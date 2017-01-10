Welcome! Login | Register
 

video: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Two Men Rob Hotel Dolce Villa

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Copyright GoLocalProv Video

GoLocal has exclusive video of the robbery and assualt at Federal Hill's Hotel Dolce Villa. 

The recent assault and robbery at Hotel Dolce Vita on Federal Hill has prompted an emergency meeting among local business owners Tuesday afternoon in Providence. 

The incident, which occurred early Monday morning, saw two men rob a hotel employee at knife point, taking cash in envelopes between $500 and $1000 at the front desk. 

The Federal Hill Commerce Association announced the meeting with a notice to members:

Emergency Meeting has been called for Tuesday January 10 a 2 PM at ROMA downstairs. Please try to attend it is important that we address the recent robbery with a knife at the reception desk at the Dolce Vita Hotel. A representative from the Police Department and the Mayor’s office have been invited to attend

 

