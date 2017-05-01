The Community Safety Act is Fundamentally Flawed: Guest MINDSETTER™ Jim Wright

I was hesitant to write this, because, honestly, I am on the fence with regards to the firestorm of late in the city of Providence. However, I believe I'm uniquely qualified to add my voice to this cacophony. I moved to Providence in the 1990's, and lived in South Providence with my young family until 2014.

Providence has had it's share of colorful Mayors, and I'm delighted to discover that Jorge Elorza is no different. I've never been a supporter of Mayor Elorza. I think he's a genuinely good person, and I sincerely believe that, in his heart, he is driven by his ideals and beliefs. I applaud his defiance of the insane immigration policies of Grandmaster Sessions and Supreme Leader Trump. That being said, I think he's lost his mind with this Municipal ID nonsense.

My job has brought me to quite a few cities. Chicago, Boston, NYC, Newark, Miami, Reno, Las Vegas... and my opinion is that, clearly, crime is more prevalent in a city environment than a suburban or rural area. I don't think it's especially rampant in Providence. I think people need to exercise a modicum of common sense while navigating though a city environment. Providence boasts some of the most prestigious College campuses in the United States. Although I'm quite certain that the students these Colleges accept possess the intelligence to master their curriculum, I'm not sure their orientation booklets sufficiently prepare them for Friday night at Whiskey Republic.

When I lived in South Providence, I, undoubtedly, witnessed more crime than I do in the suburban Massachusetts community I currently reside in. Also, I would have to agree that the police officers I observed in South Providence had a tendency to be more aggressive than their counterparts in other districts. The reason for this was twofold. In my opinion, Chief Clements rightly chose to assign younger, more athletic officers to South Providence, and, quite frankly, a markedly different brand of law enforcement in necessary in Ward 10 and 11.

Does that make sense?

Look, nutshell... when you live in the inner city, you need to act accordingly. This isn't rural Iowa where you graduated valedictorian and won your scholarship to Brown, THIS IS A CITY! Don't take $200 cash out of the ATM at 2am on Friday night and then walk across Point Street bridge by yourself. Providence is a small and vibrant city, but it is a CITY! Obviously, if you're the victim of a crime, report the crime as you would anywhere else. I found that during my extensive experiences in virtually every corner of Providence was that if you remained vigilant and kept to yourself, you would be fine.

I had a poor opinion of Providence before I moved there. When I moved to Providence in the late 90s, I was prepared for anything. As a touring musician in my teens and early twenties, I had worked in many cities Worldwide, so the urban environment didn't bother me. That being said, I was told that Providence was rougher and more intense than what I was accustomed to. Honestly, that couldn't be further from the truth. I found Providence to be the most artistically friendly, welcoming and eclectic place I had ever been. As a performer, I worked at numerous venues in the city without incident. As a promoter, I saw every aspect of Providence nightlife including afterhours in Olneyville, and I have nothing but fond memories.

Listen, are there violent crimes in Providence? Of course...

Now, to address the current issues. The Community Safety Act is fundamentally flawed. Are there certain police officers that abuse their power and overstep their bounds? Of course. That's true in any municipality. However, to bind their hands in this way is irresponsible. Add to this Mayor Elorza's recent rhetoric, and I'm truly terrified. Apparently, Jorge envisions a magical, fairy land in which illegal immigrants, the homeless, and non specific gendered individuals, and youngsters who need bank accounts can come together and display their civic pride as well as mislead law enforcement. Wait... John Smith raped that girl? Sorry, I'm Jane Smith.

We have some real, honest to God, battles to fight in this country. I find exactly none of them in this argument. There are good cops, and there are bad cops. Just like there are good Kindergarten teachers and there are bad ones. Let the system do it's job. Internal affairs is there for a reason. Our law enforcement officers already do a thankless and difficult job, let's not make it impossible.



Prev Next Winner Criminal Justice Reform Per recommendations from the Justice Reinvestment Working Group, the Governor is proposing nearly $1 million in investments such as the public defender mental health program ($185,000), improved mental health services at the ACI ($410,000), recovery housing ($200,000) and domestic violence intervention, in her FY18 budget. Prev Next Winner English Language Learners Under the heading of “promoting 3rd grade reading,” Raimondo proposed adding $2.5 million to make English Language Learning (ELL) K-12 funding permanent. The Governor’s office points out that RI is one of four states that doesn’t have permanent funding. The suggestion was one made by the Funding Formula Working Group in January 2016, who said that “in the event that Rhode Island chooses to make an additional investment in ELLs, the funding should be calculated to be responsive to the number of ELLs in the system and based on reliable data, and include reasonable restrictions to ensure that the money is used to benefit ELLs — and promote the appropriate exiting of ELL students from services.” Prev Next Winner Car Owners - and Drivers Governor Raimondo wants to reduce assessed motor vehicle values by 30% - a change that would reduce total car tax bills by about $58 million in calendar year 2018. Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, however, has indicated that he might want to go further in its repeal. In her budget proposal, Raimondo also put forth adding 8 staffers to the the Department of Motor Vehicles to "address wait times." Prev Next Winner T.F. Green The “Air Services Development Fund” would get an influx of $500,000 to “provide incentives to airlines interested in launching new routes or increasing service to T.F. Green Airport.” The Commerce Corporation set the criteria at the end of 2016 for how to grant money through the new (at the time $1.5 million fund). Also getting a shot in the arm is the I-195 development fund, which would receive $10.1 million from debt-service savings to “resupply” the Fund to “catalyze development & attract anchor employers.” Prev Next Tie Minimum Wage Increase An increase in the state minimum wage is part of Raimondo’s proposal, which would see it go from $9.60 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort in 2016 to bring it up to $10.10 — it was June 2015 that she signed legislation into law that last raised Rhode Island’s minimum wage, from $9 to 9.60. The state's minimum hourly wage has gone up from $6.75 in January 2004 to $7.75 in 2013, $8 in 2014, and $9 on Jan. 1, 2015. Business groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business however have historically been against such measures, citing a hamper on job creation. Prev Next Tie Cigarette Tax Like the minimum wage, Raimondo is looking for an increase - in this instance, the cigarette tax, and revenue to state coffers. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort to go from a tax of $3.75 to $4 last year. Now she is looking for an increase to $4.25 per pack, which the administration says would equate to $8.7 million in general revenue — and go in part towards outdoor recreation and smoking cessation programs. The National Federation of Independent Business and other trade groups have historically been against such an increase, saying it will hurt small businesses - i.e. convenience stores. And clearly, if you’re a smoker, you’re likely to place this squarely in the loser category instead. Prev Next Loser Hospitals As often happens in the state budget, winner one year, loser the next. As GoLocal reported in 2016, “the Rhode Island Hospital Association immediately lauded the budget following its introduction, and addressed that while it is facing some reductions, that it "applauds" this years budget after landing on the "loser" list last year.” This year, it falls back on the loser list, with a Medicaid rate freeze to hospitals, nursing homes, providers, and payers — at FY 2017 levels, with a 1% rate cut come January 1, 2018. Prev Next Loser Online Shoppers The taxman cometh — maybe. Raimondo proposed an “Internet Sales Tax Initiative” — which would purportedly equate to $34.7 million in revenues. "Online sales and the fact that online sellers do not collect sales tax has created a structural problem for Rhode Island's budget — our sales taxes have been flat," said Director of Administration Michael DiBiase, of the tax that Amazon collects in 33 states, but not Rhode Island. "We think mostly due to online sales, we’re able to capture the growth. The revenue number is $35 million dollars — it improves our structural deficit problem. It’s an important fiscal development." Prev Next Loser Long Term Care Funding The Governor’s proposal recommends “redesigning the nature” of the State’s Integrated Care Initiative, by transferring long-term stay nursing home members from Neighborhood Health to Medicaid Fee-for-Service and repurposing a portion of the anticipated savings (from reduced administrative payments to Neighborhood Health) for “enhanced services in the community.” “The investments in home- and community-based care will help achieve the goal of rebalancing the long-term care system," states the Administration. Cutting that program is tagged at saving $12.2 million; cuts and “restructuring” at Health and Human Services is slated to save $46.3 million. Prev

