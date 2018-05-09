The Last Big Rhode Island La Cosa Nostra Trial Begins Today

In a courtroom in Boston, a well-anticipated trial will begin on Wednesday — the U.S. government is prosecuting “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, but the story is interwoven with the history of Federal Hill, Whitey Bulger’s Winter Hill Gang, ties to prominent Rhode Islanders, and it all reeks of the old-time, brutal era of Raymond Patriarca.

Salemme is now 84 years old. He was a member of the Patriarca crime family and took control of New England crime family in the early 1990s.

Salemme and his co-defendant Paul Weadick are accused of killing Federal Hill native Steven DiSarro. The government alleges Salemme and Weadick murdered DiSarro to keep him from testifying for the government in a range of organized crime cases.

DiSarro’s body was buried on Branch Avenue and was discovered there by the Federal authorities in 2016.

As GoLocal first reported in 2016, DiSarro was a popular, smart and athletic kid growing up who grew up on Federal Hill.

State Representative John Lombardi had told GoLocalProv that DiSarro, who's been referred to as a "South Boston nightclub owner" in the press, was a star in the Federal Hill neighborhood in the 1970's.

"He's from my neighborhood. I played sports with him growing up, he played at St. Mary's Church on a championship basketball team when he was 12 or 13, he played Little League -- he was a hell of a ballplayer. We played at Zuccolo, Paul Jabour was in that group. Not too many people remember him," said State Representative Lombardi, the former acting Providence Mayor and City Council President.

"He was a guy who couldn't miss -- all the girls wanted to be with him. He was a lawyer, and he started doing real estate in Boston and got involved in nightclubs, and was making a lot of money. He was a gentleman," said Lombardi.

"I haven't talked with anyone from his family. Again, he's been gone for twenty years," said Lombardi.

State Senator Paul Jabour had said that DiSarro was "several years" ahead of him.

"He was on those St. Mary's CYO championship teams, I recall," said Jabour. "He was a few years ahead of me, but everyone knew who he was. Great athlete."

States vs Salemme

The Federal government asserts in its case:

“The evidence at trial will prove that Steven DiSarro, a native of Providence, R.I., was a well known real estate developer and night club operator. He was also associated with a number of individuals who were members or associates of the New England La Cosa Nostra (NELCN) located in Providence. In approximately 1989, NELCN associate Thomas Hillary introduced DiSarro to Salemme and Salemme's son Frank, Jr. At that time, Salemme had recently been released from prison and was a captain or “capo” in the NELCN. Hillary had been assigned to Salemme’s “crew” by then NELCN boss Raymond J. Patriarca, AKA “Junior.” Among other criminal activities, Salemme was identifying and extorting bookmakers and loansharks in the Framingham/Worcester/Milford area, and planned to place illegal “video poker” machines in bars and restaurants in that area. DiSarro had a source for the video poker machines and agreed to assist Hillary, Salemme, and Salemme. Jr. in acquiring the machines and placing them in local establishments.”

The case goes on to assert: ”By 1990, Salemme had emerged as the boss of the NELCN. DiSarro had developed a close relationship with Salemme, Jr. and Paul Weadick, a close friend of Salemme, Jr. At the time, DiSarro was also pursuing the purchase of a South Boston music venue called "The Channel." In approximately September 1990, DiSarro had reached an arrangement with the owners of The Channel to take control of the business subject to completing the purchase and sale. The plan was that Salemme would enjoy an undisclosed interest in The Channel and assist DiSarro in obtaining financing for the purchase. Hillary assisted DiSarro in the initial planning stages, but had a “falling out” with Salemme who instructed Hillary to leave Boston or Salemme would kill Hillary.”

The government ties this case to not only the Patriarca crime family, but also Whitey Bulgar’s Winter Hill Gang.

“Shortly thereafter, DiSarro, Salemme, Jr. and Paul Weadick became ensconced in The Channel. Other members of organized crime also began to frequent the South Boston location. This group intimidated the owners, Peter Booras, Harry Booras and John Burke, who were trying to sell the business through a bankruptcy proceeding. Eventually, in October 1992, DiSarro and Salemme acquired The Channel doing business as James Madison Corp. The nominal principal of James Madison Corp. was Roland Wheeler, DiSarro’s half-brother. In June 1992, Salemme, Jr., Hillary and others were indicted in a labor racketeering case involving the Teamsters’ Local 25. Salemme and Salemme, Jr.’s relationship to The Channel became the subject of a grand jury investigation in 1993, and became a subject of great publicity due to public proceedings which occurred in connection with Salemme, Jr.'s indictment. DiSarro was also the subject of investigation during this period not only for his involvement in The Channel, but also for his participation in several bank frauds connected to his real estate business. Numerous events connected to these investigations caused great distress to DiSarro."

"On March 16, 1993, DiSarro was confronted by an FBI agent who advised DiSarro that he would soon be indicted, and that DiSarro should cooperate with the FBI in their investigation of the Salemmes. Prior to DiSarro’s murder on or about May 10, 1993, Salemme confided in his longtime criminal associate, Stephen Flemmi, that Salemme was worried that DiSarro would not “stand up” and would cooperate with the authorities. Similarly, Salemme expressed his concerns about DiSarro to Robert DeLuca, an NELCN captain.”

DeLuca, a key member of the Patriarca crime family has pled guilty for his role in the murder, but he is yet to be sentenced.

According to Justice Department, "Robert DeLuca will testify that Salemme expressed concerns that DiSarro was stealing from them. According to Deluca, he told Salemme he should “get rid of him” meaning he should fire DiSarro. Deluca is expected to testify that Salemme replied “well Frankie Boy will take care of that.” Some time later Salemme contacted Deluca by pager. Deluca returned the call from a payphone and learned from Salemme that he had “a package” for him and that he would be delivering it to Deluca in Rhode Island. Salemme told Deluca to make sure he had a car and “get a hole dug.” Deluca will testify that he knew the term “package” to mean that Salemme had a body that required disposal. DeLuca and his brother Joseph immediately began to look for a potential location to bury a body. They met with an associate, William Ricci, who owned an old mill in Providence that Ricci was developing. Ricci had excavating equipment in the rear and had already dug a deep pit in which Ricci planned to dump construction debris. They asked Ricci if they could dump a body in the pit. Ricci agreed. Deluca will testify that his brother Joseph volunteered to meet with Salemme and dispose of the body. Joseph Deluca will testify that he was concerned that his brother had small children and might be caught. Robert Deluca recalls that he had at least twenty-four hours advance notice concerning the receipt of the “package.” Joseph Deluca will testify that he met with Salemme at a White Cross Pharmacy in North Providence, Rhode Island. He directed Salemme to a nearby jewelry manufacturing plant located in a residential neighborhood near the Providence/North Providence city line. Salemme followed Joseph Deluca in a sport utility vehicle. When they arrived at the jewelry plant they went to a car that had been left for them in the parking lot. The two men then transferred the body to the trunk of the parked car. Joseph Deluca will testify that the body was wrapped in a blue plastic tarpaulin. Later that day, Joe DeLuca and two others retrieved the vehicle and drove to Ricci’s mill. They waited inside with the body until it was dark and the lights went out in the nearby buildings. They then threw DiSarro’s remains in the pit as previously planned. The pit was subsequently filled by Ricci the following day."

Related Slideshow: 25 Interesting Americans Tied to Raymond Patriarca

Prev Next Chairman Frank Sinatra had an ownership interest in Patriarca's Western Massachusetts race track. Berkshire Downs Track Owners Included B.A. Dario, Raymond Patriarca and Frank Sinatra FBI documents unveil the elaborate financial issues tied to Berkshire Downs — a race track run and financed B.A. Dario (Dario Bacciocchi) who owned Lincoln Downs (today, Twin River) and was one of RI’s largest auto dealers. In addition, Patriarca was tied to the ownership. According to a Albany University Law School document - Singers Frank Sinatra and Tony Martin both had ownership interests in the track. “Since it was a no-lose proposition, Berkshire Downs also likely had serious mob involvement. While ostensibly run by Rhode Island entrepreneur B.A. Dario (who also operated Lincoln Downs in Rhode Island) there was apparently significant involvement with Raymond Patriarca who was considered the longtime overall leader of the Mafia in New England.4 Interestingly enough also somewhat involved was Frank Sinatra who served for a time as a vice-president of the track. Singer Tony Martin was also a director of the track. Dario claimed that he had interested the two performers in a meeting in Miami in the winter of 1962. Sinatra at a Congressional investigation in 1972 claimed to have made a $55,000 investment in Berkshire Downs in 1962 which he sold in 1963 after finding out that the without his knowledge he had been named a vice president of the track. He claimed to have bought the 5% interest in the track after the track‟s president Salvatore Rizzo had approached him in a nightclub in Atlantic City in August of 1962.7 Patriarca was alleged to have invested $215,000 in Berkshire. He denied the investment, and further denied ever meeting Sinatra,” according to the Albany Law paper. Prev Next Governor Governor John Notte had close ties to Raymond Patriarca and documents from the FBI link the Governor to payoffs and prositutes. Governor Notte Clears the Way for Patriarca “Informant stated that at the present time he has heard the Patriarca has an interest in a crap game being operated somewhere in North Providence, Rhode Island that the crap game has the approval of the Governor of the State of Rhode Island, John Notte, along with Chief of Police Jack De Stafno of North Providence Police. Lieutenant Peter O’Connell of the Rhode Island StatePolice is also aware of the game and none of the police mentioned will take any action against the game.” Informant said that Colonel Harrie Gill of the Rhode Island State Police is the appointment of Governor Notte, that Gill may be also aware of this crap game but is taking a passive action towards gambling because of the approval of Governor Notte. Prev Next Duddie There were multiple references to Duddie Massad and his close relationship to Raymond Patriarca. Another tie between Duddie and the Patriarca Crime Family Associates of Patriarca drive a car tied to Duddies in Worcester, according to an FBI memo — this is another in a series of connections between Patriarca and Duddie. “revealed that Massachusetts Registration “D8A” is issued to Duddies of Worcester, Inc, doing business as Duddies Cadillac City, 616 Park Avenue, Worcester, Massachusetts.” Prev Next Dario B.A. Dario owned car dealerships and race tracks - he was closely tied to Patriarca. Governor of Massachusetts’ Father Brought in Dario Dr. Charles Furcolo — the father of the former Governor of Massachusetts — brought in Dario too help fund the rest of the construction as Furcolo and his group of investors had run out of money. Other members of the ownership group, “alleged that Dr. Furcolo boasted that his son controlled the State Racing Commission and the track would not get any race dates unless he, (former State Senator Joseph) Murphy, sold out resigned.” Prev Next Whitey The Patriarca organization and the Winter Hill Gang are two of the most infamous crime organizations in American history. These two groups are both linked together and yet widely different. “The difference most notable was the area they controlled. Winter Hill Gang was pretty much Metro-Boston based. The Patriarca La Cosa Nosta (LCN) was part of a national and international crime family with history going back many years. Winter Hill was a strong, dangerous, calculating group of criminals that could rival the LCN in the area,” Retired Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police Tom Foley tells GoLocal. “They were not able to compete on a national level. Even though Winter Hill would venture into other jurisdictions if the money was there; they didn't have control of those areas (i.e. Florida, Connecticut).” Foley is the author of"Most Wanted - Pursuing Whitey Bulger, the Murderous Mob Chief the FBI Secretly Protected." "In RI we were aware of Howie Winter and Jimmy Bulger, but there was very limited contact with Winter Hill members. The RI State Police Intelligence Unit would share information during that period of time with the Mass State Police and FBI, but it was difficult as those relations north of Providence were strained," said Brendan Doherty, former Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police. "Frank Salemme who became the boss of the New England La Cosa Nostra after Raymond Jr. (Patriarca) and Nicky Bianco were incarcerated, spent considerable time between Boston and Providence. Frank was close to Stevie Flemmi and Flemmi was Jimmy Bulgers guy. I would send my information to Tom Foley because he had a better handle on Boston than anyone. When it came to criminal intelligence information Tom Foley could hear the grass grow." Whitey Bulger emerged as the boss of the Winter Hill gang in 1978 after Howie Winter went to prison. Prev Next Lansky Meyer Lansky and Raymond Patriarca A memo from Director J Edgar Hoover to the New York office of the FBI outlines the Department’s priority for an “all-out investigation,” on ten “hoodlums across the country. The was lead by Patriarca, Meyer Lansky, and Anthony Corallo. One of the ten names was redacted by the FBI — the leader in of Detroit. The memo outlines that previously targeted include Thomas Luchese, Sam Giancana, and Santo Trafficante. Giancana of course was tied to Frank Sinatra as well as dated Judith Campbell Exner (who was also a mistress of President John F. Kennedy). Prev Next Brooke MA Attorney General Edward Brooke Launches Investigation Into Racing Commission Ed Brooke who would go on to to be the first black United States Senator as then AG in 1963 started an “inquiry into additional racing dates by ‘phantom’ fairs, in particular, the 12 racing days awarded in the fashion to the Hancock Raceway.” Patriarca had significant financial interest in the track at the time. Prev Next Pats Patriots Gambling Controversy Expands “Boston informants advises that REDACTED and REDACTED Boston Patriots football players betting large sums of football games with REDACTED bookmaker. In Boston-New York Titan game of 11/30/62, players bet on Titans in view of point spread favoring Boston . Boston beat Titans 24 to 17 and players won their bets. REDACTED Boston REDACTED, sidelined with REDACTED and did not play.” See pages 34 and 35. The American Football League is Notified of Gambling by Patriots FBI Asks American Football League to Investigate Patriots Gambling “Prior to this game the Oakland Raiders of the American Football League had lost 19 games in a row. Prior information has indicated Boston Patriot players have been wagering on outcome of games and at times have bet against themselves. Dallas has been instructed to call this situation to attention of Joe Foss, President of American Football League. Boston Office being instructed to press investigation of this situation.” Prev Next Bennett Patriarca to Host Sinatra and Bennett Fundraiser for Gov. Notte “Another UNMAN discussed with PATRIARCA the possibility of running a big show with name personalities such as SINATRA and TONY BENNETT to raise funds for the Governor NOTTE (Rhode Island) campaign,” said the documents. Prev Next Sick Federal Magistrate Hagopian rules Patriarca is too sick to stand trial. The controversial decision is laid out in the FBI documents procured by GoLocal via a FOIA request in 2015. PAGE 82 United States Magistrate Jacob Hagopian “stayed indefinitely his order to remove Raymond L.S. Patriarca to the Southern District of Florida for the purposes of arraignment relating to Labor racketeering charges due to Patriarca’s serious medical condition.” “United States Magistrate Hagopian rendered his decision after a lengthy hearing held on October 13, 1981 at which Patriarca’s REDACTED (two of those who testified were Dr. Barbara H. Roberts and Dr. Michael J. Faella), and three other physicians testified to Patriarca’s failing medical condition and the high probability that the stress of traveling REDACTED. Prev Next Deano Another Connection with Dean Martin “REDACTED also advised PATRIARCA that he was offered the Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut territories for the distribution of TV juke boxes. The company is being backed by FRANK SINATRA and DEAN MARTIN, in addition to top hoodlum REDACTED…”

Prev Next Chief Justice Raymond Patriarca dominated New England organized crime for nearly half a century and during much of that time, Joseph Bevilacqua rose to become the most powerful force in the Rhode Island judicial system. According to FBI documents and reports of informants, Patriarca and Bevilacqua had a long-standing relationship. This week's FBI documents have allegations of a deep and inappropriate and, even criminal relationship between the two. There are numerous insights into there ties, here are two: PAGE 21 “State Commission on Judicial Tenure and Disciplne is currently conducting closed hearings concerning Chief Justice JOSEPH BEVILACQUA, Rhode Island Supreme Court, regarding the facts that BEVILACQUA wrote a letter to the Rhode Island Parole Board prior to RAYMOND PATRIARCA’s January, 1975 parole supporting the parole for PATRIARCA.” PAGE 26 “A second source advised during 2/77 that contact between PATRIARCA and Chief Justice JOSEPH BEVILACQUA R.I. Supreme Court, are handled through REDACTED in Providence, R.I. State Police currently investigating allegations that BEVILACQUA,in 1964, received part of the loot from armed robbery of Outlet., Co. Providence, R.I. Prev Next Snitch FBI files unveil that Raymond Patriarca did not appreciate it if you killed someone without his permission. Joe Barbosa was a vicious hitman. Often, his murders were without permission from the organization. On page 66 of this week's document we learn, “…BARBOZA, killed JACKIE FRANCIONE…PATRIARCA again became enraged that REDACTED had the audacity to order a ‘hit’ without RAYMOND’s knowledge.” The documents unveil the "rules" to kill someone, "ANGIULO gave REDACTED a lecture on killing people, pointing out that he should not kill people because he had an argument with him at any time. If an argument ensue, he should leave and get word to RAYMOND PATRIARCA who, in turn, will either ‘OK’ or deny the ‘hit’ on this individual, depending on the circumstance.” Prev Next Valachi Joseph Valachi called to be deposed in Patriarca’s lawsuit against the Boston Herald. “VALACHI explained a deposition is being taken from him, inasmuch as he, VALACHI, is in a position to identify PATRIARCA as a member of La Cosa Nostra.” “VALACHI stated that he is not in a position to identify PATRIARCA as a Cosa Nostra boss but only as a soldier at the time, he, VALACHI met him.” Prev Next Wrestling Jack Witschi’s Sports Arena FBI documents track the relationship between the Patriarca family and the famous Jack Witschi Sports Arena - the home to profession wrestling matches for decades. Prev Next MA Gov Raymond Patriarca is tied to numerous Rhode Island politicians through massive campaign donations and bribes -- including prostitution. This week's Patriarca Papers unveils greater details about Patriarca's organization influence in the Massachusetts Governor's race in 1964. This week's collection of papers unveils that as much as $250,000 may have been parceled out to the campaign of Francis X. Bellotti - the then-Lt. Governor who was challenging Endicott Peabody, the siting Governor in the Democratic primary. Patriarca had a strong dislike for Peabody as he was supported by the Kennedys. Bellotti did defeat Peabody in the Democratic primary, but then he was defeated in the General Election by Republican John Volpe. The are numerous references to the race and the efforts by the Patriarca to influence the outcome and one of the most important is: PAGE 91 “decided that they would attempt to knock out present Governor ENDICOTT PEABODY as Governor of Massachusetts in the primary election. I this manner, the KENNEDY family would be embarrassed and lose some prestige because they endowed PEABODY as their candidate for Governor. BELLOTTI was successful over PEABODY in this election. ANGIULO stated that he realized BELLOTTI was ‘very weak.’” Prev Next John O. Patriarca Claims He Paid Off John O. Pastore In one of the biggest blockbusters of the FBI Files, an April of 1963 FBI Memo from the Boston Office of the FBI to the FBI Headquarters, Director J. Edgar Hoover in the document states: “PATRIARCA stated that many years ago when the now U.S. Senator JOHN PASTORE was Assistant District Attorney in Rhode Island, he got plenty of money from PATRIARCA and his associates and particularly when he, PATRIARCA was concerned with a jail break which resulted in a murder charge. PATRIARCA said that after that they helped PASTORE become Governor for the State of Rhode Island.” The Memo went on to state: When PATRIARCA and his attorneys were in Washington, D.C., apparently referring to the time he testified before the McClellan Committee, they attempted to see PASTORE in the U.S. Senate Chambers. PASTORE apparently found out they intended to visit him and took a plane to New York before they arrived. PATRIARCA was very critical of PASTORE because of this. At the same time, they happened to meet U.S. Congressman John Fogarty, and this time invited PATRIARCA and his attorneys to a party. PATRIARCA declined the invitation because of the possible bad publicity. However, his attorney CURRAN and CURRAN’s associate did attend the party. They then continued to discuss Rhode Island politics and RAYMOND stated it would be a long time before an Italian is again elected to the Governorship of Rhode Island. Pastore served two terms in the Rhode Island General Assembly - elected in 1934 and 1936. “Mr. Pastore then gained an appointment as an assistant state attorney general, and by the early 1940's his oratorical skill was winning over juries in criminal cases,” wrote the New York Times at the time of Pastore’s death in 2000. Prev Next NJ Gov “On May 12, 1980, REDACTED Advised that REDACTED currently under indictment by the State of New Jersey concerning unreported Gubernartorial election campaign donations, traveled to Palm Beach, Florida, on or about Febraury-March, 1976. At that time REDACTED Democratic party and reputedly one of the most successful fundraisers for New Jersey Governor Brendan Byrnes.” “In view of the above record review, it now appears that the alleged payoff to Governor Brendan Byrne at Palm Beach, Florida may have occurred in the latter part of January or early part of February, 1976.” Allegedly brides were paid to New Jersey Governor so COIA could receives approval of the New Jersey Insurance Commission — $50,000 paid in cash. Prev Next Nazi FBI documents unveil the relationship between Raymond Patriarca's organization and George Lincoln Rockwell and the American Nazi Party. “REDACTED states that he is closely associated with GEORGE LINCOLN ROCKWELL, the American Nazi Party leader. He pointed out that the U.S. Army now has 30% Negroes, and that the draft boards are taking many more Negroes than whites. He estimated that in a few years the armed services will be comprised of over 50% Negroes, and warned PATRIARCA that at this time the Negroes having control of the armed forces, will take over the United States. He stated that ROCKWELL has intentions of running for Governor of Virginia. He is well received in Virgiana and has high hopes of becoming Governor there. REDACTED had just returned from ROCKWELL’s headquarters in Virginia and described to PATRAIRCA the physical layout. He stated that there are many individuals dressed as storm troopers upon entrance to the headquarters. REDACTED intends to travel to Dallas and Los Angeles in the near future in behalf of the American Nazi Party (ANP). He has been to Canada and Chicago during the recent past. He told PATRIARCA that REDACTED desired to furnish funds to the ANP and in order to avoid any complications and tax problems, ROCKWELL has requested REDACTED to find a location in Maine where the ANP can open a seminary and thereby become known as a religious organization. In this way, REDACTED could furnish a substantial amount of money to the seminary which, in turn, would be used for the ANP.” George Lincoln Rockwell, head of the American Nazi Party “Concerning GEORGE LINCOLN ROCKWELL, ANGIULO mentioned that REDACTED has a machine gun, as he has shown JERRY this gun. PATRIARCA advised that the seminary that is to be opened by REDACTED in Maine will be called the WHITE CHURCH of America of Maine. REDACTED also stated that as soon as EDWARD W. BROOKE, Negro Attorney General of Massachusetts, runs for Governor for the State of Massachusetts, the ANP will infiltrate Massachusetts.” Prev Next Vinny Vincent Vespia and Raymond Patriarca are inexplicably linked together. In the early 1980s, Vespia, then a top State Police organized crime investigator, and Richard Tamburini of the Providence Police Department, arrested Raymond Patriarca — an event that led to the beginning on the demise of the New England Crime family. Vespia, who had a storied career with the Rhode Island State Police and then served as Police Chief in South Kingstown, announced his retirement late last week. “Vespia was a kick-ass cop who had grown up on the Hill, playing in the street with some of the wise guys he now pursued,” wrote Mike Stanton in The Prince of Providence. “One night Vespia came crashing through the second-floor window of Willie Marfeo’s crap game on Federal Hill from the bucket of a cherry picker, waving a machine gun at two dozen stunned dice players," wrote Stanton. Former State Police Col. Brendan Doherty “Vinny Vespia applied constant pressure on Rhode Island mobsters. He played mind games on them and was often able to figure out their next move. He understood their world and what would entice them to pursue a particular shakedown, beating or even the planning of a murder. He was on top of his game. When it came to mob activity Vinny could hear the grass grow,” former State Police Colonel Brendan Doherty told GoLocalProv on Sunday. "Vin Vespias energy and enthusiasm were contagious-----It was inspiring to watch him work. Patriaca and his crew knew to put their hands in the air. They were no match," said Tamburini, now the Police Chief in Johnston. Prev Next JFK On going battle between Bobby Kennedy and Raymond Patriarca Patriarca pleased that Robert Kennedy is leaving as Attorney General — Speculation that Speaker John McCormack would replace Kennedy as AG. “He (PATRIARCA) said that this was a move by ROBERT KENNEDY to get him before KENNEDY leaves office and he would like to see KENNEDY lose in New York.” Prev Next Coia "Arthur E. Coia, was close to Raymond Patriarca, the legendary boss of the New England Mafia. According to an FBI informant, Coia Sr. once described Patriarca as a ""saint.'' Coia Jr. says he never met Patriarca, but he does allow that he tried to breed champion show dogs with Patriarca's son, Raymond Jr. (The dogs, Rottweilers, failed to mate.) Patriarca Sr. and both Coias were indicted in 1981 for allegedly taking kickbacks, but the case was dismissed because the statute of limitations had run out, Yabberz wrote about the relationship between the Patriarca and Coia families. Prev Next Rocky Rocky Marciano needed help with stolen furs The files unveil that Patriarca is allegedly involved with fixing the professional football game involving the New England Patriots and trying to recover stolen furs for heavyweight boxing champ Rocky Marciano. Prev Next Baby Shacks Luigi Manocchio—often referred to as “Baby Shacks”—the former Rhode Island organized crime boss, was released from a federal prison in North Carolina to a halfway house today, according to Ed Ross a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Manocchio, 87, is finishing out the remaining months of a five-and-a-half year sentence that was given to him as part of a plea deal three years ago this month, for his role in an extortion plot that demanded Providence strip clubs pay him thousands of dollars in protection money on a monthly basis as part of a scheme that took place over decades. Prev Next Mayor Payments to Providence Mayor Joe Doorley “REDACTED had given JOSEPH DOORLEY, newly elected Mayor of Providence, R.I., $500 for his campaign. He has contacted DOORLEY concerning these contracts (demolition contracts), and DOORLEY statd that he will assist REDACTED in obtaining these contracts but wants all matters pertaining to the contracts to be purely business deals. REDACTED estimated that he would obtain approximately $80,000 to $100,000 in demolition contracts.” Prev

