The Rhode Island State Police has said it will "not tolerate illegal, reckless or careless operation of any vehicle – especially unlicensed ATVs" on state roads, after GoLocal secured footage of riders performing "wheelies" on 95.

Moreover, RISP said that troopers will make every effort to stop and prosecute operators -- a stark contrast to Providence police officers telling GoLocal that they have been instructed not to apprehend ATVs, which are illegal on city streets.

State Police Statement

Colonel Ann Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, issued the following statement on Monday:

“Anyone operating an ATV or motorbike illegally, carelessly and/or recklessly on state highways – or any other roadway – is doing so at great risk to themselves and to others. These vehicles are not designed for street or highway use, nor are they registered, inspected and insured for this purpose. The illegal operation of these vehicles on highways and local roadways poses a tremendous public safety hazard for the operators, as well as for every other motorist on the road.

If troopers spot illegal or unauthorized vehicles on the roadways, they will make every effort to apprehend and prosecute the operators. We also encourage motorists to call 9-1-1 to report any such incidents.

The Rhode Island State Police will not tolerate illegal, reckless or careless operation of any vehicle – especially unlicensed ATVs and motorbikes.”

