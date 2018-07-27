UNAP Issues Statement on Lifespan’s Refusal to Allow Caregivers to Return to Work Immediately

United Nurses and Allie Professionals (UNAP) has released a statement after Lifespan refused to allow caregivers to return to work immediately after the strike ends on Friday.

The statement comes from UNAP president Linda McDonald. The strike began on Monday at 1:00 PM. Presently, Lifespan's Rhode Island is under a consent decree for significant quality issues.

Read it below:

"This is nothing but a retaliatory and punitive measure from Lifespan meant to threaten and intimidate union members. This strike has exposed a very ugly and disingenuous side of Lifespan's wealthy leaders, and today's move to deny our member's the opportunity to return to work will only increase the already tense relationship between us and them. When you challenge a bully, you expect to take a few punches. Regardless, we remain united in our purpose and committed to winning a fair and competitive contract that leads to better patient care at Rhode Island Hospital."

RI Dept. of Health, RI Hospital Consent Agreement - June 2018

