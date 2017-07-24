video: NEW: RI State Police Say Illegal Use of ATVs Will Not Be Tolerated, After GoLocal Video
Monday, July 24, 2017
Moreover, RISP said that troopers will make every effort to stop and prosecute operators -- a stark contrast to Providence police officers telling GoLocal that they have been instructed not to apprehend ATVs, which are illegal on city streets.
State Police Statement
Colonel Ann Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, issued the following statement on Monday:
If troopers spot illegal or unauthorized vehicles on the roadways, they will make every effort to apprehend and prosecute the operators. We also encourage motorists to call 9-1-1 to report any such incidents.
The Rhode Island State Police will not tolerate illegal, reckless or careless operation of any vehicle – especially unlicensed ATVs and motorbikes.”
