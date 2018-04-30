Trump’s Political Director & Former Boston Globe President Headline GoLocal Event

“Where is America Going” is the topic of a live discussion that includes some of the most influential and insightful political and media thinkers.

The panel features Jim Murphy, President Donald Trump’s Political Director in the 2016 campaign, former President of the Boston Globe Mike Sheehan, journalist and editor Robert Whitcomb, and GoLocal’s News Director Kate Nagle.

The discussion will explore such topics as the emerging war between media and elected officials, Congressional dysfunction, political division, and solutions for the political splits.

"This is an opportunity to bring some of the folks who are in the battle and are covering the battle as to the future of America -- from the standpoint of media and politics," said Josh Fenton, CEO of GoLocal24.

The event is being held on Thursday, May 17 at the newly built Pavilion at Grace Church on Westminster Street.

The event is open to the public with limited seating and will be broadcast live on GoLocalProv.com, Facebook LIVE, YouTube live, Livestream, and Twitter/Periscope.

It can be watched on FIOS Channel 837 (GoLocal Live Channel).

The event will begin at 7:00 PM. It is a ticketed event. REGISTER HERE

The Participants:

Sheehan has a storybook career both as a journalist and an "adman." He led one of America’s most successful Advertising agencies — Hill Holliday and was an award-winning creative force.

Sheehan began his career as Sports Editor of the Weymouth (MA) News when he was 15, and he worked his way through college working in the library of the Boston Globe. After stints at Boston Magazine and the Quincy Patriot Ledger as a reporter, he accepted an offer to be an advertising copywriter. He did not return to journalism until he was appointed President of the Globe from 2014 to 2017, he served as CEO where he oversaw the transition of ownership from the New York Times Company to private ownership. To John Henry, the Globe was awarded four Pulitzer Prizes due his tenure.

In his advertising career, by the age of 25, Sheehan had been awarded his first One Show Gold award and Cannes Lion. Over the next decade, he won the Grand Clio and additional One Show Gold, Cannes Lion, Communication Arts, and Hatch Best of Show honors. In 1997, he was named Adweek’s National Creative Director of the Year.

He served as the CEO of Hill Holliday for ten years — the firm during his tenure was the second largest ad agency outside of NYC.

He served on the board of BJ’s Wholesale Club and has also served on the Board of the American Association of Advertising Agencies and has chaired the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, Saint Anselm College. He currently serves on the boards of A.M. Castle, the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston. He was a founder and Board member of One Fund Boston, Inc., the relief fund that raised in excess of $81 million for the survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings – over 99% of the money raised went directly families of victims and survivors.

Murphy heads up JLM Consulting, providing strategic management consulting to corporate, association and political clients. He also serves as a Senior Advisor to the law firm of BakerHostetler.

Most recently, he served as National Political Director for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Murphy previously served as President and Managing Partner at DCI Group, one of the country’s largest independent public affairs firms. During his 15 years of association with DCI, he provided strategic and management consulting advice to some of the country’s leading corporations and trade associations.

His client activity included serving clients in the telecommunications, gaming, financial services and sugar industries. His management responsibilities as President focused on Finance and Accounting, Legal and HR functions.

From 2002 to 2007, he headed up DCI’s national network of grassroots, PR and government affairs consultants – a team that grew to 1,100 nationwide. From 2008 through mid-2012, he ran the day-to-day operation of the firm, which grew to 160 employees.

Murphy left DCI in June of 2012 to run the Republican National Committee’s Independent Expenditure campaign on behalf of Romney for President – a $45 million dollar paid media effort in battleground states.

He was a senior advisor to Bob Dole’s 1988 and 1996 presidential campaigns and managed floor operations at 3 consecutive national GOP conventions (1996, 2000 and 2004). From 1987 through 2002, he was engaged in over 60 national, statewide and congressional elections, including U.S. Senators Bob Smith and Al D’Amato and Governors Lincoln Almond and Dick Snelling.

He started his career serving as Deputy Political Director at the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 1985-1986, and a six-year tenure with U.S. Senator Gordon Humphrey (R-NH), where he worked as his Executive Assistant on the Hill and campaign manager of his re-election in 1984.

He graduated cum laude from Harvard College in 1978 with a B.A. in Economics. He is a Rhode Island native.

and Editor

Whitcomb is a veteran editor and writer. Among his jobs, he has served as the finance editor of the International Herald Tribune, in Paris; as a vice president and the editorial-page editor of The Providence Journal; as an editor and writer in New York for The Wall Street Journal, and as a writer for the Boston Herald Traveler (RIP).

He has written newspaper and magazine essays and news stories for many years on a very wide range of topics for numerous publications, has edited several books and movie scripts and is the co-author of the book 'Cape Wind'.

Today, he serves as a weekly columnist for GoLocalProv.com and is a weekly featured guest on GoLocal LIVE.

Kate Nagle is the news editor of GoLocalProv and one of the hosts to GoLocal LIVE. She is an award-winning journalist for her work on issues of race and on her series on the intersection of community and urban politics that lead to changes in the City of Providence’s recreation program.

Prior to joining GoLocal, she served as a public relations executive with RDW Group and Advocacy Solutions.

She served as a Senate staffer for former U.S. Senator Lincoln Chafee.

Nagle attended Harvard College where she graduated Cum Laude.

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.