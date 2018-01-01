Thanks New England for 2017, Excited for a Bigger 2018

We want to thank the readers and viewers of GoLocal for an amazing year -- and the potential of a tremendous future.

We guarantee 2018 will be an even more dynamic and innovative year.

In 2017, GoLocal grew by more than 50 percent in every key measure — page views, unique visitors, and social media engagement, to name a few.

The only exception was video views, where we grew by more than ten-fold.

GoLocal LIVE was viewed millions of times on our site since our launch in February, via Facebook Live, and on YouTube.

At times we exceeded more than 25,000 views live on a single segment.

We were able to bring Rhode Islanders world leaders as well as thinkers and innovators across the city, state, and country.

In total, we conducted more than 1,000 interviews — from 10-year-old rappers to multiple Pulitzer Prize winners.

Our staff grew dramatically and our talent exponentially. And, we retained wonderful contributors and thinkers who have been a part of GoLocal for our full seven years.

We added talent ranging from award-winning journalists to Broadway stars to most recently, globally known illustrators and we are not close to being done. We added jobs to the Rhode Island economy and without any subsidies.

During 2017 we launched online shows like “The Taste” and “Business Monday.” And, our studio is used by folks like Coalition Radio to express their views and reach a bigger audience.

The resumes of our team and their production is among best in the market.

In 2018, we will be launching bigger and bolder broadcast programming. We will be adding more staff and launching more content.

Media is in tremendous change. We embrace the disruption and it is not for the faint of heart.

Since we launched in 2010, every TV station in the market has sold at least once and one went bankrupt.

The largest radio group in the Providence DMA has gone into bankruptcy twice. Alternative media like the Phoenix and WBRU closed -- the latter is now trying all-online.

And the once proud Providence Journal is a fraction of its size and circulation. GoLocal will be the first to say we don’t have all the answers, but we do have an undying commitment to our community, journalism, and innovation. For tens of thousands every day we are their go-to news source and we have our haters as well. We appreciate both.

Lastly, to our advertisers and content partners — thank you. Thanks for supporting a Rhode Island start-up. Thanks for supporting local media. Buying local is more than credit card holidays each year. We love helping you reach new audiences.

We are more excited about reinventing local media now than ever before in our history.

Thank you all. And, get ready for 2018.

