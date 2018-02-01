Three Inducted Into MLK Hall of Fame
Thursday, February 01, 2018
Those inducted include Pilar McCloud, the late City Councilman Philip Addison Jr., and Mary Jones.
The induction ceremony was held in the City Council Chamber at City Hall marking the 15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Hall of Fame Awards.
SEE PHOTOS BELOW
The Inductees
McCloud is the NAACP Providence Youth Works Chairwoman and has dedicated more than a decade to community service. She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A Sweet Creation youth organization and serves on Mayor Elorza’s Advisory Council to Reduce Gun Violence.
Addison Jr. was the first African American elected to the Providence City Council. He took office in 1969 after a special election and represented the Mount Hope neighborhood until he stepped down in 1981. Councilman Addison passed away in 2006 after devoting his life to public services and helping others.
Jones is a long-time resident of Smith Hill and former Smith Hill librarian. Throughout her 40 year tenure, Jones brought and developed many programs focusing on cultural awareness, education, health, and the advancement of marginalized groups. She served on numerous boards, committees, and commissions such as the Providence Health Center Board. Jones was a founder of the Smith Hill Community Corporation and served on its board for close to 20 years.
See Photos in the Slideshow Below
Martin Luther King Hall of Fame - 2018
