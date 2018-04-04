UHIP Special Master Sherman Unsure If Technology Can Be Fixed
Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Sherman was appointed in November of 2017 by Federal Court Judge Will Smith after the State of Rhode Island failed to meet deadlines issued by the court. The Rhode Island ACLU sued the state to force compliance with federal deadlines. Sherman’s scope of oversight is limited to the food stamp function of UHIP. The food stamp program goes under the name SNAP.
“Will the whole system be fixed? No, I don’t think so," said Sherman, on LIVE.
There is a major fix to be implemented on May 19, and Sherman said that “fix” could be implemented now, but the Department of Human Services employees have not been trained.
“I have made it clear to DHS and Deloitte, as far as I am concerned, this new fix is not going online until unless a, it has been tested and b, people have been trained,” said Sherman.
“We don’t want another disaster like the one we had almost two years ago,” added Sherman referring to the launch of the UHIP system. Sherman is referring to the launch of the UHIP program in the fall of 2016.
Sherman pointed out the 150,000 to 170,000 Rhode Islanders are on food stamps at any given times and that each month there are 5,000 new applications.
There are two types of food stamp applicants and the state of has different time deadlines to get people enrolled.
For the expedited program, the state is required to enroll applicants in 7-days and the standard program which the requirement is 30-days. Sherman said the program has seen improvement, but is still lagging to meet deadlines. The expedited applicants meet the time requirement now nearly 90 percent of the time, but the 30-day program it is still running about 80 percentage. Both need to be improved he warned.
Sherman hopes that by the end of June the state of Rhode Island will be in compliance with the food stamp program.
Sherman said UHIP system is flawed — seriously flawed.
“[UHIP] was not a bad idea, but bad execution,” said Sherman about UHIP. The good idea of UHIP was to tie five distinct programs together, said Sherman, but the flaws have been that the vendor, Deloitte and the workforce did not work and were not trained, respectively. Moreover, just as the UHIP program was being implemented, the state laid off key workers. Since then DHS has had a difficult time training and retaining workers for the program.
Sherman said the UHIP system has two problems technology and the workforce that operates it.
Some of the problems still continue — two hour wait times on calls, the scanning center in Warwick has not worked, and long lines at offices.
The application for services is now 40 pages, Sherman said, and is overly burdensome — he said the application should be simplified and reduced in length.
The state expects Deloitte to pick up all the tech upgrade costs.
#2
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Any correspondence from Deloitte that addresses the readiness — or lack of readiness — of the system to go live in July then in September. This should include all discussions of the outstanding problems.
#3
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Numbers that demonstrate by DHS field office, how many clients submitted applications, how many were initiated, how many were completed - prior to the switch to Bridges and then for the month it’s been operating. This data should be provided by day, week, and month for July, August, September, and October.
#4
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Results of the UAT (User Acceptance Testing) testing for Bridges — I would like to know how many times they conducted testing and, at a minimum, the score cards if not the scenarios they used to test it.
#11
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Reports generated by HealthSource for the last 6 months on errors and problems and then the most current report that details the problems to see how HealthSource is being impacted by UHIP Phase 2, also called Bridges.
#12
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
A description of what the testing scenario the feds recommend, a description of the testing scenario used and an explanation as to why we varied from the one the feds recommended.
#20
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
How many Deloitte tickets have been issued since October 1 requiring Deloitte to address a specific data issue or application issue for a specific client? How many of these are outstanding right now?
#21
From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell:
Who bears the responsibility for the UHIP budget sky-rocketing out of control? The initial estimate set the UHIP cost at $135 million prior to the Chafee Administration adjusting the budget to $209 million, these projections are a long way from the report reported cost of $364 million.
