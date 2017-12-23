Feds: Truck-Only Tolling to Have No Significant Impact, Truckers Issue Alert

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation received notification from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) that all-electronic truck-only tolling would have no significant impact on the human environment and signed a finding of no significant impact for the environmental assessment, conducted in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

"We thank the FHWA for their diligence in this matter. The Finding of No Significant Impact confirms what we have been saying all along, that truck-only tolling will not have an adverse impact on the communities along our highways. It is a fair system addressing a user fee for the large trucks who do the most damage to our roads and bridges, and will provide a dedicated and reliable revenue stream to help maintain our transportation system,” said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr.

"The independent analysis by the FHWA is based on the Environmental Assessment and subject to a public comment period, including a November 21 public hearing, and concluded that "agency and public concerns have been properly considered in the deployment of this project, and all comments have been resolved," added Alviti.

Truckers Issue Warning

The Rhode Island Trucking Association (RITA) immediately after the announcement issued a "Consumer Alert" regarding the "potential financial impacts to RI’s working families and small businesses if truck tolling starts."



“The state’s public relations machine has done a good job convincing RI taxpayers that they are insulated from RIDOT’s truck tolling scheme, but nothing could be further from the truth.” said Christopher Maxwell, President/CEO of the RI Trucking Association. “The math involved with supply chain economics is extremely simple – if delivery costs go up, so will the cost of goods to the consumer.”



The Trucker's "Consumer Alert" asserts that "tolling trucks will increase the cost to deliver goods into and throughout Rhode Island. The result will be higher prices for basic necessities every working family needs as well as added expenses to small businesses which impacts their bottom line and ultimately threatens jobs."

Toll Locations

Toll Locations 1 and 2 are both located along Interstate 95 (I-95) in the southwestern part of Rhode Island. Each toll location functions independently of one another.

The bridges at Locations 1 and 2 are the Wood River Valley Bridge, the northbound and southbound Tefft Hill Trail Bridges, and the Baker Pines Bridge.

The proposed toll systems at Toll Locations 1 and 2 will be used to collect toll revenues from tractor or truck tractors, pulling a trailer or trailers as defined under the law.

RIDOT will direct its tolling contractor to begin final design of the tolling gantries and associated technology.

Construction of the gantries themselves is expected to take place in January, with a period of testing to follow.

