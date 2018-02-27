Union Poll on PawSox Fails to Change the Game in RI

A poll conducted by a Democratic consultant on the proposed PawSox funding scheme looks to have failed to change the game, after Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello -- who is the key decision maker in whether the plan moves forward or not -- was lukewarm to the claims that it showed sufficient public support for the project.

“The poll results are not surprising to me. When given a neutral question (Question 7), only 40 percent of Rhode Islanders agree with the proposal," said Mattiello. "Those numbers rise only when prompted with assumptions that are speculative at best and are presented in the most favorable light to the proponents of the proposal.”

Following the survey commissioned by BuildRI.org and conducted by Democratic pollster Joe Fleming, the building trades are saying there is enough public support for the taxpayer-supported Pawtucket Red Sox ballpark proposal at the Apex site, however.

The results from the eleven question survey of 425 likely voters conducted from February 5-8 were released Monday morning at a press conference in Richmond Square -- and while the building trades claimed support, BuildRI's Greg Mancini said when asked that he doesn't think the question should go to voters -- and refused to say how much BuildRI spent on the poll.

"If it pays for itself, which is a total impossibility, fine," said URI Professor of Economics Len Lardaro. "RI needs to manage the debt it continues to take on, especially since as our state’s economy is doing the best it has in a long time, we are facing very large deficits, the resolution of which will slow our rate of growth, making debt repayment less affordable."

Questions Raised

The question that union representatives spoke most to was as follows, asserting that the park "would pay for itself" -- but did not take into account service.

We know that cost is always a consideration. The cost of building the new ballpark is $83 million and PawSox have agreed to pay $45 million plus any construction cost overruns -- with the state paying $23 million and the City $15 million. The State would pay for its share from existing tax collections generated by the ballpark and the ballclub. The City would pay its share from revenue from naming rights to the ballpark and property taxes from construction around the new Ballpark. Since these revenues are higher than State and City costs -- the park will pay for itself.

Knowing this, would you:

Strongly support: 25%

Somewhat support 31%

Somewhat opposed 22.8%

Strongly opposed 17.6%

Not Sure 5%

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien -- who was not at the press conference on Monday -- came quickly out in support.

“It is clear that Rhode Islanders support moving our state forward with this economic development opportunity for Pawtucket and Rhode Island. Rhode Islanders are right to be cautious, to ask questions and make sure we are making the right investments. This investment will support the city’s financial and economic development potential, as well as bring in new needed revenue above the current $2 million to the state," said Grebien.

"When Rhode Islanders learn the facts about the proposal they support it. This will be a public, year–round facility for ball games, entertainment and concerts- that pays for itself- and is heavily supported through a private investment from the PawSox," added Grebien. "This project has been discussed and vetted for over a year and it is clear that Rhode Island residents agree that this is the right investment and that we need to get this done now.”

Former Pawtucket City Council President Henry Kinch raised questions as to what was asked in the poll -- and what was not.

"The bottom line is that 40% of the voters are willing to approve or support a taxpayer-subsidized stadium," said Kinch. "When you hand feed them all the goodies [in the questions] -- none of which can be verified mind you -- it's 56%, a 12% drop in less than a year."

Kinch was referring to the most recently conducted poll by Fleming, prior to the poll results released on Monday.

"He should have asked if Pawtucket couldn't support the bonds in the first 10 years, would you still support the deal? During the hearings, the developer said it will be seven to ten years before any revenues are realized from around that site," said Kinch. "I want to know how the City of Pawtucket is going to pay that. And this current surplus [of $139,000] which is one snowstorm from a deficit -- how will Pawtucket handle that $1 million every year?"

"In the legislation, the word "infrastructure" is mentioned at least a dozen times, and I've asked the Mayor what the infrastructure estimate is, because Pawtucket will be on the hook for some of it," said Kinch. And he doesn't think there will be any. Come on, there's no direct access. This bill as it is doesn't have enough money."

