Teen Who Threatened to Shoot Other Student Allowed Back at Warwick School

The mother of a Toll Gate High School junior is speaking out after she said another student — who threatened to shoot and kill her daughter in the fall — showed up at school this past week, following a suspension — and despite promises by the school that she would not be coming back.

Gina Mercurio Martin posted on Facebook the following message (below), and spoke with GoLocal about the situation, and impact on her family.

“My daughter walked into school today and saw her. I can't believe that she was there and I didn't know,” said Martin. “She had texted my daughter that she was going to shoot and ‘drag her bloody body’ through the halls.”

“When you’ve lived through Columbine, Sandy Hook, this is just sad,” said Martin. “There’s not a parent in the world that would want this child back in school.”

From Suspension to Return

Martin said that after seeing the text messages at the end of September, she went to the school department — and the Police Department — and the student was suspended.

"Then on October 3, my daughter sent me a text from school with the picture of [the girl] with the gun -- she said she really does have a gun,” said Martin. “I went in and signed her out right then. I contacted the police, who said they went to her home and ‘confiscated the weapons.’ There was more than one.”

Martin said she met with Toll Gate Principal Candace Calouri, and spoke with Warwick Director of Secondary Education Bob Littlefield.

“I did not see him in person, but he gave assurances, ‘off the record,’ that the student would not be returning,” said Martin. “I heard she went to North Providence.”

Martin said that was informed last week however that the student in question would be returning, after getting medical clearance.

“[Calouri] said this past Friday that the student was coming back,” said Martin. “I voiced my opinion and said I wasn't happy with the decision and how my daughter was being victimized all over again. But I had no say. I called the school department and spoke with Littlefield, and he said he was surprised with the decision.”

It was after the student appeared at school Monday - unbeknownst to Martin - that prompted her to take to social media to express her outrage.

“I couldn’t believe she was there and I didn’t know,” said Martin. “There was supposed to be a safety plan in place. There’s no safety plan right now -- I’m not sending my daughter back.”

Facebook Post

Martin made the following public post to Facebook on Monday.

Hypothetical question. Your child is threatened by another child, verbally and by text. The text reads that she is going to shoot him/her at school, and then drag his/her bloody body through the hallways, and it doesn't matter who gets in the way. You - as a mother/father are shown this text by your child. You go to the police station and report this. You goto his/her school and report this, the school suspends said child briefly. A few days later that same child is back at school. You then receive a text from your son/daughter that is a picture of this child holding a gun. After again contacting the school, picking your child up because you are scared for their life, and again contacting the police department, the child is suspended again. The police then notify you that they have removed the "weapons", yes plural, that said child had access to. At this point, after much contact with the school, police, and Warwick School Department, you are assured that this child is no longer a threat to anyone and has been removed from the school. You are told "off the record, that he/she will likely never return to this school." You are also asked by the school to please keep this quiet, no social media.

Reluctantly you agree, because the situation has been dealt with, though it caused great stress in your families' lives, and had your child in fear of their life. All is well, until you receive a call from the principal letting you know that this child will be coming back to the school, that he/she is ok now, and has been cleared to return. After reaching out to the school department they "give you their word" that you will know BEFORE the child comes back. Today, you receive a message from your child that this child is standing in front of them in the office. You immediately call the school, and school department, and both are surprised and had no idea that this child would be back today. At this point, knowing that a child that threatened to kill your child in a school with hundreds of other children, what do you do? Would you continue to send your child to this school? Would you feel let down, disappointed, abandoned by the school department that is supposed to keep your children safe? Is this the "zero tolerance for violence" that we pride ourselves on? Thank you Warwick School Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: GoLocal did not publish the names of the students, who are minors.

