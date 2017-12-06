TIME’s Person of the Year

The announcement has been named and TIME's person of the year is not Donald Trump. He did win in 2016.

TIME’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF ON WHY THE SILENCE BREAKERS ARE THE PERSON OF THE YEAR

It became a hashtag, a movement, a reckoning. But it began, as great social change nearly always does, with individual acts of courage. The actor who went public with the story of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s “coercive bargaining” in a Beverly Hills hotel suite two decades earlier. The strawberry picker who heard that story and decided to tell her own. The young engineer whose blog post about the frat-boy culture at Silicon Valley’s highest-flying startup prompted the firing of its founder and 20 other employees. The California lobbyist whose letter campaign spurred more than 140 women in politics to demand that state government “no longer tolerate the perpetrators or enablers” of sexual misconduct.

