority Grant Amount: $144,057 (2 projects) Prev Next 22. Providence In-Town Churches Association Grant Amount: $100,000 (2 projects) Prev Next 23. Providence Plan Grant Amount: $150,000 (2 projects) Prev Next 24. Providence Public Library Grant Amount: $50,000 Prev Next Rhode Island College Grant Amount: $99,859 Prev Next 26. Rhode Island Free Clinic Grant Amount: $50,000 Prev Next 27. Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership Grant Amount: $175,000 (2 projects) Prev Next 28. RI Local Initiatives Support Corporation Grant Amount: $50,000 Prev Next 29. Riverwood Mental Health Services Grant Amount: $100,000 Prev Next 30. Southside Community Land Trust Grant Amount: $99,902 Prev Next 31. Thundermist Health Center Grant Amount: $100,000 Prev Next 32. Tri-town Community Action Agency Grant Amount: $175,000 (2 projects) Prev

