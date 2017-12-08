United Nurses and Allied Professional Urge Rhode Islanders To Call Tobin

Nearly three thousand active and retired participants in the St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island Pension fund -- nurses and healthcare workers from Our Lady of Fatima and the former St. Joseph Hospitals -- are facing overwhelming and potentially debilitating cuts to the once employer-funded pension they were promised.

Judge Michael Silverstein placed the defined-benefit pension in temporary receivership in August after it was learned that the fund was headed towards insolvency. Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and the former St. Joseph Hospital were sold by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence to the California-based for-profit corporation, Prospect Medical Holdings, three years ago. Since that time, a three-member board of directors at St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island has been responsible for all investment and management decisions regarding the pension fund. One of the three board members is Rev. Timothy Reilly, chancellor of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, who was Bishop Tobin's hand-picked appointee.

The court-appointed receiver assigned special counsel to investigate what happened to the pension fund and has been seeking to obtain relevant and important information from the Diocese of Providence. The Diocese has gone to great lengths to slow and stonewall that investigation.

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals encourages all Rhode Islanders to contact Bishop Tobin at 401.278.4500 and urge him to direct the Diocese of Providence to fully cooperate with the special counsel so active and retired pension participants can learn what happened to the fund and appropriately plan for the future.

