“Thank You Brown Wrestling” Guest MINDSETTER™ Robb Dimmick

Early in September 2017, the entire Brown University Wrestling Team, led by their coaches, Todd Beckerman, Matt Meuleners and Sal Mastriani, helped Stages of Freedom move 5,000 books to their storefront at 10 Westminster Street in downtown Providence.

The books were donated by the Beckmann family following the sale of their East Side home, and brokered by Residential Properties real estate agent Ellen Kasel. The gift forms the core of Stages of Freedom’s shop inventory, sales of which pay for swimming lessons for Rhode Island children of color.

Martin Joseph Beckmann (1924 - 2017) was a professor of Economics and Applied Mathematics at Brown University. Beckmann’s extraordinary passion for book collecting ranged from music, art, German, and fiction, to poetry, humor, crime, and sociology, to urban affairs, economics, travel, and how-to-books.

The books filled every room in the house, some shelved two rows deep, and are now stored in the basement at Stages of Freedom. Each day a new pile of books is brought up and put on display and, given their uniqueness, sell almost immediately. Brown’s Wrestling Team represents the very best of generosity and volunteerism, and is proof that good-heartedness still exists in our society.

These dynamic, courteous, strong young men evidence what citizens can do for an organization like Stages of Freedom. This is town-gown at its best and Brown University should be proud of this team and their coaches.

Related Slideshow: 24 Ways to Go Green This Fall - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Robb Dimmick is the Stages of Freedom's Program Director