Two Men Charged With Trafficking Nearly 6 Kilograms of Heroin Into RI
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Yesid Antonio Simanca-Pena, 40, and Luis Mercado, 45, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and one count of possession with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.
The charges and arrests were announced by United States Attorney Peter Neronha.
The Investigation
It is alleged that prior to February 13, 2017, a person assisting DEA was in negotiations with Mercado and Simanca-Pena to be provided with five (5) kilograms of heroin.
These negotiations led to a late afternoon meeting on Monday, February 13, at Simanca-Pena’s Central Falls residence. Shortly after the person assisting DEA arrived by vehicle at the residence, it is alleged that Simanca-Pena placed one (1) kilogram of heroin on the floor of the vehicle. Simanca-Pena was immediately taken into custody and the heroin was seized by DEA agents.
Soon after, DEA, DEA Task Force agents, Central Falls Police and Cranston Police executed a court authorized search of Simanca-Pena’s residence where they arrested Mercado and seized in excess of an additional four (4) kilograms of heroin.
