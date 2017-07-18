THE LIST: The 50 Highest Paid Boarding School Heads

With names like Andover, Exeter, St. Paul's, and Choate - they litter the bios of many of richest and most powerful in American history. More recently, however, many of these prep school names have been tied to sex scandals, molestations, and cover-ups.

The position, which was once part academic, and part administrator, has transformed into CEO of mega-corporations with assets in the hundreds of millions - and law firm bills in the millions.

The job's stress point was once worries about how to discourage hoaxes against the rival prep school at parents' weekends. Now, it is a position that requires the head of school to balance brutal academic standards, annual fundraising goals in the millions and often tens of millions, and deciding what is the right number of full-pay students to take from Asia.

