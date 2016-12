U.S. Attorney Ortiz to Step Down

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz is stepping down from her position on January 13, 2017, her office announced on Wednesday.

“I have been honored to serve the people of Massachusetts as U.S. Attorney and to have been part of this Administration. It has been a privilege to work alongside some of the most talented professionals in the Department of Justice,” Ortiz said in a statement.

Ortiz gave her resignation to President Obama, and the Department of Justice last week, according to a press release.

Carmen Ortiz

After being appointed by Obama, Ortiz became the first woman as well as the first Hispanic to serve as U.S. Attorney in Boston.

During her 19-year career, she prosecuted several high-profile cases including former Massachusetts Speaker of the House Sal DiMasi, gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Ortiz was in charge of the prosecution of Tsarnaev, who was sentenced to death by a federal jury after being found guilty of helping his brother set off bombs at the finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three and injuring over 260 people.

"I hope that my time in this office will reflect the many challenges and the vast and diverse caseload that I have overseen during the past seven years, from prosecuting violent crime and public corruption to enforcing civil rights to our broad reach into local faith communities, schools, and neighborhoods," said Ortiz.

Ortiz is a graduate of George Washington University Law School (J.D.) and Adelphi University.

Related Slideshow: The Power List - Judiciary and Lawyers, 2016

Prev Next Big Cases John Tarantino — Big cases. Big reach. And big influence. Tarantino has headed big cases like the defense of the state’s pension reforms and fought against Rhode Island representing the paint industry in the protracted lead paint litigation. Prev Next Top Dog Michael Kelly — Street fighting litigator that is happy to take on cities, the state, big companies - it does not matter. Kelly’s cases are often controversial and nuclear. Recently, he beat the Department of Health on the suspension of former State Senator/pharmacist Leo Blais. Nothing's dull when Kelly is involved. Prev Next Smooth Mike Sweeney — From Alex and Ani to BENRUS to representing one of the top venture funds in the region, Sweeney is half corporate attorney and half business consultant. The co-founder of Duffy and Sweeney, he has been one of the most strategically smart advisers in the state. Prev Next Lincoln-esque Frank Williams - The former Chief Justice has been assigned to navigate pension lawsuits, 38 Studios and the Providence Firefighters’ battle with the City of Providence. He may have more influence and make more money in his new role then he did when he served as Chief Justice. As GoLocal wrote in April 2015, “Yet like so much of Williams' career in the public eye, the appointment was not without some degree of controversy. Williams will be paid $400 per hour for his work on the case, (according to a wpri.com report) and that fact led to criticisms on social media and talk radio. Williams’ ability to become a lightning rod has been confounding to both Williams and his friends alike.” Prev Next Supremes Maureen McKenna Goldberg — Think Diana Ross. She is the lead of the Supremes. Nothing happens in the hallowed chambers of the Rhode Island State Supreme Court without Goldberg’s stamp on it. With her husband, lobbyist Bob Goldberg making millions in lobbying fees and representing some of the most powerful business interests in business, their reach is wide and deep. If you want to know what is really happening in the state, then get on their boat one weekend and keep quiet and listen. Prev Next Deal Maker Zach Darrow — Busy building one of the most dynamic business law firms in the state, complete with nearly a dozen real estate and corporate attorneys. Add to his mix a lobbying arm that functions like Pac-Man when it comes to tax stabilization agreements. Darrow’s reach may be a little more complex than many see - the firm now has offices in New York and Miami. Everyone took note when former Providence City Solicitor and Chief of Staff to Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Jeff Padwa, joined the firm earlier this summer. Darrow moves in mysterious ways. Prev Next Stealth Michael Forte - Stealth. Forte doesn’t get much press and he likes it that way. The new Chief Judge of the Family Court has a low-profile public persona, but is a growing power in the judiciary. A Democratic legislator who was appointed to the bench under Governor Ed DiPrete, Forte has amassed some serious power-wattage in Rhode Island. Prev Next Knows Both Sides Artin Coloian - He has enjoyed of the most complicated and seemingly paradoxical careers, as a staffer to both U.S. Senator John Chafee and Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci. A political advisor (and donor) to many — his campaign finance report ranges from Governor Gina Raimondo to GOP Cranston Mayor Allan Fung to Progressive Representative Aaron Regunberg. Now, Coloian is one of the top criminal attorneys in Rhode Island. He has represented everyone from mobster Bobby DeLuca to Councilman Kevin Jackson to drug kingpins. Prev Next Understated Chris Graham — Whether it is a start-up looking to close venture funding or a biotech looking at acquisition, Graham is a skilled craftsman that makes deals happen. Understated, Graham is now a managing partner at Locke Lord (formerly Edwards and Angell). He is been through all of the firms mergers and transformations and had quietly continued to make deals happen. Prev Next Insider Henry Kinch — Once a top advisor to then-Governor Bruce Sundlun and now serves as the Clerk of Providence County Courts. Kinch is highly respected in and out of the court. When smart political people want advice they call Kinch. His network extends far beyond Benefit Street. He served as President of the Pawtucket City Council and lost to Don Grebien for Mayor in 2010. Could a political comeback be in the making? Prev Next Behind the Scenes Claire Richards — She has been crafting the legal strategy for the state of Rhode Island for decades. She has served in the office of legal counsel for Governors Lincoln Almond (R), Don Carcieri (R), Lincoln Chafee (I/D), and Gina Raimondo (D). This is not a lifetime appointment - she has served at the pleasure of the Governor for decades. Whether it is a legal strategy on 38 Studios or advising on an appointment, she has been the behind-the-scenes lawyer for the state's top elected officials. Prev Next Aggressive Max Wistow — Don’t look for friendly. His biggest fans say Wistow is one of the most aggressive lawyers in Rhode Island. His detractors use words that are unsuitable for publication. He was selected by Governor Lincoln Chafee to pursue the recovery of the 38 Studios assets from a collection of litigants. To date he has recovered over $40 million and some of the proverbial big fishes are still to be landed. Some top lawyers are know as a lawyers’ lawyer. Wistow is the lawyer most lawyer would hire to represent them. Prev

Big Cases

Big Cases

Top Dog

Top Dog

Smooth

Smooth

Lincoln-esque

Lincoln-esque

Supremes

Supremes

Deal Maker

Deal Maker

Stealth

Stealth

Knows Both Sides

Knows Both Sides

Understated

Understated

Insider

Insider

Behind the Scenes

Behind the Scenes

Aggressive Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.