Feds: Truck-Only Tolling to Have No Significant Impact, Truckers Issue Alert
Saturday, December 23, 2017
"We thank the FHWA for their diligence in this matter. The Finding of No Significant Impact confirms what we have been saying all along, that truck-only tolling will not have an adverse impact on the communities along our highways. It is a fair system addressing a user fee for the large trucks who do the most damage to our roads and bridges, and will provide a dedicated and reliable revenue stream to help maintain our transportation system,” said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr.
"The independent analysis by the FHWA is based on the Environmental Assessment and subject to a public comment period, including a November 21 public hearing, and concluded that "agency and public concerns have been properly considered in the deployment of this project, and all comments have been resolved," added Alviti.
Truckers Issue Warning
The Rhode Island Trucking Association (RITA) immediately after the announcement issued a "Consumer Alert" regarding the "potential financial impacts to RI’s working families and small businesses if truck tolling starts."
“The state’s public relations machine has done a good job convincing RI taxpayers that they are insulated from RIDOT’s truck tolling scheme, but nothing could be further from the truth.” said Christopher Maxwell, President/CEO of the RI Trucking Association. “The math involved with supply chain economics is extremely simple – if delivery costs go up, so will the cost of goods to the consumer.”
The Trucker's "Consumer Alert" asserts that "tolling trucks will increase the cost to deliver goods into and throughout Rhode Island. The result will be higher prices for basic necessities every working family needs as well as added expenses to small businesses which impacts their bottom line and ultimately threatens jobs."
Toll Locations
Toll Locations 1 and 2 are both located along Interstate 95 (I-95) in the southwestern part of Rhode Island. Each toll location functions independently of one another.
The bridges at Locations 1 and 2 are the Wood River Valley Bridge, the northbound and southbound Tefft Hill Trail Bridges, and the Baker Pines Bridge.
The proposed toll systems at Toll Locations 1 and 2 will be used to collect toll revenues from tractor or truck tractors, pulling a trailer or trailers as defined under the law.
RIDOT will direct its tolling contractor to begin final design of the tolling gantries and associated technology.
Construction of the gantries themselves is expected to take place in January, with a period of testing to follow.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
