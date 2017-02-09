Welcome! Login | Register

Thursday - GoLocal LIVE Features Interviews with Feroce, Chafee, Read and Whitcomb

Thursday, February 09, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Molly O'Brien and Kate Nagle host GoLocal LIVE

Snow or no snow - GoLocal LIVE will be covering the storm and will feature interviews with former Governor Lincoln Chafee, BENRUS CEO Gio Feroce, Brad Read from the Volvo Ocean Race, and former Providence Journal Editorial Page Editor and now GoLocal Columnist Robert Whitcomb.

Watch on GoLocal, Facebook live or on YouTube.

Look for storm reports all day and GoLocal LIVE starts at 3:00 PM.

 

