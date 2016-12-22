U.S. Attorney Ortiz to Step Down
Thursday, December 22, 2016
“I have been honored to serve the people of Massachusetts as U.S. Attorney and to have been part of this Administration. It has been a privilege to work alongside some of the most talented professionals in the Department of Justice,” Ortiz said in a statement.
Ortiz gave her resignation to President Obama, and the Department of Justice last week, according to a press release.
Carmen Ortiz
After being appointed by Obama, Ortiz became the first woman as well as the first Hispanic to serve as U.S. Attorney in Boston.
During her 19-year career, she prosecuted several high-profile cases including former Massachusetts Speaker of the House Sal DiMasi, gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Ortiz was in charge of the prosecution of Tsarnaev, who was sentenced to death by a federal jury after being found guilty of helping his brother set off bombs at the finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three and injuring over 260 people.
"I hope that my time in this office will reflect the many challenges and the vast and diverse caseload that I have overseen during the past seven years, from prosecuting violent crime and public corruption to enforcing civil rights to our broad reach into local faith communities, schools, and neighborhoods," said Ortiz.
Ortiz is a graduate of George Washington University Law School (J.D.) and Adelphi University.
Related Slideshow: The Power List - Judiciary and Lawyers, 2016
Top Dog
Michael Kelly — Street fighting litigator that is happy to take on cities, the state, big companies - it does not matter.
Kelly’s cases are often controversial and nuclear. Recently, he beat the Department of Health on the suspension of former State Senator/pharmacist Leo Blais.
Nothing's dull when Kelly is involved.
Lincoln-esque
Frank Williams - The former Chief Justice has been assigned to navigate pension lawsuits, 38 Studios and the Providence Firefighters’ battle with the City of Providence.
He may have more influence and make more money in his new role then he did when he served as Chief Justice.
As GoLocal wrote in April 2015, “Yet like so much of Williams' career in the public eye, the appointment was not without some degree of controversy. Williams will be paid $400 per hour for his work on the case, (according to a wpri.com report) and that fact led to criticisms on social media and talk radio.
Williams’ ability to become a lightning rod has been confounding to both Williams and his friends alike.”
Supremes
Maureen McKenna Goldberg — Think Diana Ross. She is the lead of the Supremes. Nothing happens in the hallowed chambers of the Rhode Island State Supreme Court without Goldberg’s stamp on it.
With her husband, lobbyist Bob Goldberg making millions in lobbying fees and representing some of the most powerful business interests in business, their reach is wide and deep.
If you want to know what is really happening in the state, then get on their boat one weekend and keep quiet and listen.
Deal Maker
Zach Darrow — Busy building one of the most dynamic business law firms in the state, complete with nearly a dozen real estate and corporate attorneys. Add to his mix a lobbying arm that functions like Pac-Man when it comes to tax stabilization agreements.
Darrow’s reach may be a little more complex than many see - the firm now has offices in New York and Miami.
Everyone took note when former Providence City Solicitor and Chief of Staff to Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Jeff Padwa, joined the firm earlier this summer. Darrow moves in mysterious ways.
Stealth
Michael Forte - Stealth. Forte doesn’t get much press and he likes it that way. The new Chief Judge of the Family Court has a low-profile public persona, but is a growing power in the judiciary.
A Democratic legislator who was appointed to the bench under Governor Ed DiPrete, Forte has amassed some serious power-wattage in Rhode Island.
Knows Both Sides
Artin Coloian - He has enjoyed of the most complicated and seemingly paradoxical careers, as a staffer to both U.S. Senator John Chafee and Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci. A political advisor (and donor) to many — his campaign finance report ranges from Governor Gina Raimondo to GOP Cranston Mayor Allan Fung to Progressive Representative Aaron Regunberg.
Now, Coloian is one of the top criminal attorneys in Rhode Island. He has represented everyone from mobster Bobby DeLuca to Councilman Kevin Jackson to drug kingpins.
Understated
Chris Graham — Whether it is a start-up looking to close venture funding or a biotech looking at acquisition, Graham is a skilled craftsman that makes deals happen.
Understated, Graham is now a managing partner at Locke Lord (formerly Edwards and Angell). He is been through all of the firms mergers and transformations and had quietly continued to make deals happen.
Insider
Henry Kinch — Once a top advisor to then-Governor Bruce Sundlun and now serves as the Clerk of Providence County Courts.
Kinch is highly respected in and out of the court. When smart political people want advice they call Kinch.
His network extends far beyond Benefit Street. He served as President of the Pawtucket City Council and lost to Don Grebien for Mayor in 2010.
Could a political comeback be in the making?
Behind the Scenes
Claire Richards — She has been crafting the legal strategy for the state of Rhode Island for decades.
She has served in the office of legal counsel for Governors Lincoln Almond (R), Don Carcieri (R), Lincoln Chafee (I/D), and Gina Raimondo (D).
This is not a lifetime appointment - she has served at the pleasure of the Governor for decades. Whether it is a legal strategy on 38 Studios or advising on an appointment, she has been the behind-the-scenes lawyer for the state's top elected officials.
Aggressive
Max Wistow — Don’t look for friendly. His biggest fans say Wistow is one of the most aggressive lawyers in Rhode Island. His detractors use words that are unsuitable for publication.
He was selected by Governor Lincoln Chafee to pursue the recovery of the 38 Studios assets from a collection of litigants. To date he has recovered over $40 million and some of the proverbial big fishes are still to be landed.
Some top lawyers are know as a lawyers’ lawyer. Wistow is the lawyer most lawyer would hire to represent them.
Related Articles
- Two-Time Boston Marathon Winner Geoff Smith Describes Explosion Scene
- GoLocal’s Coverage of the Boston Marathon Explosions
- Bob Lobel: The Boston Marathon and Me
- NEW: Suspect Identified in Boston Marathon Bombings; Arrest Imminent
- NEW: Rhode Island Officials React to Boston Marathon
- NEW: Multiple Explosions Heard at Boston Marathon
- BREAKING: Explosions Rock Boston Marathon
- Video of the Explosion at the Boston Marathon
- RI Race Director Charles Breagy Responds to Boston Marathon Explosion
- Warren Speaks on Senate Floor About Boston Marathon Bombings
- Obama’s Speech at Interfaith Service to Remember Victims of Boston Marathon Bombings
- Nguyen: Boston Marathon Bomber’s Jury: How Did We Get Here?
- Tsarnaev Guilty in Boston Marathon Bombing
- NEW: Rotich, Desise Win 119th Boston Marathon
- NEW: Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev Sentenced to Death
- Consumer Warning: BBB Warns of Fake Boston Marathon Charities
- Rob Horowitz: How The Boston Marathon Tragedy Brings Us Together
- NEW: Video Of Boston Marathon Bombing Suspects Released by FBI
- You Could Not Have Missed It: Boston Marathon Bombings Roundup
- Boston Marathon Bombings - By the Numbers
- Boston Marathon Bombing Movie “Patriots Day” Trailer Released
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It