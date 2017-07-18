THE LIST: The 50 Highest Paid Boarding School Heads
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
The position, which was once part academic, and part administrator, has transformed into CEO of mega-corporations with assets in the hundreds of millions - and law firm bills in the millions.
The job's stress point was once worries about how to discourage hoaxes against the rival prep school at parents' weekends. Now, it is a position that requires the head of school to balance brutal academic standards, annual fundraising goals in the millions and often tens of millions, and deciding what is the right number of full-pay students to take from Asia.
50.
Head of School: Peter Becker
Total Compensation: $278,836
School: The Gunnery
Number of Students: 288
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Washington, CT
Tuition Board: $55,350
Tuition Day: $40,425
Source: 2015, IRS 990
49.
Head of School: David McCusker
Total Compensation: $282,515
School: Cardigan Mountain School
Number of Students: 214
Grades: 6-9
Location: Canaan, NH
Tuition Board: $53,785
Tuition Day: $31,220
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Christopher D. Day
48.
Head of School: Antonio Viva
Total Compensation: $285,409
School: Walnut School for the Arts
Number of Students: 295
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Natick, MA
Tuition Board: $57,880
Tuition Day: $43,680
Source: 2015, IRS 990
47.
Head of School: John Quirk
Total Compensation: $292,450
School: Tabor Academy
Number of Students: 517
Grades: 9-12
Location: Marion, MA
Tuition Board: $57,750
Tuition Day: $39,780
Source: 2015, IRS 990
46.
Head of School: R Daniel Schiebe
Total Compensation: $303,112
School: Lawrence Academy
Number of Students: 397
Grades: 9-12
Location: Groton, MA
Tuition Board: $59,750
Tuition Day: $46,250
Source: 2015, IRS 990
45.
Head of School: John Nozell
Total Compensation: $322,438
School: Cheshire Academy
Number of Students: 437
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Cheshire, CT
Tuition Board: $57,120
Tuition Day: $39,900
Source: 2015, IRS 990
44.
Head of School: Thomas Farmen
Total Compensation: $329,044
School: Rumsey Hall School
Number of Students: 336
Grades: 5-9
Location: Washington Dpt, CT
Tuition Board: $55,665
Tuition Day: $26,040
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Matthew Hoeniger
43.
Head of School: Andrew Chase
Total Compensation: $331,571
School: Eaglebrook School
Number of Students: 247
Grades: 6-9
Location: Deerfield, MA
Tuition Board: $59,500
Tuition Day: $38,500
Source: 2015, IRS 990
42.
Head of School: Michael Henriques
Total Compensation: $336,335
School: Proctor Academy
Number of Students: 360
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Andover, NH
Tuition Board: $57,200
Tuition Day: $34,500
Source: 2015, IRS 990
41.
Head of School: Pieter Mulder
Total Compensation: $336,431
School: Berkshire School
Number of Students: 399
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Sheffield, MA
Tuition Board: $58,500
Tuition Day: $46,500
Source: 2015, IRS 990
40.
Head of School: Thomas Lovett
Total Compensation: $337,293
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Number of Students: 950
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: St. Johnsbury, VT
Tuition Board: $51,560
Tuition Day: $16,315
Source: 2015, IRS 990
39.
Head of School: Mark Devey
Total Compensation: $341,757
School: Indian Mountain School
Number of Students: 250
Grades: 6-9
Location: Lakeville, CT
Tuition Board: $59,610
Tuition Day: $30,805
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Jody Soja
38.
Head of School: Robert Broudo
Total Compensation: $346,876
School: Landmark School
Number of Students: 476
Grades: 9-12
Location: Prides Crossing, MA
Tuition Board: $71,300
Tuition Day: $54,300
Source: 2015, IRS 990
37.
Head of School: John Packard
Total Compensation: $348,636
School: Brooks School
Number of Students: 378
Grades: 9-12
Location: Andover, MA
Tuition Board: $57,785
Tuition Day: $44,575
Source: 2015, IRS 990
36.
Head of School: Caroline Erisman
Total Compensation: $356,498
School: Dana Hall School
Number of Students: 482
Grades: 9-12
Location: Wellesley, MA
Tuition Board: $59,680
Tuition Day: $45,650
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Katherine Bradley
35.
Head of School: Christopher Torino
Total Compensation: $357,643
School: Cushing Academy
Number of Students: 400
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Ashburnham, MA
Tuition Board: $57,800
Tuition Day: $40,300
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Heads of School as of June 2017: Margaret Lee and Catherine Pollock
34.
Head of School: Timothy Richards
Total Compensation: $358,229
School: Pomfret School
Number of Students: 350
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Pomfret, CT
Tuition Board: $57,570
Tuition Day: $37,670
Source: 2015, IRS 990
33.
Head of School: Peter Quimby
Total Compensation: $363,831
School: The Governor’s Academy
Number of Students: 406
Grades: 9-12
Location: Byfield, MA
Tuition Board: $57,500
Tuition Day: $45,800
Source: 2015, IRS 990
32.
Head of School: John Warren
Total Compensation: $373,935
School: St. Mark’s School
Number of Students: 360
Grades: 9-12
Location: Southborough, MA
Tuition Board: $57,500
Tuition Day: $45,800
Source: 2015, IRS 990
31.
Head of School: Rodney Labrecque
Total Compensation: $383,826
School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy
Number of Students: 425
Grades: 8-12 PG
Location: Wilbraham, MA
Tuition Board: $58,200
Tuition Day: $39,300
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Brian Easler
30.
Head of School: R Phillip Peck
Total Compensation: $384,339
School: Holderness School
Number of Students: 280
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Plymouth, NH
Tuition Board: $58,500
Tuition Day: $38,500
Source: 2016, IRS 990
29.
Head of School: William Vn Phillip
Total Compensation: $386,587
School: Westminster School
Number of Students: 390
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Simsbury, CT
Tuition Board: $58,300
Tuition Day: $43,750
Source: 2015, IRS 990
28.
Head of School: Adam Man
Total Compensation: $395,086
School: Forman School
Number of Students: 218
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Litchfield, CT
Tuition Board: $70,555
Tuition Day: $57,680
Source: 2015, IRS 990
27.
Head of School: Andrew Menke
Total Compensation: $401,805
School: New Hampton School
Number of Students: 320
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: New Hampton, NH
Tuition Board: $57,500
Tuition Day: $33,900
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Joe Williams
26.
Head of School: Robert Hill III
Total Compensation: $406,132
School: The Williston Northampton School
Number of Students: 440
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Easthampton, MA
Tuition Board: $50,800
Tuition Day: $34,800
Source: 2015, IRS 990
25.
Head of School: Thomas Sheehy III
Total Compensation: $408,230
School: Canterbury School
Number of Students: 320
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: New Milford, CT
Tuition Board: $53,900
Tuition Day: $41,900
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Rachel Stone
24.
Head of School: Richard Hardy
Total Compensation: $447,014
School: Concord Academy
Number of Students: 382
Grades: 9-12
Location: Concord, MA
Tuition Board: $58,558
Tuition Day: $47,160
Source: 2015, IRS 990
23.
Head of School: Peter Mcdonald
Total Compensation: $456,667
School: Eagle Hill School
Number of Students: 220
Grades: 8-12
Location: Hardwick, MA
Tuition Board: $67,850
Tuition Day: $48,099
Source: 2015, IRS 990
22.
Head of School: Chisholm Chandler
Total Compensation: $473,965
School: Salisbury School
Number of Students: 305
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Salisbury, CT
Tuition Board: $58,100
Tuition Day: $47,500
Source: 2015, IRS 990
21.
Head of School: Kenneth LaRocque
Total Compensation: $481,022
School: Avon Old Farms
Number of Students: 409
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Avon, CT
Tuition Board: $52,400
Tuition Day: $39,700
Source: 2015, IRS 990
20.
Head of School: Michael Schafer
Total Compensation: $487,757
School: Kimball Union Academy
Number of Students: 340
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Meriden, NH
Tuition Board: $58,200
Tuition Day: $36,200
Source: 2015, IRS 990
19.
Head of School: Temba Maqubela
Total Compensation: $488,956
School: Groton School
Number of Students: 380
Grades: 8-12
Location: Groton, MA
Tuition Board: $56,700
Tuition Day: $43,390
Source: 2015, IRS 990
18.
Head of School: William MacMullen
Total Compensation: $492,239
School: The Taft School
Number of Students: 594
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Watertown, CT
Tuition Board: $56,550
Tuition Day: $41,950
Source: 2015, IRS 990
17.
Head of School: Richardson Schell
Total Compensation: $495,953
School: Kent School
Number of Students: 570
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Kent, CT
Tuition Board: $58,450
Tuition Day: $46,300
Source: 2015, IRS 990
16.
Head of School: Michael Hirschfield
Total Compensation: $523,416
School: St. Paul’s School
Number of Students: 531
Grades: 9-12
Location: Concord, NH
Tuition Board: $56,460
Tuition Day: N/A
Source: 2015, IRS 990
15.
Head of School: Peter Fayroian
Total Compensation: $526,588
School: Northfield Mount Hermon
Number of Students: 650
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Mount Hermon, MA
Tuition Board: $59,500
Tuition Day: $40,500
Source: 2015, IRS 990
14.
Head of School: Sheila Culbert
Total Compensation: $543,963
School: The Loomis Chaffee School
Number of Students: 650
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Windsor, CT
Tuition Board: $53,750
Tuition Day: $40,780
Source: 2015, IRS 990
13.
Head of School: Elizabeth Cromwell Spears
Total Compensation: $550,761
School: The Ethel Walker School
Number of Students: 251
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Simsbury, CT
Tuition Board: $58,550
Tuition Day: $42,550
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Meera Viswanathan
12.
Head of School: Kathleen Giles
Total Compensation: $552,909
School: Middlesex School
Number of Students: 395
Grades: 9-12
Location: Concord, MA
Tuition Board: $58,020
Tuition Day: $46,420
Source: 2015, IRS 990
11.
Head of School: John G Palfrey
Total Compensation: $554,979
School: Phillips Academy Andover
Number of Students: 1150
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Andover, MA
Tuition Board: $52,600
Tuition Day: $41,000
Source: 2015, IRS 990
10.
Head of School: Kevin Hicks
Total Compensation: $566,824
School: The Hotchkiss School
Number of Students: 598
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Lakeville, CT
Tuition Board: $52,430
Tuition Day: $44,575
Source: 2015, IRS 990
9.
Head of School: Eric Peterson
Total Compensation: $597,052
School: St. George’s School
Number of Students: 370
Grades: 9-12
Location: Newport, RI
Tuition Board: $59,750
Tuition Day: $41,300
Source: 2015, IRS 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Alixe Callen
8.
Head of School: Margarita O’Byrne Curtis
Total Compensation: $614,577
School: Deerfield Academy
Number of Students: 650
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Deerfield, MA
Tuition Board: $56,770
Tuition Day: $40,695
Source: 2015, IRS 990
7.
Head of School: Robert Henderson Jr
Total Compensation: $616,634
School: Noble and Greenough
Number of Students: 613
Grades: 7-12
Location: Dedham, MA
Tuition Board: $54,000
Tuition Day: $48,200
Source: 2015, IRS 990
6.
Head of School: Robert Gustavson Jr
Total Compensation: $641,541
School: Fay School
Number of Students: 475
Grades: 7-9
Location: Southborough, MA
Tuition Board: $65,060
Tuition Day: $38,550
Source: 2015, IRS 990
5.
Head of School: Katherine Windsor
Total Compensation: $661,940
School: Miss Porter’s School
Number of Students: 325
Grades: 9-12
Location: Farmington, CT
Tuition Board: $56,700
Tuition Day: $45,660
Source: 2015, IRS 990
4.
Head of School: Alexander Curtis
Total Compensation: $679,122
School: Choate Rosemary Hall
Number of Students: 862
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Wallingford, CT
Tuition Board: $55,780
Tuition Day: $43,130
Source: 2015, IRS 990
3.
Head of School: Theodorick Bland
Total Compensation: $681,952
School: Milton Academy
Number of Students: 700
Grades: 9-12
Location: Milton, MA
Tuition Board: $55,410
Tuition Day: $45,490
Source: 2015, IRS 990
2.
Head of School: Charles Cahn III
Total Compensation: $735,043
School: Suffield Academy
Number of Students: 415
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Suffield, CT
Tuition Board: $59,500
Tuition Day: $40,500
Source: 2015 990
1.
Head of School: Thomas Hassan
Total Compensation: $850,606
School: Phillips Exeter Academy
Number of Students: 1085
Grades: 9-12 PG
Location: Exeter, NH
Tuition Board: $47,790
Tuition Day: $36,800
Source: 2015 990
Current Head of School as of June 2017: Lisa MacFarlane
