UNAP to Picket Outside of Rhode Island Hospital on Monday

Members of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) Local 5098 will resume informational picketing outside of Rhode Island Hospital on Monday.

The picket will go from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

UNAP will also picket ousted of Miriam Hospital on Tuesday, August 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No Confidence Vote & More Strikes

These pickets come after UNAP voted no confidence in Lifespan CEO Timothy Babineau and Hospital President Margaret Van Bree late last week.

As GoLocalProv reported, UNAP also voted Thursday to authorize members of its' bargaining team to issue a 10-day strike notice, in the event that negotiations with Lifespan again break down.

A second vote by the membership would have to occur before moving forward with a strike and the bargaining team has no immediate plans to issue a strike notice before both sides return to the table on August 8.

UNAP members continue to work under a contract that expired on June 30.

UNAP represents more than 2,400 nurses, technologists, therapists and health professionals at Rhode Island and Hasbro Children's Hospitals.

RI Dept. of Health, RI Hospital Consent Agreement - June 2018

