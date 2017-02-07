Teen Who Threatened to Shoot Other Student Allowed Back at Warwick School
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Gina Mercurio Martin posted on Facebook the following message (below), and spoke with GoLocal about the situation, and impact on her family.
“My daughter walked into school today and saw her. I can't believe that she was there and I didn't know,” said Martin. “She had texted my daughter that she was going to shoot and ‘drag her bloody body’ through the halls.”
“When you’ve lived through Columbine, Sandy Hook, this is just sad,” said Martin. “There’s not a parent in the world that would want this child back in school.”
From Suspension to Return
Martin said that after seeing the text messages at the end of September, she went to the school department — and the Police Department — and the student was suspended.
"Then on October 3, my daughter sent me a text from school with the picture of [the girl] with the gun -- she said she really does have a gun,” said Martin. “I went in and signed her out right then. I contacted the police, who said they went to her home and ‘confiscated the weapons.’ There was more than one.”
Martin said she met with Toll Gate Principal Candace Calouri, and spoke with Warwick Director of Secondary Education Bob Littlefield.
Martin said that was informed last week however that the student in question would be returning, after getting medical clearance.
“[Calouri] said this past Friday that the student was coming back,” said Martin. “I voiced my opinion and said I wasn't happy with the decision and how my daughter was being victimized all over again. But I had no say. I called the school department and spoke with Littlefield, and he said he was surprised with the decision.”
It was after the student appeared at school Monday - unbeknownst to Martin - that prompted her to take to social media to express her outrage.
“I couldn’t believe she was there and I didn’t know,” said Martin. “There was supposed to be a safety plan in place. There’s no safety plan right now -- I’m not sending my daughter back.”
Facebook Post
Martin made the following public post to Facebook on Monday.
Hypothetical question. Your child is threatened by another child, verbally and by text. The text reads that she is going to shoot him/her at school, and then drag his/her bloody body through the hallways, and it doesn't matter who gets in the way. You - as a mother/father are shown this text by your child. You go to the police station and report this. You goto his/her school and report this, the school suspends said child briefly. A few days later that same child is back at school. You then receive a text from your son/daughter that is a picture of this child holding a gun. After again contacting the school, picking your child up because you are scared for their life, and again contacting the police department, the child is suspended again. The police then notify you that they have removed the "weapons", yes plural, that said child had access to. At this point, after much contact with the school, police, and Warwick School Department, you are assured that this child is no longer a threat to anyone and has been removed from the school. You are told "off the record, that he/she will likely never return to this school." You are also asked by the school to please keep this quiet, no social media.
Reluctantly you agree, because the situation has been dealt with, though it caused great stress in your families' lives, and had your child in fear of their life. All is well, until you receive a call from the principal letting you know that this child will be coming back to the school, that he/she is ok now, and has been cleared to return. After reaching out to the school department they "give you their word" that you will know BEFORE the child comes back. Today, you receive a message from your child that this child is standing in front of them in the office. You immediately call the school, and school department, and both are surprised and had no idea that this child would be back today. At this point, knowing that a child that threatened to kill your child in a school with hundreds of other children, what do you do? Would you continue to send your child to this school? Would you feel let down, disappointed, abandoned by the school department that is supposed to keep your children safe? Is this the "zero tolerance for violence" that we pride ourselves on? Thank you Warwick School Department.
EDITOR'S NOTE: GoLocal did not publish the names of the students, who are minors.
#16
RI Supermarkets with the Most Health Code Violations
A GoLocal investigation found some disturbing health code violations in the best known supermarkets in RI.
The Rhode Island Department of Health inspected over sixty chain supermarket stores in Rhode Island in the past three years - and here are the ones with the highest number of health violations, ranging from unsanitary conditions, improperly stored foods, to rodents and flies on the premises.
See the 25 Rhode Island supermarkets with the most violations HERE
“Safeguarding your home against foodborne illnesses begins not at home, but at the supermarket," says the Food and Drug Administration.
As part GoLocalProv's ongoing series of review state health inspections, including restaurants and school cafeterias, GoLocalProv reviewed the Rhode Island Department of Health’s inspection reports for the past three years which included over sixty stores from such chains as Aldi’s, Brigido’s, Dave’s, Price Rite, Seabra, Shaw's, Stop and Shop, and Whole Foods.
“We are always evaluating the best ways to keep the public informed,” said Joseph Wendelken with the Department of Health. “Right now, we consider out existing approach to be very sound. All retail inspections are posted on RIDOH’s website. In addition, anyone can enter the name of a restaurant and be notified when the facility is inspected.”
#15
Fired Providence City Worker Gets Multimillion-Dollar Contract from Elorza Administration
In 2012, David Pontarelli was fired by the City of Providence for being a “no-show” worker and taking city property for use at a night club that he simultaneously managed, while working for the city.
GoLocalProv has learned that Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration has awarded a multimillion-dollar lease to group of companies - which include Pontarelli - giving him a management interest in Providence’s iconic Waterplace Park.
The contract was issued by the Parks Department and approved by the Board of Contract and Supply, which Elorza chairs.
A Target 12 investigation in 2012 had tracked Pontarelli for a total of 120 hours and found that on Providence taxpayer time, he repeatedly went to have his eyebrows threaded, did work for his other job and went shopping.
Regarding Pontarelli, Tim White of WPRI said he “soaks up the sun and dines on the Hill.”
Providence-based MM Assets and Boston-based Delpidio Group recently won control of Waterplace and Pontarelli has stepped forward in numerous press events to talk about his vision for Waterplace.
Pontarelli’s new venture has been branded Skyline and a press release in March, Pontarelli said, “Skyline at Waterplace will breathe new life into Providence…I can see clearly how Skyline at Waterplace will push Providence to the next level.”
At the time of the WPRI investigation, Pontarelli’s behavior was roundly criticized.
“It is outrageous and maddening,” said then Mayor Angel Taveras after being shown the video of Pontarelli, “It's a horrible example. I won’t stand for it.”
Pontarelli was first suspended and later fired by the Taveras administration, according to press reports.
#14
Sanders Wins Rhode Island - Big Hit for Democratic Establishment
Bernie Sanders' win in the 2016 Presidential primary in Rhode Island may have been a pivotal moment in state Democratic politics, but GoLocal had already been looking as far back as 2015 as to whether Sanders -- or Trump -- could score seemingly improbable victories in Rhode Island -- which they did.
Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won the Rhode Island presidential primary in a huge upset over front runner Hillary Clinton.
The state's Democratic establishment, led by Governor Gina Raimondo, went all in on Clinton.
Back in 2008, Clinton topped then first-time presidential candidate Barack Obama in Rhode Island, but the tables were turned this time around in what is often referred to as “Clinton Country.”
"Rhode Island has long been branded “Clinton Country,” and the photo ops with Rhode Island state officials and the congressional delegation standing in support of the candidate was a strong signal that Hilary Clinton is the Rhode Island Democratic Party establishment’s choice," said Rhode Island College Professor of Communications Val Endress. "Such symbolism may have bolstered her numbers in previous elections, but Rhode Islanders, much like the rest of the country, are in an anti-establishment mood and that's what we saw play out in the Rhode Island victories of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders."
#13
RI Pee Wee Football Team Plays 18-Year-Old Against 12 and 13-Year-Olds
When GoLocal first reported this story, it looked to be an expression of everything that is wrong with youth sports. The story went viral and was featured on everything from CNN to ESPN.
But a few months later the poor decision by a youth coach was corrected by the team founder, corrective action taken, and the team's ban was reversed.
Here is what GoLocal first reported:
A Coach for the Capital City Buccaneers youth football team dressed and played an 18-year-old man against 12 and 13 year-olds in a game in the RI Pre-Teen Football League.
The incident took place on Sunday.
The Capital City Buccaneers are part of the RI Pre-teen Football League. The incident took place in the second half of the Capital City Buccaneers' game against the Tri-town Titans. According to the head of the program, the head coach put an 18-year old into the game.
It was noticed and the player was removed later in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers 34-9 loss.
Alexandra Diaz, the founder of the Capital City Buccaneers confirmed the incident to GoLocalProv.com and said she was “totally disgusted by it.”
"Yes we had an incident yesterday, it was very quickly noticed. As soon as we noticed it we took that person out and and I took the action I needed and fired the coach of our varsity team and canceled the rest of the season," said Diaz.
“I’m so disgusted with what happen because that is not how I run my organization. This is not what we represent, we do not want to injure children."
The Capital City Buccaneers are in their first year and have two football teams (varsity and pee wee) and also have multiple cheerleading teams.
#12
RI Loses Money on Pt. Judith Investment. Raimondo Keeps Making Money
Nothing may have infuriated Rhode Islanders more than learning that the state's investment in Point Judith Capital was losing money while at the same time Governor Gina Raimondo was making tens of thousands of dollars in fees from the same fund.
As GoLocal reported in a series of articles:
Rhode Island’s investment losses in venture capitalist Gina Raimondo’s Point Judith Capital are piling up for the Rhode Island State Retirement Fund. At the end of 2015 it was bad, and at the mid-point of 2016 it is now far worse.
The state’s loss grew 127 percent over the past year, from a -1.1 rate of return in the period ending December 31, 2015 to a loss of -2.5%. The significant decline in the performance in the fund may indicate it is beginning to crater.
The fund that the state invested in called Point Judith Capital II, has been dismal for retirees, but now Governor Raimondo and her partners in the fund have earned a 2.5% fee annually - rain or shine.
"It's the perfect wealth transfer"
"The fees are 2.5%, the performance was negative 2.5%. It's the perfect wealth transfer -- she's been paid 2.5% and the pension fund lost 2.5%," said Ted Siedle, Forbes columnist and Raimondo critic.
#11
Mount Saint Charles Academy Bans Transgender Students
A GoLocal exclusive unveiled that Mount Saint Charles had moved to ban transgender students from the school. The articles set off a series that led to the school reversing the policy.
GoLocalProv first reported that the Parent-Student handbook of the Catholic school in Woonsocket had added language in October of 2015 that banned transgender students from the school. Now, GoLocal has learned that the policy has been changed and the ban has been removed.
The GoLocal article was sparked by a group of young alumni who were shocked and opposed the ban.
The change in policy — the removal of the ban on transgender children — was implemented by the Mount Saint Charles Board after reviewing the policy.
Here is a recap of the events:
Thursday Evening
Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island has issued a policy banning transgender students from the school, according to the Parent and Students Handbook.
The 2015-2016 edition, the Philosophy of Admissions’ section of the handbook states, “Mount Saint Charles Academy is unable to make accommodations for transgender students. Therefore, MSC does not accept transgender students nor is MSC able to continue to enroll students who identify as transgender.”
Alumni of the school took to social media criticizing the policy of the school. According to the school’s website, the policy was updated in October of 2015. And, it is unclear if any students were asked to leave the school.
Mount Saint Charles teaches "in the tradition of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart" and is listed as a member school of the Providence Diocese. Leaders at Mount Saint Charles did not respond to questions. Neither President of the School Herve Richard or Principal Edwin Burke responded to questions.
According to the schools mission statement, “Each and every student is known, valued, treasured and taught in partnership with the family.”
"As a constitutional matter, the fact that the school receives some state aid is not sufficient to subject them to constitutional constraints, which generally apply only to government actions. There are, of course, separate *statutes* that ban discrimination in both public and private institutions, but many of those statutes have exemptions for religious institutions," Steven Brown, Executive Director of the Rhode Island ACLU, told GoLocalProv.
In March of 2015, Pope Francis meet with a number of transgender men during a visit to a prison in Naples. “When Pope Francis pays a visit to Naples this Saturday he will have lunch with some 90 inmates at a local prison, a contingent that will reportedly include 10 from a section reserved for gay and transgendered prisoners, and those infected with the virus that causes AIDS,” reported the Religion New Service.
In 2013, when Pope Francis was asked about gay clergy being allowed in the Catholic Church, he responded, “Who am I to judge.” That statement was widely praised by gay, lesbian and transgender advocates around the world
In September of 2015, it was reported the Vatican upheld a Bishop refusal to allow transgender to be a godparent.
Friday Morining Mount Saint Charles Alumni Mobilize to Reverse Transgender Policy
After GoLocalProv.com first reported that Mount Saint Charles is banning transgender students from the school, a petition was started asking school president Herve Richer to "leave the hateful rhetoric in the past, and accept trans students."
The petition, which was posted on the Facebook page "Concerned Alumni Against Mount," was started by David Coletta from Johnston. It had almost five hundred signatures by noon on Friday.
#10
FDA Closes Last Option for 20-Year-Old Cancer Patient Facing Death
One of the most important stories GoLocal did all year led to the continued coverage of an East Greenwich man fighting to receive cancer treatment.
The GoLocal exclusive sparked the involvement of U.S. Senator Jack Reed intervening on behalf of Neil Fachon and the federal court ruling on behalf of efforts to allow the treatment to move forward after the FDA tried to block it.
This series of stories is one that GoLocal is most proud of and the entire staff appreciates the Fachon family allowing us to help support their efforts.
The FDA approved Eugene “Neil” Fachon’s last hope to live, and now they have halted the very clinical trial they had approved.
Fachon is facing a death sentence. The 20-year-old from East Greenwich has an incurable form of pediatric cancer — Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
Each year there are approximately 300 to 350 new cases of DIPG diagnosed in the U.S. — usually in children under ten. There is a zero survival rate for those diagnosed with DIPG, according to experts at the Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center, who spoke with GoLocal on Friday.
Fachon was diagnosed on March 4 of this year at Mass General Hospital and was told that he had approximately three months to live, according to Dean Fachon, the father of Neil.
FDA Give and Take
Once the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its blessing for a critical clinical trial and after undergoing required CT-PET, MRI and blood tests, a venous catheter was embedded in Neil’s neck near his collarbone. The catheter is used to administer the medication, which happens 6 times a day, every day, for as long as two years.
Then, after ten days of treatment in April, the FDA canceled the approval for the trial. The FDA said their “concerns stem from its re-classification as 'ingredients' of some of the raw materials the Burzynski Research Institute uses to synthesize antineoplastons,” according to Neil’s father.
“All we are asking for is the FDA to allow what they have already approved to go forward — it is literally our son’s last best hope,” said Neil’s father.
#9
Warning Issued for Cat Killer Released form ACI
A GoLocalProv.com investigation has uncovered that convicted cat-killer Anthony Stravato had an extensive criminal history prior to being jailed in 2015, which was for both torturing an animal, and for electronic dissemination of indecent material to minor, which put him on the state’s registered sex offender registry.
In October 2015, Stravato was given a full sentence of two years for torturing and killing his family's cat. He was also given a five year sentence for the dissemination of indecent materials to a minor charge.
Despite multiple prior felonies, no-contact orders, and judges' orders to mental health programs, Stravato was sentenced to serve eight months.
On Wednesday, GoLocalProv.com was first to report that the State of Rhode Island sent a warning to pet stores and animal shelters not to give or sell any animals to Stravato upon his release from prison this month, based on his history.
#8
Gay Marriage Sparks Catholic Church to Fire Music Director
Another important Rhode Island story first reported by GoLocal sparked an ongoing community discussion, and secondary coverage by other news outlets after GoLocal broke the news.
The former Music Director at the Church of St. Mary in Providence is speaking out, after being fired on Monday because he said "of the person I love" -- his male partner, whom he married in 2015.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday, Michael Templeton, who resides in Warren, spoke to a conversation with church clergy that he said was "bizarre, unprofessional, and inappropriate," which led to his firing as Music Director at the Catholic church, where he served for more than five years.
"What I can tell you about the conversation, is that from what I've read, is it's consistent with the other situations I'm aware of around the country -- that they say because of the public nature of your ministry, and the inconsistency of your life choices, that we are requiring your resignation," Templeton told GoLocalProv.com on Tuesday.
#7
Pats Amendola’s Carport on Benefit St. Angers Neighbors
The GoLocal exclusive story went across the country and the world (and an Associated Press story written a few days after GoLocal broke the story was amazingly similar).
It was the perfect combination of wealthy East Siders concerned about historic preservation, the needs of one of the biggest sports stars to live in the state, and the politics of City Hall allowing the whole incident to unfold.
A metal carport erected behind a house on Benefit Street in Providence in December has angered neighbors for being out place the historic district.
The tenant of the house is none other thant New England Patriots’ wide receiver Danny Amendola.
A contractor working on a property next to the house said Monday that the carport “probably shouldn’t be there,” but that he heard it was “coming down in February” — which neighbors confirmed in an email chain obtained by GoLocal.
The contractor said that he spoke briefly with Amendola Monday morning on his way out of the house. The contractor declined to be named for the article.
The College Hill Historic District was designated a National Historic Landmark District in 1970, and the local historic district was established in 1960. Properties within the local historic district are regulated by the city's historic district zoning ordinance, and cannot be altered without approval from the Providence Historic District Commission.
#6
Rhode Island's Greatest Living Rhode Islanders
GoLocal reached out many of Rhode Island’s experts and influencers in a range of fields to ask them who are the greatest living Rhode Islanders. The criteria was defined, but of course has elements that are amorphous. First, they need to have lived and work in Rhode Island — they need a significant connection.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF 50 TO 1 HERE
To be selected for the list, one simply could not have just attended college in RI and then gone to do great things nor could they have worked just a small portion of their careers. Thus, former Brown University President Vartan Gregorian who served as President of Brown does not qualify, not does Family Guy creator and RISD grad Seth MacFarlane.
To be a living great Rhode Islander - this must be your state in residence -- or spirit.
#5
RI Tourism Embarrassment
You know you have embarrassed yourself when you waste $4.5 million and become the punch line of comedians and news organizations across the country.
Did we mention Iceland?
Video about the beauty of Rhode Island that includes images of Iceland, a website that highlights a restaurateur who moved his company to Boston, and an iconic chef who died in October of 2015 are all components of the much anticipated $4.5 million new tourism campaign launched this week by Governor Gina Raimondo’s administration.
Raimondo’s reinvention of the Commerce Corp was suppose to spark new energy and success for Rhode Island’s economy. She hired all out-of-state professionals to lead the organization and then hired an out-of-state branding and public relations firms to drive the reinvention of the tourism effort. This week’s launch has been riddled with execution errors, factual mistakes and has raised concerns about the leadership of the campaign. The Raimondo administration was defending the campaign as late as Tuesday night. "A $5 million campaign is not being pulled so not sure what you mean by that question," said Raimondo's press person Marie Aberger in an email to GoLocal.
#4
Providence Police Officer Caught on Tape Beating Woman
A GoLocal exclusive unveiled a Providence Police Officer repeatedly punching a woman in the face. The officer was later disciplined by the Department. SEE THE VIDEO HERE
A video of a woman being punched in the head and dragged by a Providence Police officer has been obtained exclusively by GoLocalProv.com, following an altercation reportedly on Homer Street in Providence.
The officer visibly punches the woman at least four times in the face before slamming her head into the police car; another Providence police officer throws a man into another police car.
#3
Raimondo, Commerce Give $3.6M to “One of Most Dishonest and Unscrupulous” Developers
This was the first in nearly two dozen stories that raised questions about the process -- and review -- of how RI Commerce and its Chair, Governor Gina Raimondo, make decisions about economic development priorities. This GoLocal investigation is ongoing and the tax credits are under review.t
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and the Board of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation voted to provide Urban Smart Growth — which is run by controversial developer Lance Robbins — up to a maximum of $3,569,657 in Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credits.
However, one of the top advocacy lawyers in the country, Lauren Saunders, told GoLocalProv.com following the announcement on Tuesday, “Robbins was one of the most dishonest and unscrupulous people I have come across in my career working for vulnerable tenants and consumers. I cannot imagine entrusting any (public) money to him.”
Saunders, who is Associate Director of the National Consumer Law Center in Washington, DC, had battled with Robbins when she represented tenants in Los Angeles, CA where Robbins operated before relocating to Rhode Island.
#2
The Patriarca Papers
Starting in 2015 and continuing into 2016, after exclusively obtaining the FBI files, GoLocal has published nearly 10,000 pages of federal investigation documents on Raymond Patriarca, Sr. -- the former head of the New England Crime Family.
Now, more than twenty million pages to date have been read by readers.
The thousands of pages unveiled business ties between Patriarca and Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin; point shaving by the New England Patriots; and bribes and payments to multiple former Governors and politicians. READ THE SERIES HERE.
#1
BREAKING: Former Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci Has Died at 74
A GoLocal exclusive - GoLocal was first to report the former Mayor's passing, and continued with comprehensive coverage telling the story of Rhode Island's most complicated politician. Over two weeks, GoLocal published dozens of stories and hundreds of photos about the good and the bad of the complex life of Cianci.
As GoLocal reported:
GoLocal has learned that Vincent "Buddy" Cianci has died at age 74. The death was tied to complications relating to Cianci's battle with cancer.
His former Chief of Staff Artin Coloian tells GoLocal, "He will be sadly missed. My heart breaks for his family. They've gone through quite a bit," said Coloian. "His accomplishments will live on."
Cianci was Providence's longest serving Mayor. He was one of the most accomplished elected officials in Rhode Island history coupled with being a two-time convicted felon.
