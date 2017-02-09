Thursday - GoLocal LIVE Features Interviews with Feroce, Chafee, Read and Whitcomb

Snow or no snow - GoLocal LIVE will be covering the storm and will feature interviews with former Governor Lincoln Chafee, BENRUS CEO Gio Feroce, Brad Read from the Volvo Ocean Race, and former Providence Journal Editorial Page Editor and now GoLocal Columnist Robert Whitcomb.

Watch on GoLocal, Facebook live or on YouTube.

Look for storm reports all day and GoLocal LIVE starts at 3:00 PM.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.