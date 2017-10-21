The Future of Memorial Hospital, Guest MINDSETTER™ Feroce

Upon reading of the vote to close Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, RI, I was asked what I would do in response to this closing.

Mental health treatment and care for our nation's veterans is a top priority of VA Secretary David Shulkin. Elimination of Veterans Suicides is an articulated goal.

The state should immediately check with the director of the Providence VA and suggest that the mental health facility could move and be expanded at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.

Our congressional delegation can weigh in and push for its passage led by our own esteemed veteran, U.S. Senator Jack Reed.

“Roughly 20 veterans a day commit suicide nationwide, according to new data from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In 2014, the latest year available, more than 7,400 veterans took their own lives, accounting for 18 percent of all suicides in America. Veterans make up less than 9 percent of the U.S. population.

About 70 percent of veterans who took their own lives were not regular users of VA services.

Researchers found that the risk of suicide for veterans is 21 percent higher when compared to civilian adults. From 2001 to 2014, as the civilian suicide rate rose about 23.3 percent, the rate of suicide among veterans jumped more than 32 percent.

The problem is particularly worrisome among female veterans, who saw their suicide rates rise more than 85 percent over that time, compared to about 40 percent for civilian women.”*

Don’t hesitate, keep moving, don’t wait until it is too late. This is a fast, logical, important handling of the closure that responds to the needs of the future. We have been in perpetual war for over 16 years, our veterans ranks in need of this critical care will only grow.

Leaders lead, get it done.

*statistical info from Military Times article July 7, 2016



Giovanni Feroce is the CEO of BENRUS

