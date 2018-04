UHIP Special Master Sherman Unsure If Technology Can Be Fixed

The Special Master overseeing UHIP Deming Sherman says that he is optimistic that the failed food stamp function of the UHIP technology platform will be improved and potentially fully functioning by May of this year, but warned that this fix will not correct the overall system.

Sherman was appointed in November of 2017 by Federal Court Judge Will Smith after the State of Rhode Island failed to meet deadlines issued by the court. The Rhode Island ACLU sued the state to force compliance with federal deadlines. Sherman’s scope of oversight is limited to the food stamp function of UHIP. The food stamp program goes under the name SNAP.

“Will the whole system be fixed? No, I don’t think so," said Sherman, on LIVE.

There is a major fix to be implemented on May 19, and Sherman said that “fix” could be implemented now, but the Department of Human Services employees have not been trained.

“I have made it clear to DHS and Deloitte, as far as I am concerned, this new fix is not going online until unless a, it has been tested and b, people have been trained,” said Sherman.

“We don’t want another disaster like the one we had almost two years ago,” added Sherman referring to the launch of the UHIP system. Sherman is referring to the launch of the UHIP program in the fall of 2016.

Sherman pointed out the 150,000 to 170,000 Rhode Islanders are on food stamps at any given times and that each month there are 5,000 new applications.

There are two types of food stamp applicants and the state of has different time deadlines to get people enrolled.

For the expedited program, the state is required to enroll applicants in 7-days and the standard program which the requirement is 30-days. Sherman said the program has seen improvement, but is still lagging to meet deadlines. The expedited applicants meet the time requirement now nearly 90 percent of the time, but the 30-day program it is still running about 80 percentage. Both need to be improved he warned.

Sherman hopes that by the end of June the state of Rhode Island will be in compliance with the food stamp program.

Sherman said UHIP system is flawed — seriously flawed.

“[UHIP] was not a bad idea, but bad execution,” said Sherman about UHIP. The good idea of UHIP was to tie five distinct programs together, said Sherman, but the flaws have been that the vendor, Deloitte and the workforce did not work and were not trained, respectively. Moreover, just as the UHIP program was being implemented, the state laid off key workers. Since then DHS has had a difficult time training and retaining workers for the program.

Sherman said the UHIP system has two problems technology and the workforce that operates it.

Some of the problems still continue — two hour wait times on calls, the scanning center in Warwick has not worked, and long lines at offices.

The application for services is now 40 pages, Sherman said, and is overly burdensome — he said the application should be simplified and reduced in length.

The state expects Deloitte to pick up all the tech upgrade costs.

Related Slideshow: RI Leaders’ Questions for October 20 Hearing on “Botched” UHIP Rollout

RI Leaders' Questions for October 20 Hearing on "Botched" UHIP Rollout Prev Next #5 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa A description of what the key milestones were for testing including what the acceptable failure rate would have been. Prev Next #9 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A detailed list of every type of error that Bridges has incurred that impacted a beneficiary or a provider. How many of each type has occurred? Prev Next #26 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: Did EOHSS conduct a risk-analysis of how the rollout might impact some of RI’s most vulnerable people? Prev Next #25 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: When were the Governor and Speaker aware of detailed federal reports that spelled out real-life problems for thousands of citizens dependent on public assistance? Prev Next #32 From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: The state has received penalties and fines for poor performance in entitlement programs in the past — what jeopardy does this faulty roll-out subject our state’s taxpayers to? Prev Next #35 From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: What training was given to make sure they knew how to perform the necessary task within the next system? Who was in charge of training the staff? Prev Next #1 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: All independent verification and validation reports (IV&V) for the project, especially any provided to the administration or DHS within the last year. Prev Next #2 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Any correspondence from Deloitte that addresses the readiness — or lack of readiness — of the system to go live in July then in September. This should include all discussions of the outstanding problems. Prev Next #3 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Numbers that demonstrate by DHS field office, how many clients submitted applications, how many were initiated, how many were completed - prior to the switch to Bridges and then for the month it’s been operating. This data should be provided by day, week, and month for July, August, September, and October. Prev Next #4 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Results of the UAT (User Acceptance Testing) testing for Bridges — I would like to know how many times they conducted testing and, at a minimum, the score cards if not the scenarios they used to test it. Prev Next #6 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A list of the different programs incorporate (SNAP/TANT/etc) and their current error rate. Prev Next #7 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A description of how Deloitte staffers are being used in field offices to support DHS staff as well as a description of how they are being paid (e.g. overtime). Prev Next #8 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Precise numbers on how many existing clients didn’t receive any benefits, how many received some but now they were entitle to, and how many received incorrect payments. Prev Next #10 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: How many providers (day care centers, mental health centers, etc) did not receive payments when they were accustomed to receiving them after Bridges went live? Prev Next #11 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Reports generated by HealthSource for the last 6 months on errors and problems and then the most current report that details the problems to see how HealthSource is being impacted by UHIP Phase 2, also called Bridges. Prev Next #12 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: A description of what the testing scenario the feds recommend, a description of the testing scenario used and an explanation as to why we varied from the one the feds recommended. Prev Next #13 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Feasibility study regarding child support being integrated into UHIP. Prev Next #14 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa The latest IAPD that was submitted by OHHS/DHS. Prev Next #15 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: Data from the dashboard that shows information regarding number of transactions completed, number pending some action, error rate, etc. in the system. Prev Next #16 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: The most current report used by Deloitte that lists the “glitches” that need to be addressed and fixed. Prev Next #17 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa The average wait times for clients at each DHS office. Prev Next #18 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa The average number of times clients have had to come in to DHS problems since October 1. Prev Next #19 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: The number of open tickets Deloitte has right now for Bridges. This should include software bugs as well as tickets with requests to fix data. Prev Next #20 From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa: How many Deloitte tickets have been issued since October 1 requiring Deloitte to address a specific data issue or application issue for a specific client? How many of these are outstanding right now? Prev Next #21 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: Who bears the responsibility for the UHIP budget sky-rocketing out of control? The initial estimate set the UHIP cost at $135 million prior to the Chafee Administration adjusting the budget to $209 million, these projections are a long way from the report reported cost of $364 million. Prev Next #22 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: As the UHIP budget ballooned, what process was employed and who authorized change orders and contract revisions? Prev Next #23 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What due diligence did the State undertake in awarding the UHIP contract to Deloitte — was there a competitive bidding process, and if not why? Prev Next #24 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: Why didn’t the Governor follow a prudent approach of directing EOHHS to conduct pilot tests and implement UHIP in appropriate phases? Prev Next #27 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What should the General Assembly do to more effectively conduct oversight so problems can be identified before they become financial snafus? Prev Next #28 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What and when did the Governor know about budget overruns and the botched UHIP rollout, and what corrective action did she underage and who is she holding responsible? Prev Next #29 From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell: What value-added benefit will RI taxpayers receive from the $364 million investment in UHIP? Prev Next #30 From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: Who made the decision to launch the program over the objection of the NFS? Prev Next #31 From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: It appears a full pilot wasn’t performed — what was the rationale, the evidence the program was ready? Prev Next #33 From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: How many citizens have been negatively impacted by the flawed rollout — what costs have they incurred (leaving work and school, or having to pay out of pocket)? Prev Next #34 From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: What costs have RI taxpayers incurred in overtime, extra personnel costs, etc? Will they be picked up by Deloitte? Prev Next #36 From House Finance Committee Member, Representative Patricia Morgan: Are there hardware as well as software issues? Prev

